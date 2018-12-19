Pnc Financial Services Group Inc increased Genomic Health Inc (GHDX) stake by 5461.58% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc acquired 40,088 shares as Genomic Health Inc (GHDX)’s stock rose 14.97%. The Pnc Financial Services Group Inc holds 40,822 shares with $2.87M value, up from 734 last quarter. Genomic Health Inc now has $2.40 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $66.46. About 79,376 shares traded. Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) has risen 146.48% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 146.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GHDX News: 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquires Edico Genome To Accelerate Genomic Data Analysis; 26/04/2018 – Large Independent Study Using the Oncotype DX® Test Accepted for Presentation at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 15/05/2018 – ILLUMINA BUYS EDICO GENOME TO ACCELERATE GENOMIC DATA ANALYSIS; 29/05/2018 – Foundation Medicine and Collaborators to Present New Data at ASCO 2018 Supporting Comprehensive Genomic Profiling (CGP) to lnform Personalized Approaches in Cancer Care; 08/03/2018 – GENOMIC HEALTH 4Q REV. $87.5M, EST. $89.0M; 10/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From Genomic Valley Biotech Ltd; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces That Data From Multiple Studies Demonstrate “Real-World” Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis; 21/05/2018 – Genomic Health: GPS Test Improves Risk Assessment for One in Four Patients; 09/05/2018 – Genomic Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 06/03/2018 – Shivom Partnership With Genetic Technologies Will Enable Better Cancer Prediction and Prevention Through Mass Genomic Data

Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) had an increase of 7.79% in short interest. LSI's SI was 1.86 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 7.79% from 1.72 million shares previously. With 275,100 avg volume, 7 days are for Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)'s short sellers to cover LSI's short positions. The SI to Life Storage Inc's float is 4.06%. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $99.6. About 98,811 shares traded. Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) has risen 12.49% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.49% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in 2018 Q3. Its up Infinity, from 1 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 0 investors sold Life Storage, Inc. shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 94,494 shares or 4088.56% more from 2,256 shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Grimes & Inc reported 2,220 shares. Kentucky Retirement invested in 44,991 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 0% invested in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) for 36 shares.

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

19/03/2018 – Life Storage In Cooperation Agreement With Land & Buildings
19/03/2018 – LIFE STORAGE INC – ATTEA, MYSZKA HAVE PLAN TO RETIRE AND STEP DOWN FROM BOARD FOLLOWING 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
19/03/2018 – Life Storage, Inc. Announces Changes to the Bd of Directors Including the Appointment of Two New, Independent Directors and the Company's CEO to the Bd of Directors
19/03/2018 – LIFE STORAGE INC – CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER DAVID L. ROGERS APPOINTED TO BOARD
19/03/2018 – LIFE STORAGE INC – MARK G. BARBERIO TO BECOME NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN AT ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
19/03/2018 – Life Storage: Mark Barberio to Become Non-Executive Chairman at Annual Meeting
02/05/2018 – LIFE STORAGE SEES 2Q REV. +2.25% TO +3.25%
02/05/2018 – Life Storage Sees 2Q EPS 77c-EPS 81c

Life Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. The company has market cap of $4.65 billion. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 700 storage facilities in 28 states. It has a 34.34 P/E ratio. The Firm serves both residential and commercial storage clients with storage units rented by month.

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc decreased Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) stake by 2,040 shares to 116,259 valued at $43.50M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) stake by 33,108 shares and now owns 518,438 shares. Pra Health Sciences Inc was reduced too.

Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX)

15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquires Edico Genome To Accelerate Genomic Data Analysis
26/04/2018 – Large Independent Study Using the Oncotype DX® Test Accepted for Presentation at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting
29/05/2018 – Foundation Medicine and Collaborators to Present New Data at ASCO 2018 Supporting Comprehensive Genomic Profiling (CGP) to lnform Personalized Approaches in Cancer Care
08/03/2018 – GENOMIC HEALTH 4Q REV. $87.5M, EST. $89.0M
19/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces That Data From Multiple Studies Demonstrate "Real-World" Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis
21/05/2018 – Genomic Health: GPS Test Improves Risk Assessment for One in Four Patients
06/03/2018 – Shivom Partnership With Genetic Technologies Will Enable Better Cancer Prediction and Prevention Through Mass Genomic Data
03/12/2018 – Biocartis Group NV: Genomic Health and Biocartis Expand Collaboration to Urology with the Development of an Idylla(TM) Oncotype DX Genomic Prostate Score® Test
04/12/2018 – Genomic Health (GHDX), BioCartis Extend Deal to Urology
19/12/2018 – Genomic Health (GHDX) NICE Expands Recommendation for Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test to More Patients with Early-Stage Breast Cancer

Investors sentiment increased to 2.23 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.30, from 1.93 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 8 investors sold GHDX shares while 40 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 31.31 million shares or 0.44% more from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Baker Bros Limited Partnership stated it has 6.38% of its portfolio in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Smithfield Trust Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) for 100 shares. Da Davidson And Communication has invested 0% of its portfolio in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Panagora Asset Incorporated holds 114,546 shares. Susquehanna Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 6,109 shares. Lee Danner & Bass invested in 0.02% or 3,000 shares. Us Bancorporation De invested 0% in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Prelude Management Lc holds 320 shares. American Century Inc holds 90,806 shares. Caprock Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.07% in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Advisors Asset has 0.01% invested in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) for 57,324 shares. Bancorporation Of America Corp De invested in 99,658 shares or 0% of the stock.