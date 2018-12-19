Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc decreased its stake in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (PNW) by 3.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold 4,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.77% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 141,594 shares of the central company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.21 million, down from 146,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Pinnacle West Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $89.38. About 624,780 shares traded. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has risen 1.02% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PNW News: 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital Sees 2018 EPS $4.35-EPS $4.55; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital 1Q Rev $692.7M; 15/03/2018 – Day & Zimmermann Awarded Maintenance Contract at Largest Power Production Plant in the U.S; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital 1Q EPS 3c; 20/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP – ARIZONA PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY MAY OFFER AND SELL UNSECURED DEBT SECURITIES FROM TIME TO TIME IN ONE OR MORE OFFERINGS; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Pinnacle West Capital And Sub Otlks To Stable; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST SAYS PALO VERDE 3 RESTARTS AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital Sees 2018 Consolidated Earned Return on Avg Common Equity Topping 9.5%; 26/04/2018 – APS Issues RFP for Peaking Capacity; 02/05/2018 – PNW 1Q OPER REV. $692.7M, EST. $681.0M (2 EST.)

Sentinel Trust Company Lba decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 20.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sentinel Trust Company Lba sold 20,902 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,518 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.74M, down from 100,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sentinel Trust Company Lba who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $44.35. About 1.87M shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has declined 2.12% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.47B; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q EPS 91c; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Incorporated; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Fincl Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert a. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Inc; 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 11/04/2018 – April 16th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated (AFL); 22/04/2018 – DJ Aflac Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFL); 26/04/2018 – Plexus Partner Mitchell Andrews Featured in Aflac’s Annual Report; 07/03/2018 New Sponsorship Pairs Aflac and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to Help Defeat Childhood Cancer; 02/04/2018 – Aflac Incorporated Announces Completion of Aflac Japan Branch Conversion to Subsidiary

More notable recent Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Proposition 127 crashes as voters reject renewable energy mandate – Phoenix Business Journal” on November 06, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Pinnacle West Capital Names New General Counsel – Business Wire” published on August 27, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “50 names to avoid as rates rise – JPMorgan – Seeking Alpha” on February 21, 2018. More interesting news about Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For November 8, 2018 – Benzinga” published on November 08, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “APS adds 3 energy efficiency programs amid fight against Arizona renewable initiative – Phoenix Business Journal” with publication date: September 11, 2018.

Analysts await Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) to report earnings on February, 22. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, up 10.53% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.19 per share. PNW’s profit will be $23.54 million for 106.40 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.80 actual earnings per share reported by Pinnacle West Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -92.50% negative EPS growth.

Since November 14, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.37 million activity. Another trade for 4,700 shares valued at $428,734 was made by BEMENT ROBERT S on Thursday, December 13. The insider FROETSCHER DANIEL T sold $235,848. On Tuesday, November 27 the insider Danner Denise R sold $294,750.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.22, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 33 investors sold PNW shares while 124 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 89.43 million shares or 0.18% more from 89.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cipher Capital Lp holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) for 42,006 shares. Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees holds 0.1% or 9,823 shares. Optimum Advsrs reported 200 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 96,573 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. M&T National Bank Corporation holds 8,202 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 8,026 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fin Architects invested in 0% or 13 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc reported 371,104 shares. Fiera holds 0% or 9,200 shares in its portfolio. Verition Fund Management Limited Company stated it has 23,840 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Asset Inc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Moody Commercial Bank Division owns 1,800 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Liability Co holds 0.35% or 2.76M shares. Tru Of Vermont reported 1,654 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hexavest Inc holds 255,850 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $44.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 46,500 shares to 110,200 shares, valued at $6.47 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twenty First Centy Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOX) by 588,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.17M shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO).

Among 14 analysts covering Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation had 77 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, August 3 by BMO Capital Markets. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, January 17 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) on Thursday, March 8 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, October 12 by Credit Suisse. The rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse to “Outperform” on Tuesday, May 8. The stock of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 7 by Williams Capital Group. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, June 13 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, October 26 by UBS. The stock of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) earned “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Monday, April 2. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Sunday, August 27.

Sentinel Trust Company Lba, which manages about $461.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Total Us Bond Mar (AGG) by 5,002 shares to 61,759 shares, valued at $6.52 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thor Inds Inc Com (NYSE:THO) by 53,005 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,875 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Core Msci Eafe (IEFA).

More notable recent Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “36 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on December 13, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Recent Analysis Shows Wynn Resorts, Xerox, Microchip Technology, TransUnion, Aflac, and The Hartford Financial Services Group Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – Nasdaq” published on December 10, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Aflac, Inc. (AFL) CEO Frederick Crawford on 2018 Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “26 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 17.50% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.8 per share. AFL’s profit will be $715.61M for 11.80 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.74% negative EPS growth.

Among 22 analysts covering Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 27% are positive. Aflac Incorporated had 65 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has “Mkt Perform” rating given on Thursday, August 27 by Bruyette & Woods;KBW; KBW”. RBC Capital Markets maintained Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) rating on Tuesday, February 2. RBC Capital Markets has “Sector Perform” rating and $64 target. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, December 21 report. On Tuesday, March 27 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, August 19. RBC Capital Markets maintained Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) rating on Monday, July 10. RBC Capital Markets has “Sell” rating and $6600 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Monday, October 9 report. The stock of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, February 1 by RBC Capital Markets. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) rating on Tuesday, March 20. Keefe Bruyette & Woods has “Hold” rating and $48.0 target. Morgan Stanley maintained Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) on Thursday, September 27 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $3.04 million activity. $2.88M worth of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) shares were sold by KIRSCH ERIC M. Shares for $93,030 were sold by JOHNSON DOUGLAS WAYNE on Thursday, September 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 34 investors sold AFL shares while 291 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 482.13 million shares or 1.89% less from 491.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Haverford Company has invested 0.02% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Raymond James & Assocs reported 688,677 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Zebra Mgmt Lc has 0.12% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 5,373 shares. Capital City Trust Fl reported 0.5% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Bkd Wealth Advsrs Lc holds 0.02% or 5,646 shares in its portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt owns 727,400 shares. State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 41.46 million shares. Hsbc Holdings Pcl holds 0.05% or 715,723 shares. Driehaus Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Scotia Capital holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 9,339 shares. Wetherby Asset holds 0.13% or 21,790 shares in its portfolio. 64,751 were reported by Ashfield Ptnrs Ltd Llc. Modera Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 20,688 shares. Amer Fincl Bank holds 131,558 shares.