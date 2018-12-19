Gofen & Glossberg Llc decreased its stake in Metlife (MET) by 13.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold 40,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 268,711 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.55 million, down from 309,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Metlife for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $39.24. About 11.29M shares traded or 59.46% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has declined 26.13% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.13% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 02/05/2018 – METLIFE 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.36, EST. $1.17; 07/03/2018 – MetLife Names Exec VP Debel Head of Retirement & Income Solutions; 08/05/2018 – METLIFE SAYS EXPECTS FEDEX TRANSFER DEAL TO CLOSE ON MAY 10; 22/05/2018 – MetLife Announces New $1.5 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization; 02/04/2018 – METLIFE ORIGINATED $2.9 BILLION IN AGRICULTURAL LOANS LAST YEAR; 16/03/2018 – KBC GROEP NV KBC.BR – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF METLIFE’S 40% STAKE IN UBB-METLIFE JOINT VENTURE (BULGARIA); 01/05/2018 – MetLife Finance Chief Steps Down; 18/04/2018 – METLIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT REACHES A $11.2B IN PRIVATE DEBT; 29/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Elects Richard Zoretic to Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – MetLife Investment Management, The John Buck Company and Golub & Company Announce Facebook Lease of Park Tower in San Francisco

Prentiss Smith & Co Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 83.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prentiss Smith & Co Inc sold 5,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1,178 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $144,000, down from 7,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $107.83. About 10.40 million shares traded or 50.79% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.92% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/29/2018 04:03 PM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO INTERIVEW ON CNBC ENDS; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/04/2018 12:46 PM; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS COMPANY’S VENEZUELA OPERATIONS CONTINUE TO FUNCTION NORMALLY; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Sees $18B-$20B Annual Investment Range Through 2020; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chevron Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVX); 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 17/04/2018 – FoodEnvReportingNet: Sources say Chevron and Exxon Mobil have asked the EPA for a hardship waiver from the ethanol mandate; 27/04/2018 – Chevron’s Earnings Rise as Production, Prices Increase; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT JAY JOHNSON SAYS NEW U.S. TAX LAW HAS NOT HAD A ‘MAJOR IMPACT ON’ COMPANY

More important recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MetLife, Inc. (MET) CEO Steve Kandarian Hosts 2018 Investor Outlook Conference Call (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018, also Globenewswire.com published article titled: “Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cognizant Technology Solutions, Anadarko Petroleum, American Eagle Outfitters, MetLife, Groupon, and Air Products and Chemicals â€” New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth – GlobeNewswire”, Businesswire.com published: “MetLife Names New Leaders for Japan and EMEA – Business Wire” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MetLife Is Properly Positioned For 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Among 19 analysts covering MetLife (NYSE:MET), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 47% are positive. MetLife had 66 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) rating on Monday, October 9. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $56.0 target. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, January 26 by Citigroup. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, November 11. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, April 5. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Thursday, December 21 with “Buy”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Bank of America on Monday, March 26. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Tuesday, January 30. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Friday, May 5. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 15 report. The stock of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, November 3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 324 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 739.18 million shares or 1.70% less from 751.98 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Shelton Cap Mgmt has 10,446 shares. Burt Wealth Advisors owns 229 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel Incorporated has 1.14 million shares for 1.63% of their portfolio. Kbc Group Nv has 0.4% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 1.14 million shares. Deprince Race & Zollo, Florida-based fund reported 504,990 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv owns 150,851 shares. First Natl Tru Co invested in 69,114 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.69% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). 9.68 million are held by Invesco Limited. British Columbia Investment Mgmt holds 201,975 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 14,096 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 396,142 shares. Waddell Reed holds 0.12% or 1.11M shares in its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 0.18% or 22,766 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Limited Com reported 27,292 shares.

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $1.32 EPS, up 18.92% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.11 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.30 billion for 7.43 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.35% negative EPS growth.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $2.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 19,387 shares to 156,927 shares, valued at $33.07 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 14,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 478,109 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $2.40 EPS, up 228.77% or $1.67 from last year’s $0.73 per share. CVX’s profit will be $4.59 billion for 11.23 P/E if the $2.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.11 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.74% EPS growth.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan Canada vs. Chevron Corporation – Motley Fool” on December 17, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Chevron (CVX) option implied volatility bid as oil at low end of range – StreetInsider.com” published on December 11, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron unveils $20B capex budget for 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Crude Oil Slides Below Its ‘Reversion To The Mean,’ Dragging Chevron And Exxon Mobil Lower – Seeking Alpha” published on November 23, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Eastern Canada crude oil production remains mostly shut after big storm – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 21, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 49 investors sold CVX shares while 648 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 611 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.47% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Massmutual Fsb Adv reported 163,352 shares stake. Finemark Bancorp Tru has invested 0.38% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Guild Inv Mngmt stated it has 1,725 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Moreover, Peoples Financial has 1.46% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 23,594 shares. Pinnacle Prtn has 0.94% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 92,024 shares. Moreover, Timber Creek Ltd Liability has 2.07% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Fiduciary Fincl Svcs Of The Southwest Tx reported 0.41% stake. Lederer And Assocs Counsel Ca owns 1.92% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 18,550 shares. Raymond James Na invested in 159,727 shares or 1.2% of the stock. Moreover, Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.19% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Jag Capital Llc has 0.05% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 2,516 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has 0.01% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Villere St Denis J & Com Ltd Liability Com invested 0.42% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Evermay Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 4,921 shares. Wealthtrust holds 0.05% or 831 shares.

Among 37 analysts covering Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Chevron Corporation had 131 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, February 5. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, February 9. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Wednesday, December 20. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, July 11 report. Macquarie Research upgraded Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Thursday, December 15 to “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, August 3 by UBS. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, September 13 by BMO Capital Markets. Macquarie Research upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Monday, December 21 report. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, October 10. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 30 by Citigroup.

Since September 13, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $2.82 million activity.