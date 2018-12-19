Ngam Advisors Lp increased its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc (FDS) by 8.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp bought 14,213 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 191,321 shares of the programming company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $42.80 million, up from 177,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Factset Resh Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $204.3. About 272,031 shares traded. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 11.22% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 12/04/2018 – Corporate earnings rose 19.5 percent in the first quarter of 2011, according to FactSet; 08/05/2018 – FACTSET – ENTERED INTO A SEPARATION AGREEMENT WITH MAURIZIO NICOLELLI, COMPANY’S CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 07/05/2018 – FactSet Research Raises Dividend to $0.64 Vs. $0.56; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Reports Strong Revenue Growth in Second Quarter 2018; 08/05/2018 – FACTSET ANNOUNCES PLANNED DEPARTURE OF ITS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 07/03/2018 Alberta Investment Management Corporation Selects FactSet’s Multi-Asset Class Investment Risk Analytics Platform; 26/04/2018 – Of the S&P 500 companies that have reported thus far, 81 percent have reported better-than-expected earnings, according to FactSet; 07/05/2018 – FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC FDS.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.64/SHR; 01/05/2018 – FactSet to Participate in Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference 2018; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.35 TO $8.55, EST. $8.43

Pinnacle Holdings Llc increased its stake in Teekay Lng Partners (TGP) by 2.62% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc bought 3,888 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 152,372 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.54B, up from 148,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Teekay Lng Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01B market cap company. The stock increased 5.77% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $12.64. About 496,124 shares traded or 28.00% up from the average. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) has declined 29.01% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.01% the S&P500. Some Historical TGP News: 04/04/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distribution; 14/03/2018 Teekay Corporation Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Teekay Corporation Declares Dividend; 17/05/2018 – TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS LP TGP.N – QTRLY GAAP VOYAGE REVENUES $115.3 MLN VS $101.2 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners 1Q Rev $115.3M; 16/03/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distributions on Series A and B Preferred Units

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.09, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 21 investors sold FDS shares while 115 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 34.32 million shares or 0.14% less from 34.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Natixis Advisors LP reported 191,321 shares. New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). 52,102 are owned by Capital Inv Of America. Bbva Compass State Bank holds 0.26% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 19,449 shares. Moreover, Franklin Resource Inc has 0% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Omers Administration accumulated 32,700 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 13,005 shares. Disciplined Growth Inc Mn, Minnesota-based fund reported 623,605 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.1% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Liberty Mutual Gp Asset Management holds 0.04% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) or 7,741 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Smithfield Trust holds 0% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) or 27 shares. Cap Guardian Trust has 0% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 153 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 19,767 shares. 42,930 are held by Century.

Ngam Advisors Lp, which manages about $16.78B and $11.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWI) by 21,579 shares to 33,404 shares, valued at $2.48 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brown & Brown Inc (NYSE:BRO) by 71,817 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 182,780 shares, and cut its stake in Integrated Devices Tech Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI).

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $17.03 million activity. Another trade for 1,174 shares valued at $263,892 was made by Robie Robert J. on Tuesday, October 2. Shares for $2.14M were sold by Nicolelli Maurizio. McNulty Matthew J also sold $378,900 worth of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) shares.

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48 million and $289.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transmontaigne Partners (NYSE:TLP) by 4,069 shares to 67,105 shares, valued at $2.58 billion in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont by 60 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,797 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Gold (Prn).