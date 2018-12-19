Davis Selected Advisers increased Aetna Inc. (AET) stake by 0.06% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Davis Selected Advisers acquired 2,707 shares as Aetna Inc. (AET)’s stock 0.00%. The Davis Selected Advisers holds 4.60 million shares with $932.74M value, up from 4.60M last quarter. Aetna Inc. now has $ valuation. The stock 0.33% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $0. It is up 0.00% since December 19, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AET News: 13/03/2018 – Aetna Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health; 24/05/2018 – Insurance Goliath Sues Lawyers Representing HIV Patients For Aetna’s Own Privacy Breach, says Consumer Watchdog; 12/03/2018 – SURGERY PARTNERS INC – COWHEY JOINS SURGERY PARTNERS FROM AETNA; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Adds United Technologies, Exits Aetna: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Aetna Will Pass Drug Rebates Along To Portion Of Members — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – AETNA TO RELEASE 1Q 2018 RESULTS; REPORTS SEGMENT REALIGNMENT; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health and Aetna shareholders approved the drugstore chain’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer; 04/05/2018 – AETNA INC AET.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $202 FROM $198; 06/03/2018 – CVS Offers $40 Billion of Bonds to Buy Aetna, Third-Largest Deal; 24/04/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS SAYS IT ALSO SEEKS REFUND IF NEW MIGRAINE DRUGS DON’T WORK, CAUSE MAJOR SIDE EFFECTS

Pinnacle Associates Ltd increased Western Digital Corp (WDC) stake by 18.93% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Pinnacle Associates Ltd acquired 6,925 shares as Western Digital Corp (WDC)’s stock declined 26.98%. The Pinnacle Associates Ltd holds 43,510 shares with $2.55M value, up from 36,585 last quarter. Western Digital Corp now has $11.09B valuation. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $38.31. About 3.34M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 46.83% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.83% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 14/03/2018 – Western Digital Rises for 10 Days; Longest Rally in 13.5 Years; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital’s Buybacks: Do They Mean NAND Is Doing Much Better Than Feared? — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – Western Digital Enables the Evolution of Modern Workflows at NAB 2018; 18/04/2018 – Western Digital Continues to Drive Capacity and Improve TCO for Cloud and Enterprise Data Centers; 16/05/2018 – Western Digital Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – WDC SUCCESSFULLY REPRICES $2.455B OF USD TERM B LOANS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Western Digital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDC); 16/03/2018 – Western Dig: Get Set for NAND Supply Tightness, Says Baird — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital to Participate at Investor Conference; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Davis Selected Advisers decreased Sap Se Adr (NYSE:SAP) stake by 3,614 shares to 142,914 valued at $17.58 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW) stake by 348,255 shares and now owns 470,941 shares. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B (BRKB) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Aetna (NYSE:AET), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Aetna had 5 analyst reports since August 23, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by PiperJaffray given on Wednesday, October 31. The company was downgraded on Thursday, August 23 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of AET in report on Wednesday, October 31 with “Neutral” rating. As per Wednesday, October 31, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, October 22 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 46 investors sold AET shares while 300 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 257.82 million shares or 2.48% less from 264.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The holds 0.12% or 42,072 shares. Moreover, Highfields Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership has 13.52% invested in Aetna Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AET) for 3.20M shares. Swiss National Bank owns 1.15M shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. The Maryland-based Brown Advisory Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Aetna Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AET). Haverford Financial Serv reported 12,096 shares stake. Moreover, Sei Investments has 0.13% invested in Aetna Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AET). Fifth Third Bankshares reported 0% of its portfolio in Aetna Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AET). Dodge Cox has 2,100 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,681 shares. Indiana-based Goelzer Inv Inc has invested 0.44% in Aetna Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AET). Gradient Invs Ltd Llc has 8 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The New Jersey-based Raab Moskowitz Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Aetna Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AET). Tokio Marine Asset Management reported 0.38% in Aetna Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AET). Huntington Retail Bank invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Aetna Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AET). Verition Fund Limited Liability Corporation has 85,634 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd decreased Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) stake by 10,056 shares to 70,959 valued at $5.79M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) stake by 5,127 shares and now owns 60,764 shares. Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) was reduced too.

Since July 30, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.85 million activity. Shares for $80,148 were sold by MASSENGILL MATTHEW E. Another trade for 24,938 shares valued at $1.77 million was sold by LONG MARK P.