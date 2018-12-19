Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in Golub Cap Bdc Inc Com (GBDC) by 81.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought 16,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,550 shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $704,000, up from 20,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Golub Cap Bdc Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $16.84. About 298,797 shares traded or 48.85% up from the average. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) has declined 4.33% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBDC News: 30/04/2018 – Golub Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Techmeme: Decentralized data storage startup Storj appoints Ben Golub, ex-CEO of open-source software firm Docker, as new; 22/03/2018 – Golub Cap Provides One-Loan Debt Facility to Support the Acquisition of Togetherwork by GI Partners; 07/03/2018 – Mitch Golub Joins Carlease Board of Directors as Chairman of the Board; 09/04/2018 – Golub Capital BDC, Inc. Announces $136.0 Million In New Middle-Market Originations For Its Fiscal Year 2018 Second Quarter; 09/04/2018 – Golub Cap BDC, Inc. Announces $136.0 M in New Middle-Market Originations for Its Fiscal Yr 2018 2Q; 07/05/2018 – Golub Capital BDC 3Q EPS 39c; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Golub Capital Bdc Clo 2014 Llc; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Golub Capital Partners Clo 26(B)-R, Ltd; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Golub Capital Partners CLO 36(M) Ltd. Notes Rtgs

Pggm Investments increased its stake in Pulte Group Inc Com (PHM) by 47.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments bought 267,427 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 828,327 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.52M, up from 560,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Pulte Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $25.79. About 6.42M shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has declined 23.91% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $35; 15/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s (PHM) Management at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference (Transcript); 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation; 16/05/2018 – PulteGroup CDS Widens 16 Bps, Most in 13 Months; 02/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q REV. $1.97B, EST. $1.84B; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 26/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.97 BLN VS $1.63 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – BILL PULTE, WILLIAM PULTE’S GRANDSON – “ALL PULTE FAMILY INTERESTS TO REMAIN 100% PULTE-FAMILY CONTROLLED”

Among 23 analysts covering PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM), 9 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 39% are positive. PulteGroup had 89 analyst reports since September 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, July 22 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, January 27 with “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley downgraded the shares of PHM in report on Tuesday, October 13 to “Underweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, July 23 with “Neutral”. The stock of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, February 14 by FBR Capital. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, October 25 by Mizuho. Deutsche Bank downgraded PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) on Monday, October 22 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, September 29. The rating was downgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, April 4 to “Sector Perform”. BTIG Research upgraded the shares of PHM in report on Wednesday, October 24 to “Neutral” rating.

Pggm Investments, which manages about $18.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corp Com (NYSE:WHR) by 73,164 shares to 36,036 shares, valued at $4.28 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 278,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.03M shares, and cut its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc Cl A (NYSE:EL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold PHM shares while 154 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 239.88 million shares or 0.04% more from 239.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jennison Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 22,626 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 3.58 million shares stake. Proshare Advsrs holds 0.02% or 128,035 shares. Westover Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Com, a Delaware-based fund reported 73,561 shares. Cambridge Research Advsr invested in 20,364 shares or 0% of the stock. Schroder Investment Group reported 0% stake. Petrus Trust Lta stated it has 10,146 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Schwerin Boyle Capital has invested 0.53% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Alliancebernstein LP owns 419,728 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt Com holds 0.01% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) or 18,904 shares. Schwab Charles Invest Mngmt reported 0.03% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Barclays Public Llc has invested 0.01% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). 15,900 are owned by Systematic Financial Mngmt Lp. Parametric Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 1.16M shares. Qs Investors Limited invested in 0.06% or 239,176 shares.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $144,800 activity.

Among 5 analysts covering Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Golub Capital BDC had 10 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was initiated on Tuesday, September 20 by Janney Capital. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Hold” on Thursday, October 5. The firm has “Buy” rating by National Securities given on Monday, February 12. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Friday, May 13 report. On Monday, August 24 the stock rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo to “Market Perform”. As per Thursday, November 3, the company rating was initiated by National Securities. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the shares of GBDC in report on Sunday, July 23 with “Hold” rating. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $18.50 target in Tuesday, September 1 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Monday, March 27. The company was downgraded on Friday, February 10 by Raymond James.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc, which manages about $2.86 billion and $364.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 37,320 shares to 12,272 shares, valued at $425,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc Com (NYSE:ZTS) by 8,116 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,155 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).