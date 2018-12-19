Ngam Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) by 30.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp sold 24,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,286 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.84 million, down from 79,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.72B market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $70.15. About 1.12 million shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 36.59% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.59% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-AB-InBev to expand in Tanzania with new $100 mln brewery- Bloomberg; 21/05/2018 – RENERGEN LTD – ANNOUNCES CONCLUSION OF AN OFF-TAKE AGREEMENT FOR PROVISION OF NATURAL GAS BY TETRA4 TO SAB TO USE IN DISPLACING DIESEL USE IN TRUCKS; 21/03/2018 – As shutdown looms, U.S. Congress crafts massive funding bill; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO Carlos Brito on the Growing Craft Beer Business (Video); 07/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM $1 BLN NOTES DUE 2020; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS TRANSACTION AGREEMENTS ARE ABOUT COMBINATION OF BOTH PARTIES’ EXISTING RUSSIA AND UKRAINE BUSINESSES; 21/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-AB InBev sets climate, water goals to keep fizz in beer sales; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SAYS EXPECT TO DELIVER STRONG REVENUE AND EBITDA GROWTH IN FY18; 08/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH- UNIT EXERCISING OPTION TO REDEEM IN FULL ENTIRE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FOLLOWING SERIES OF NOTES ON 6 JUNE 2018; 30/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPLETES MERGERS OF ITS RUSSIAN UNIT WITH RUSSIAN AND UKRAINIAN UNITS OF ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV

Pinnacle Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Caterpillar (CAT) by 0.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc sold 60 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.14% with the market. The hedge fund held 18,985 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.90 billion, down from 19,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.59B market cap company. The stock increased 3.07% or $3.82 during the last trading session, reaching $128.09. About 2.20 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 13.65% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 3.5 percent; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – NORTH AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL UP 25 PCT; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – 2018 SHORT-TERM INCENTIVE COMPENSATION EXPENSE IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $1.4 BILLION, NEARLY THE SAME AS 2017; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC — SAYS STEEL COSTS CONTINUE TO INCREASE– CONF CALL; 16/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR CAT.N SAYS WILL CLOSE FACILITIES IN TEXAS, PANAMA, ALSO CONTEMPLATING CLOSURE OF ENGINE MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN ILLINOIS; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Boosts Guidance; 12/04/2018 – Cramer argues that United Rentals, a largely domestic construction equipment company, has better end markets and lower investment risk than Caterpillar; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar reported first-quarter earnings on Tuesday before market open; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar: Appointed Andrew Bonfield as Chief Fincl Officer Effective Sept 1; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – WORLD MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL, UP 28 PCT – SEC FILING

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $2.98 earnings per share, up 37.96% or $0.82 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.76 billion for 10.75 P/E if the $2.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.86 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.20% EPS growth.

Since October 1, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $5.28 million activity. Johnson Denise C sold $5.40 million worth of stock.

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48 million and $289.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup (NYSE:C) by 650 shares to 19,469 shares, valued at $1.40B in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Haverty Furniture (NYSE:HVT) by 372 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,493 shares, and has risen its stake in Pdl Biopharma (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.06, from 1.15 in 2018Q2.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.02, from 0.9 in 2018Q2.

Ngam Advisors Lp, which manages about $16.78B and $11.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arrow Electrs Inc (NYSE:ARW) by 4,899 shares to 43,657 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinor Asa by 11,505 shares in the quarter, for a total of 247,019 shares, and has risen its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).