Price Michael F increased its stake in American Midstream Partners Lp (AMID) by 14.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% with the market. The hedge fund held 775,499 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.93M, up from 675,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in American Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.04M market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.49. About 230,199 shares traded. American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:AMID) has declined 61.65% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.65% the S&P500. Some Historical AMID News: 12/03/2018 – American Midstream 4Q Loss $127.8M; 27/03/2018 – SOUTHCROSS ENERGY HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER W/ AMERICAN MIDSTREAM; 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM LIQUIDITY RATING CUT TO SGL-4 BY MOODY’S; 28/03/2018 – American Midstream Announces Southcross Unitholder Approval of Merger; 12/03/2018 American Midstream 4Q Rev $167.6M; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades American Midstream’s Liquidity Rating To Sgl-4; Other Ratings Remain On Review For Downgrade; 27/03/2018 – SOUTHCROSS ENERGY PARTNERS – MERGER PROPOSAL PASSED WITH A VOTE OF MORE THAN 95 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST BY NON-AFFILIATED UNITHOLDERS; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – QTRLY THROUGHPUT OF OVER 835 MMCF/D DROVE 75% GROSS MARGIN GROWTH ACROSS CO’S NATURAL GAS TRANSMISSION ASSETS; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – QTRLY LOSS $0.42 PER COMMON UNIT

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 11.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa bought 66,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 627,658 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.73M, up from 561,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $28.62. About 6.23M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 21.36% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.36% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – EBay: Giosis’ Japan Business Deal Expected to Close in 2Q; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees 2Q Rev $2.64B-$2.68B; 17/05/2018 – EBay Interests Is Available on eBay’s Mobile App in the U.S. for iOS and Android; 14/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first:; 20/03/2018 – EBay Says Marketplaces Face `Serious Threat’ From EU Tax Changes; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Rev $10.9B-$11.1B; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $1.65-EPS $1.75; 21/05/2018 – M2E Joins Amazon Marketplace Developer Council; 05/04/2018 – Sukhinder Singh Cassidy Named President of StubHub

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fluor Corp New (NYSE:FLR) by 40,000 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $2.03M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 7,637 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 366,872 shares, and cut its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL).

Among 46 analysts covering eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY), 25 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 19 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. eBay Inc had 197 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) rating on Wednesday, October 11. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $36.0 target. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Sector Perform” on Tuesday, October 23. UBS maintained eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) rating on Thursday, February 1. UBS has “Buy” rating and $48.0 target. The rating was maintained by Maxim Group on Thursday, July 13 with “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, December 4 to “Outperform”. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Hold” rating and $28 target in Thursday, July 21 report. As per Thursday, February 1, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The stock of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) earned “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research on Thursday, April 26. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 1 by Susquehanna. The firm has “Hold” rating by Evercore given on Monday, August 17.

Since July 23, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $3.92 million activity. Doerger Brian J. also sold $99,473 worth of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) on Tuesday, November 20. 26,204 eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) shares with value of $919,176 were sold by Lee Jae Hyun. Jones Wendy Elizabeth had sold 10,516 shares worth $354,179 on Monday, July 23. 18,283 shares valued at $522,528 were sold by Park Joo Man on Tuesday, November 27.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 51 investors sold EBAY shares while 255 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 772.11 million shares or 4.76% less from 810.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Utah Retirement Systems reported 0.11% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Stevens Capital Mgmt LP has 0.72% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 594,734 shares. 17.88M are owned by Nordea Invest Management Ab. 9,192 are owned by First Interstate National Bank. Majedie Asset Management owns 737,507 shares for 1.84% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.02% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 2.24 million shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp reported 1.06M shares. Ancora Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 350 shares. Orrstown Serv owns 0.03% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 705 shares. Peoples Financial Svcs Corp accumulated 434 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Susquehanna International Group Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 179,684 shares or 0% of the stock. Northern Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.6% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 27,670 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.1% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Janney Management Ltd Com invested in 0.01% or 51,202 shares.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $3.68 million activity.

Price Michael F, which manages about $801.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 132,871 shares to 554,855 shares, valued at $38.82M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) by 61,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,282 shares, and cut its stake in Williams (NYSE:WSM).

Among 9 analysts covering American Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AMID), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. American Midstream Partners LP had 25 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo downgraded the shares of AMID in report on Friday, January 15 to “Market Perform” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, December 2 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Wunderlich with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 9. UBS upgraded American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:AMID) on Friday, April 29 to “Buy” rating. The stock of American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:AMID) has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, July 23 by RBC Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Sunday, October 1 report. As per Thursday, July 21, the company rating was upgraded by Ladenburg Thalmann. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, October 25 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, November 16 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, June 19 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.58 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.42, from 1 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 15 investors sold AMID shares while 11 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 23.85 million shares or 17.10% less from 28.77 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sunbelt Secs Incorporated reported 0.05% stake. Comml Bank Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:AMID) for 644,537 shares. Lifeplan Finance Grp Inc Inc reported 4,950 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Renaissance Limited Liability Co accumulated 30,311 shares or 0% of the stock. Price Michael F accumulated 775,499 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Raymond James Ser Advsrs reported 28,378 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag reported 50,492 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Company holds 0% in American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:AMID) or 201,075 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:AMID). California Employees Retirement stated it has 60,372 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 69,450 are held by Wells Fargo Company Mn. Wesbanco Fincl Bank Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:AMID). Group One Trading Lp holds 0% or 10,360 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada accumulated 3,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 2 shares.