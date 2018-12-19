Ws Management Lllp decreased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 50% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Ws Management Lllp sold 6,822 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 15.37%. The Ws Management Lllp holds 6,823 shares with $13.67M value, down from 13,645 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $737.13 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.83% or $43.96 during the last trading session, reaching $1507.52. About 5.48 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 30/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Bill Gates is glad Amazon is getting into health care – but cautions it’s complicated; 24/04/2018 – DoorDash Tests Grocery Delivery With Walmart, Challenging Amazon; 06/03/2018 – Amazonas Florestal Ltd. Today Announced That The Company’s Subsidiary Amazon Hemp Has Been Given The Go Ahead And Funding Facil; 15/03/2018 – The company has some of the biggest names in Silicon Valley, including Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Marc Benioff and Jeff Bezos; 28/03/2018 – Amazon and Apple helped push the Nasdaq lower; 10/04/2018 – NFLX, $VOD.GB, BELFB and 1 more: Amazon to partner with mobile operators to grow media services worldwide; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says Swatch CEO; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s Profit Swells to $1.6 Billion, Lifted by Its Cloud Business; 27/04/2018 – One reason investors are cheering Amazon’s long-term bets over Alphabet’s: Margins

Primecap Management Company decreased Rambus Inc Del Com (RMBS) stake by 56.72% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Primecap Management Company sold 2.88 million shares as Rambus Inc Del Com (RMBS)’s stock declined 28.86%. The Primecap Management Company holds 2.19M shares with $23.94M value, down from 5.07M last quarter. Rambus Inc Del Com now has $823.52M valuation. The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $7.59. About 503,606 shares traded. Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) has declined 44.60% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.60% the S&P500. Some Historical RMBS News: 02/04/2018 – Rambus Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – RAMBUS SEES 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 13C TO 20C, EST. EPS 20C; 25/05/2018 – Rambus Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 27/04/2018 – RAMBUS INC SAYS ON APRIL 26, 2018, DECREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO SIX DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: RAMBUS SEES 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 13C TO 20C; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Rambus; 09/05/2018 – Rambus Makes Real-time Payments Safer With Payment Account Tokenization; 06/03/2018 Rambus Initiates Accelerated Share Repurchase Program; 20/03/2018 – RAMBUS SIGNS LICENSE PACT FOR DPA COUNTERMEASURES TO BEIJING TO; 16/04/2018 – Rambus Launches CryptoManager RISC-V Root of Trust Programmable Secure Processing Core

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $5.48 EPS, up 153.70% or $3.32 from last year’s $2.16 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.68 billion for 68.77 P/E if the $5.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.75 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.70% negative EPS growth.

Among 19 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 19 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon had 25 analyst reports since June 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, July 27. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 13 by Cowen & Co. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, July 16. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Thursday, September 27. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $2525 target. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, July 27 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, July 13. Bank of America maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Friday, October 26. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $2000 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, November 28 by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, September 25. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 29.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 22 insider sales for $92.11 million activity. BEZOS JEFFREY P also sold $5.31 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Monday, October 29. The insider Reynolds Shelley sold $687,447. 500 shares were sold by McGrath Judith A, worth $952,500 on Wednesday, August 15. Another trade for 2,054 shares valued at $3.90 million was made by Blackburn Jeffrey M on Wednesday, August 15. 1,230 shares were sold by WILKE JEFFREY A, worth $2.32M on Tuesday, August 21. On Thursday, November 15 Olsavsky Brian T sold $3.21M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 2,030 shares. Jassy Andrew R sold $2.70 million worth of stock or 1,726 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Kdi Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.31% or 480 shares. Chase Counsel reported 4.67% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Fund Mgmt Sa has 0.63% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Co has 2.61M shares. Investec Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 207,559 shares or 1.55% of all its holdings. Marathon Management accumulated 569 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Cap International Ca, a California-based fund reported 8,850 shares. Evanson Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.97% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Creative Planning accumulated 88,100 shares. Fiera Capital accumulated 25,808 shares. Lafayette holds 162 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Veritas Inv Management (Uk) Ltd invested in 168 shares. Franklin Street Nc holds 2.87% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 10,585 shares. First Citizens Bancorp And Tru reported 1.67% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cornerstone accumulated 22,000 shares or 3.17% of the stock.

Ws Management Lllp increased Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) stake by 90,000 shares to 190,000 valued at $50.31M in 2018Q3. It also upped Spdr Series Trust (Call) (XBI) stake by 20,000 shares and now owns 400,000 shares. Scotts Miracle Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) was raised too.

Primecap Management Company increased Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) stake by 1.14M shares to 132.74 million valued at $1.17 billion in 2018Q3. It also upped Siemens Healthineers Ag stake by 160,000 shares and now owns 7.26 million shares. Penumbra was raised too.

Analysts await Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $0.21 EPS, up 61.54% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.13 per share. RMBS’s profit will be $22.79M for 9.04 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Rambus Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Since October 1, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $125,730 activity. 7,292 shares were sold by Kim Jae, worth $63,284 on Monday, December 3. KISSNER CHARLES had sold 5,896 shares worth $62,446.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.09, from 0.77 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 12 investors sold RMBS shares while 60 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 82.37 million shares or 4.06% less from 85.85 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement invested 0% in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS). Citigroup invested 0% of its portfolio in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS). The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS). 6,142 are held by Tower Rech Limited Liability Corporation (Trc). Gsa Capital Prtn Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 150,437 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0% or 25,626 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Financial Bank stated it has 0% in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS). Blackrock Inc reported 0.01% stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 35,669 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 95,563 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 262,529 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Lc owns 43,071 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) for 129,880 shares. Comerica Savings Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS). Cetera Advisor Network Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS).