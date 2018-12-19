Primecap Management Company increased General Dynamics Corp (GD) stake by 49.42% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Primecap Management Company acquired 85,000 shares as General Dynamics Corp (GD)’s stock declined 12.00%. The Primecap Management Company holds 257,000 shares with $52.61 million value, up from 172,000 last quarter. General Dynamics Corp now has $47.03B valuation. The stock decreased 2.46% or $4.01 during the last trading session, reaching $158.8. About 1.17 million shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 13.97% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts CSRA Buyout Bid By 2.5% After Rival Hostile Bid From CACI — MarketWatch; 18/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP- CONTINUES TO BELIEVE COMBINATION CREATES A PREMIER PROVIDER OF HIGH-TECH IT SOLUTIONS TO GOVERNMENT TECHNOLOGY SERVICES MARKET; 07/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS BOARD BOOSTS DIV; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – AGGREGATE COMMITMENTS IN RESPECT OF 364-DAY CREDIT FACILITY WILL NOT BE REDUCED BELOW $2.0 BLN; 03/04/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: The Bidding War is Over: General Dynamics Completes CSRA Buy & Creates Government’s Largest Tech; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ROLLING OUT NEW WEAPONS SALES POLICY, AS SOON AS THIS WEEK, AIMED AT ALLOWING MORE ALLIES TO BUY MORE ARMS; 28/03/2018 – General Dynamics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS: JET AVIATION TO BUY HAWKER PACIFIC FOR $250M; 12/04/2018 – Gulfstream Leads Industry in Cabin Connectivity

Since September 14, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $19.29 million activity. CASEY JOHN PATRICK sold $4.35M worth of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) on Monday, October 15. On Friday, September 14 Johnson S. Daniel sold $15.55 million worth of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) or 77,810 shares. The insider Malcolm Mark bought $509,612. Another trade for 600 shares valued at $100,585 was made by Reynolds Catherine B on Friday, December 7.

Among 8 analysts covering General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. General Dynamics had 10 analyst reports since June 22, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of GD in report on Thursday, October 25 with “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) on Wednesday, November 14 with “Underweight” rating. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $210 target in Thursday, October 25 report. Credit Suisse maintained General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) rating on Thursday, July 26. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $229 target. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, October 25. The stock of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 26 by Argus Research. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Friday, June 22 report. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform” on Thursday, October 25. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, December 4.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, makes, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. The company has market cap of $40.46 billion. It operates through two divisions, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. It currently has negative earnings. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

The stock decreased 4.64% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $16.22. About 13.79 million shares traded or 23.15% up from the average. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has risen 22.93% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 15/03/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics Files Lawsuit Against Teva Pharmaceuticals for Infringement of Korlym Patents; 05/03/2018 – OPIANT PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON FEB 27, CO AND ADAPT PHARMA OPERATIONS LIMITED RECEIVED NOTICE FROM TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS USA INC – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – Teva and Eli Lilly are in a race to put a second migraine drug on the market, after rival Amgen won FDA approval last week for Aimovig to prevent migraine headaches in adults; 14/05/2018 – Dulera ( mometasone + formoterol ; Merck & Co) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO DOES NOT EXPECT TO LAUNCH GENERIC OF TEVA’S PROAIR; 03/05/2018 – TEVA DEBT COULD FALL ANOTHER $1.3B-$1.5B THIS YEAR: CFO; 03/05/2018 – TEVA CFO MICHAEL MCCLELLAN SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CALL; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 21/04/2018 – Mylan Presents Equivalence Data on Glatiramer Acetate Compared to Copaxone® at American Academy of Neurology 70th Annual Meeting; 27/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – ADVERSE EVENTS WERE GENERALLY MILD AND CONSISTENT WITH WELL-ESTABLISHED SAFETY PROFILE OF COPAXONE