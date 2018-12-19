Pine Brook Road Advisors Lp increased Oasis Pete Inc New (OAS) stake by 11.94% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Pine Brook Road Advisors Lp acquired 1.03 million shares as Oasis Pete Inc New (OAS)’s stock declined 46.61%. The Pine Brook Road Advisors Lp holds 9.64M shares with $136.63M value, up from 8.61 million last quarter. Oasis Pete Inc New now has $1.72B valuation. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.41. About 7.79M shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 33.57% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.57% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 13/04/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $11; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q EPS 0c; 22/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 26/04/2018 – Oslo Asset Asa Buys New 1.1% Position in Oasis Petroleum; 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $18; 07/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 8.0C; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q Rev $421.2M; 14/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13 FROM $9; 13/03/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $10

LISI ORDINARY SHARES FRANCE (OTCMKTS:LSIIF) had an increase of 18.75% in short interest. LSIIF’s SI was 1,900 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 18.75% from 1,600 shares previously. It closed at $36.27 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 19, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 10 analysts covering Oasis Petroleum Inc (NYSE:OAS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Oasis Petroleum Inc had 14 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, June 26, the company rating was maintained by Williams Capital Group. The rating was reinitiated by PiperJaffray on Friday, September 28 with “Overweight”. Susquehanna downgraded the shares of OAS in report on Monday, July 9 to “Neutral” rating. On Thursday, November 15 the stock rating was upgraded by Susquehanna to “Positive”. SunTrust upgraded it to “Hold” rating and $11 target in Wednesday, November 7 report. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, August 7 with “Hold”. Jefferies upgraded Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) rating on Monday, October 15. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $15 target. As per Tuesday, June 26, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of OAS in report on Thursday, August 16 with “Overweight” rating. Evercore downgraded Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) on Friday, September 7 to “In-Line” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.32, from 1.44 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 28 investors sold OAS shares while 77 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 279.87 million shares or 3.73% more from 269.80 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Comerica Bankshares has 0.02% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 171,161 shares. Bluecrest Capital Limited owns 12,969 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Com invested in 14,807 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Kingdon Capital Mgmt Lc accumulated 2.04% or 2.07M shares. Bluemountain Mngmt Ltd Co owns 1.56M shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Qs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 21,072 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Amalgamated Financial Bank holds 36,780 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc has 2.12M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Artemis Inv Limited Liability Partnership owns 119,597 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 2.90M shares. 385 are owned by Clearbridge Invs Lc. Kessler Invest Grp Ltd Llc stated it has 0.29% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Texas Permanent School Fund has 168,071 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Communication The has 0.01% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS).

Since November 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $241,200 activity. The insider Reid Taylor L sold $241,200.

LISI S.A. engages in the production and sale of fasteners and assembly components in France and internationally. The company has market cap of $. It operates in three divisions: LISI Aerospace, LISI Automotive, and LISI Medical. It currently has negative earnings. The LISI Aerospace division provides airframe structural fasteners; engine fasteners, inserts, studs, and shaft nuts; clip nuts, quarter turns, spacers, etc.; locks, push pins, and assembly equipment; and fasteners and components for motor sports.