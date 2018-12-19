Davidson Investment Advisors decreased Fortinet Inc (FTNT) stake by 54.54% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Davidson Investment Advisors sold 96,810 shares as Fortinet Inc (FTNT)’s stock declined 14.97%. The Davidson Investment Advisors holds 80,698 shares with $7.45M value, down from 177,508 last quarter. Fortinet Inc now has $12.10 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $71. About 900,880 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 80.35% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 80.35% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O – EXPECTS CAPEX TO BE $25 MLN TO $30 MLN – EXEC, CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Adds Newell Brands, Exits Fortinet, Cuts Brink’s: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET 1Q REV. $399.0M, EST. $390.4M; 06/04/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $56; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.42, REV VIEW $1.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – CSPi Recognized as a Top 10 Fortinet Solution Provider by Leading Security Publication; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR ADDED FTNT, JACK IN 1Q: 13F; 29/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Fortinet Makes Managed Security More Accessible To Small Partners With New Tier, Pricing

Polen Capital Management Llc increased Baidu Inc (BIDU) stake by 42.58% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Polen Capital Management Llc acquired 9,676 shares as Baidu Inc (BIDU)’s stock declined 16.10%. The Polen Capital Management Llc holds 32,399 shares with $7.41 million value, up from 22,723 last quarter. Baidu Inc now has $57.34B valuation. The stock decreased 1.85% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $164.51. About 1.95M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 23.09% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 22/03/2018 – China’s Baidu gets green light for self-driving vehicle tests in Beíjing; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 29; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU SPIKES 7.3% AFTER 1Q ADJ. PROFIT PER ADR TOPS ESTIMATES; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES WERE RMB 20.9 BLN ($3.33 BLN), INCREASING 31% YEAR OVER YEAR; 22/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Baidu, Inc. $1.5b Across 2 Tranches; 18/05/2018 – China’s Baidu says COO to step down; 29/03/2018 – Baidu: Prices IPO by Subsidiary iQIYI of 125M American Depositary Shrs; 14/05/2018 – iQiyi buys out Baidu’s Nuomi Pictures for USD 200 million, sources say; 21/05/2018 – After Divestiture, Baidu Will Own Approximately 34% of Global DU Business’s Outstanding Shrs; 18/05/2018 – Baidu’s President Stepping Down for ‘Family Reasons’

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Baidu: No Google Threat – Seeking Alpha” on December 12, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Chinese ETFs to Buy in the New Year – Nasdaq” published on December 18, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Baidu (BIDU) Announces Notes Offering Worth $250 Million – Nasdaq” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Baidu Trades At Extreme Discount – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Baidu: Buy Now – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Among 5 analysts covering Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Baidu had 5 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) on Monday, October 29 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of BIDU in report on Thursday, November 1 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, July 9. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, July 9 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Nomura maintained the shares of BIDU in report on Thursday, November 1 with “Neutral” rating.

Davidson Investment Advisors increased Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) stake by 91,645 shares to 622,845 valued at $21.63 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Baker Hughes A Ge Co stake by 50,123 shares and now owns 287,042 shares. Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) was raised too.

More notable recent Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Big Trends to Play in 2019 – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Fortinet Secures the Global Network of DTDC Express – India’s Second Largest Express Distribution Company – Nasdaq” published on December 10, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “New Research Coverage Highlights Verisk Analytics, Fortinet, Dine Brands Global, Oppenheimer, Vericel, and Century Communities â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Market Leaders Symantec and Fortinet Partner to Deliver the Most Robust and Comprehensive Cloud Security Service – Nasdaq” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Fortinet (FTNT) Down 11.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 01, 2018.