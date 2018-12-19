Jacobs Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Popular Inc (BPOP) by 6.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc sold 25,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.51% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 374,900 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.21 million, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Popular Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $46.23. About 1.36M shares traded or 67.10% up from the average. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 46.07% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.07% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 24/04/2018 – POPULAR 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.89%, EST. 3.89%; 09/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Popular Inc. at ‘BB-‘ and Removes Negative Watch; Outlook Stable; 25/05/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $55; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Net $91.3M; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR INC QUARTERLY SHR $0.89; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC -BANCO POPULAR ENTERED INTO TERMINATION AGREEMENT WITH FDIC

Wealth Architects Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Inc (AMZN) by 12.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc sold 405 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,848 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.71 million, down from 3,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Amazon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $731.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.64% or $56.4 during the last trading session, reaching $1495.08. About 8.58 million shares traded or 25.60% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Chile’s President Pinera to meet VP Amazon Web Services; 09/03/2018 – “Amazon’s focus on selection/service, pricing, and frictionless payment that drive conversion and stronger user economics also translate directly to travel,” the firm’s analyst writes; 15/03/2018 – Whistleblower says Walmart, eyeing Amazon, cheated on e-commerce; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Raises Annual Prime Price to $119 From $99; 20/03/2018 – Amazon’s secretive health team talking with AARP about making products for older people; 07/03/2018 – Amazon thinks it has a fix to Alexa’s terrifying laughing issue; 28/03/2018 – KRUGMAN: PEOPLE WILL SHOP ONLINE WHETHER OR NOT ITS AMAZON; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Is Working on a Fix for Randomly Laughing Alexa Speakers; 17/04/2018 – KBS Fashion Group Limited Announces Signing of Cooperative Agreement to Open Amazon and Alibaba Express Online Stores; 20/03/2018 – Star Phoenix: Amazon briefly overtakes Google parent Alphabet in market value for the first time

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $5.48 earnings per share, up 153.70% or $3.32 from last year’s $2.16 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.68B for 68.21 P/E if the $5.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.75 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.70% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wallington Asset stated it has 3,128 shares or 1.5% of all its holdings. Mechanics Commercial Bank Trust Department holds 1.24% or 2,896 shares. Rfg Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 551 shares. 18,950 were reported by Granite Prtn Limited Liability Corp. Nuveen Asset holds 96,630 shares. Moody Bank & Trust Tru Division accumulated 30,444 shares. Advsr Asset Incorporated has 2.58% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 78,929 shares. 2.66 million were reported by Jennison Associates. The Florida-based Finemark Bank & Trust Tru has invested 0.84% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Vaughan Nelson Invest Management Lp invested in 11,475 shares. Veritas Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership owns 370 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 4.08% or 41,461 shares in its portfolio. Shaker Invs Limited Liability Oh holds 982 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd owns 3,573 shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. Wexford Ltd Partnership owns 2,600 shares.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 22 insider sales for $92.11 million activity. WILKE JEFFREY A sold $3.09M worth of stock or 1,645 shares. Huttenlocher Daniel P sold $285,960 worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Thursday, November 15. Shares for $952,500 were sold by McGrath Judith A. Shares for $8.02 million were sold by Blackburn Jeffrey M on Wednesday, August 29. BEZOS JEFFREY P sold $5.31M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Monday, October 29. Another trade for 1,375 shares valued at $2.31M was made by STONESIFER PATRICIA Q on Friday, November 2.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon’s Correction Spells Long-Term Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on November 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon reveals Prime 2018 data – Seeking Alpha” published on December 03, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Where Amazon (AMZN) Is Working With Blockchain – Nasdaq” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “How Amazonâ€™s Alexa Stole Christmas – Nasdaq” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Alibabaâ€™s Revenue Growth, Almost Too Good to Be True, Hits a Slight Rough Patch – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Wealth Architects Llc, which manages about $529.39 million and $324.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 12,146 shares to 672,905 shares, valued at $29.12 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

More notable recent Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Popular (BPOP) Reports Election of Robert Carrady to Board – StreetInsider.com” on December 17, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Popular, Inc. Declares Dividends on Preferred Stock, Announces Distribution on Trust Preferred Securities – Business Wire” published on December 04, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Popular, Inc. (BPOP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 04, 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Regions Financial on Track to Save Costs, Fee Income a Woe (Revised) – Nasdaq” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Popular’s Stock To Thrive As Puerto Rico Recovers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Analysts await Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.38 earnings per share, up 112.31% or $0.73 from last year’s $0.65 per share. BPOP’s profit will be $138.48 million for 8.38 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Popular, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.24, from 0.68 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 24 investors sold BPOP shares while 78 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 81.04 million shares or 6.34% less from 86.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Shell Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Moreover, Martingale Asset Management LP has 0.47% invested in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Pnc Fincl Service Group Incorporated accumulated 135,523 shares. Cipher Capital Limited Partnership reported 14,359 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) for 13,359 shares. Prudential Fin reported 285,754 shares. Oxbow Advsrs Ltd Co holds 0.69% or 112,387 shares. Sterling Cap Llc reported 150,306 shares. Penbrook Management Limited Com accumulated 25,540 shares. Raffles Associate Ltd Partnership reported 12.33% stake. Massachusetts Financial Serv Ma has invested 0% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Suntrust Banks Inc accumulated 39,409 shares. First Advsr LP reported 233,842 shares. Guggenheim Capital accumulated 0% or 14,799 shares.

Since July 25, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 sales for $12.26 million activity. Shares for $301,920 were sold by ALVAREZ IGNACIO. 6,000 Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) shares with value of $319,860 were sold by GUERRERO JUAN. MONZON GILBERTO also sold $253,150 worth of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) shares. 15,000 shares valued at $752,250 were sold by NEGRON EDUARDO J. on Wednesday, July 25. CARRION RICHARD L also sold $10.03 million worth of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) on Wednesday, July 25. Shares for $251,500 were sold by SEPULVEDA ELI on Wednesday, July 25.

