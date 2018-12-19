Premier Asset Managment Cut Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding; Cypress Energy Partners LP (CELP) Sentiment Is 1.67

Premier Asset Managment Llc decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 27.24% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Premier Asset Managment Llc sold 7,625 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock declined 6.33%. The Premier Asset Managment Llc holds 20,371 shares with $1.73M value, down from 27,996 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $306.02B valuation. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $72.28. About 8.60 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 08/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Renews Longstanding Commitment to Women’s Economic Empowerment; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS THINKS BIOFUELS NEED PRICES HIGHER THAN $100/TON TO BE COMPETITIVE IN MARKET; 28/03/2018 – ExxonMobil to Release 2017 Financial and Operating Review; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Late to teapot party, ExxonMobil breaks with tradition in wooing China’s oil market; 29/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Wins Eight Deepwater Blocks in Latest Brazil Bid Round; 27/04/2018 – The Incredible Shrinking Exxon — Heard on the Street; 23/05/2018 – Exxon plans to cut methane emission by 15 pct by 2020; 11/04/2018 – @petenajarian is looking at big oil name $XOM for a comeback in his Fast Pitch; 17/04/2018 – Colorado Exxon Suit Shows Climate Concerns Not Unique to Coasts; 29/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL’S ALEX VOLKOV COMMENTS AT OSLO GAS CONFERENCE

Cypress Energy Partners LP (CELP) investors sentiment decreased to 1.67 in Q3 2018. It’s down -Infinity, from Infinity in 2018Q2. The ratio dropped, as 5 hedge funds started new and increased stock positions, while 3 sold and reduced stakes in Cypress Energy Partners LP. The hedge funds in our database now own: 156,757 shares, down from 295,982 shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Cypress Energy Partners LP in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 1 Increased: 2 New Position: 3.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 54.55% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.88 per share. XOM’s profit will be $5.76 billion for 13.29 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.85% negative EPS growth.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $5.43 million activity. On Wednesday, November 28 Wojnar Theodore J Jr sold $757,284 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 9,658 shares. Rosenthal David S sold $614,337 worth of stock or 7,562 shares. 15,000 shares valued at $1.26 million were sold by Corson Bradley W on Wednesday, September 19. The insider Verity John R sold 15,850 shares worth $1.22 million. Schleckser Robert N had sold 7,855 shares worth $619,861. On Wednesday, November 28 the insider Spellings James M Jr sold $746,620. $214,914 worth of stock was sold by Hansen Neil A on Friday, December 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.21, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 38 investors sold XOM shares while 848 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 2.17 billion shares or 0.56% more from 2.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 410,878 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Boston Rech has 51,046 shares for 1.98% of their portfolio. Pure has 0.07% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 3,794 shares. 19,588 are held by Ima Wealth Inc. Cim Mangement, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 26,136 shares. 105,000 were accumulated by Canal Com. Montrusco Bolton Investments holds 0.8% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 152,901 shares. Bryn Mawr holds 353,647 shares. Natl Asset Incorporated has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Rampart Invest Mngmt Communication Limited Liability Com reported 1.58% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Beacon Grp Incorporated reported 1.66% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 0.64% or 10,083 shares in its portfolio. Rice Hall James & Assoc Lc invested in 11,538 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Fayez Sarofim & Co holds 10.25 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 7.69 million shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 5 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of XOM in report on Tuesday, June 26 with “Market Perform” rating. Wolfe Research upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Monday, November 26 report. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $87 target in Wednesday, July 11 report. The rating was downgraded by Raymond James on Tuesday, November 20 to “Underperform”.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Reuters: Exxon received hardship waiver – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exxon Mobil – Huge Growth And Cash Flow Prospects – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Raymond James: Higher Oil Prices Are Bad News For Exxon (NYSE:XOM) Investors – Benzinga” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon, Angola’s Sonangol sign oil exploration deal – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Is The Wrong Play For An Oil Rally, Raymond James Says In Downgrade – Benzinga” with publication date: November 20, 2018.

Analysts await Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) to report earnings on March, 28. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 24.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.25 per share. CELP’s profit will be $2.27M for 7.68 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.92% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Civitas Solutions, Foresight Energy LP, Cypress Energy Partners, Bed Bath & Beyond, Lithium Americas, and Eagle Point Credit â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – GlobeNewswire” on November 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cypress Energy Partners declares $0.21 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on October 25, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cypress Energy Partners LP (CELP) CEO Peter Boylan on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on November 13, 2018. More interesting news about Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. Announces Third-Quarter 2018 Results – Business Wire” published on November 12, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cypress Energy Partners LP (CELP) CEO Peter Boylan on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2018.

Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. provides pipeline inspection and integrity, and environmental services in North America. The company has market cap of $69.78 million. It operates in three divisions: Pipeline Inspection Services , Integrity Services (IS), and Water and Environmental Services (W&ES). It has a 6.97 P/E ratio. The PIS segment offers independent inspection services for various facilities and equipment, such as transmission pipelines, oil and natural gas gathering systems, pump and compressor stations, storage facilities and terminals, and gas distribution systems.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $66,811 activity.

The stock increased 2.48% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $5.84. About 28,925 shares traded or 76.73% up from the average. Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. (CELP) has risen 2.49% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CELP News: 22/03/2018 – Cypress Energy Partners 4Q EPS 0c; 22/03/2018 Cypress Energy Partners 4Q Rev $69.4M; 10/05/2018 – Cypress Energy Partners 1Q Rev $64.8M; 29/05/2018 – Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. Closes Convertible Preferred Unit Placement and Credit Facility Renewal; 22/03/2018 – CYPRESS ENERGY PARTNERS LP- QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.25; 10/05/2018 – CYPRESS ENERGY PARTNERS LP CELP.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER COMMON LIMITED PARTNER UNIT (BASIC AND DILUTED) OF $0.06; 10/05/2018 – Cypress Energy Partners 1Q EPS 6c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cypress Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CELP)