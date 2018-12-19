Parnassus Investments increased United Parcel Service Inc. Class B (UPS) stake by 0.13% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Parnassus Investments acquired 8,852 shares as United Parcel Service Inc. Class B (UPS)’s stock declined 16.04%. The Parnassus Investments holds 6.85M shares with $799.57M value, up from 6.84 million last quarter. United Parcel Service Inc. Class B now has $83.85B valuation. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $97.61. About 2.98 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.80% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.80% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 05/04/2018 – Western Digital Ups the Game with Powerful New Gaming SSD with NVMe Performance; 23/04/2018 – Columbia Property Trust Completes Re-leasing of 650 California Street with Triple-Digit Rent Roll Ups; 01/05/2018 – CHRIS CASSIDY TO LEAD UPS GLOBAL HEALTHCARE LOGISTICS STRATEGY; 26/03/2018 – MOST KWAI CHUNG UPS HK RETAIL ALLOCATION BY 27M TO 33.75M SHRS; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Consorcio de Transportes de Bizkaia To ‘A+’;Otlk Pos; 25/04/2018 – UPS – FINANCIAL DETAILS OF VOLUNTARY PROGRAM WILL BE DISCLOSED AT A FUTURE DATE; 10/05/2018 – Solar Soars on California, Alberta Ups Kinder Fight: Energy Wrap; 03/05/2018 – SCA UPS PRICES ON PUBLICATION PAPER; 30/05/2018 – UPS CONFIRMS EXPLOSION AT FREIGHT FACILITY IN LEXINGTON, KY; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Milliken, CO GO Rtgs To ‘AA-‘; New Debt Rated ‘AA-‘

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc increased World Accep Corp Del (WRLD) stake by 24.77% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc acquired 12,000 shares as World Accep Corp Del (WRLD)’s stock declined 15.89%. The Prescott Group Capital Management Llc holds 60,452 shares with $6.91 million value, up from 48,452 last quarter. World Accep Corp Del now has $980.71M valuation. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $100.17. About 18,108 shares traded. World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD) has risen 25.62% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WRLD News: 10/05/2018 – World Acceptance 4Q EPS $3.18; 10/05/2018 – World Acceptance 4Q Rev $151.9M; 19/04/2018 DJ World Acceptance Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRLD)

Since August 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $828,076 activity. Barber James J. sold 2,500 shares worth $304,858. Willis George sold $523,218 worth of stock or 4,312 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. United Parcel Service had 16 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, October 25 report. The stock of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, September 4. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, July 26 with “Neutral”. As per Tuesday, October 9, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, October 25 with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, October 25 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Thursday, October 25. On Monday, July 16 the stock rating was upgraded by UBS to “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, October 1. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $92 target in Thursday, July 26 report.

Parnassus Investments decreased The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) stake by 57,072 shares to 4.65M valued at $700.14M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) stake by 5.35M shares and now owns 4.80 million shares. Praxair Inc. (NYSE:PX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It has no change, as 47 investors sold UPS shares while 430 reduced holdings. only 108 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 447.82 million shares or 0.61% less from 450.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Private Wealth Advisors owns 2,764 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Iberiabank holds 0.78% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 53,703 shares. 45,600 are owned by Dillon And Associates. Crossvault Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 2,630 shares. Bridges Inv Management reported 0.14% stake. Northeast holds 0.55% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 59,125 shares. Cap Advisors accumulated 0.01% or 180 shares. Visionary Asset Management Incorporated owns 22,492 shares or 0.84% of their US portfolio. Walter And Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv owns 5,043 shares. Zevin Asset Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 109,047 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 76,431 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Montag A Associates owns 13,365 shares. Lvw Advisors Ltd Llc stated it has 10,605 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Fiera Capital Corporation holds 4,856 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Trust Department Mb Natl Bank N A, Illinois-based fund reported 4,659 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.59, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold WRLD shares while 49 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 7.37 million shares or 4.20% less from 7.69 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Savings Bank Of America De has invested 0% of its portfolio in World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD). Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD). 1,300 were reported by Riverhead Ltd Liability Com. 67,247 are held by Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company. American Interest Gru accumulated 4,832 shares or 0% of the stock. Serv Automobile Association holds 8,056 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern Trust Corp has 0% invested in World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD) for 154,899 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 17,786 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD) for 7,764 shares. Bluemountain Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 1,537 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Texas-based Smith Asset Mngmt Gp Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Co has invested 0% in World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD). Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 137 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 2,372 were reported by Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md.