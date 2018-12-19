Private Advisor Group Llc decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 63.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc sold 9,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,495 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $858,000, down from 14,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.19B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $133.26. About 1.16M shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 23.18% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.18% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss $173.5M; 06/03/2018 – Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth Highlights Autodesk Fourth Quarter Results; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss/Shr 79c; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q NET REV. $554M, EST. $544.8M; 11/04/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $145; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Rev $550M-$560M; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : COWEN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 35c-Loss 38c

Renaissance Technologies Llc decreased its stake in Preferred Apt Cmntys Inc (APTS) by 54.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc sold 104,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 85,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.50M, down from 189,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Preferred Apt Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $614.83M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $14.69. About 100,864 shares traded. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) has declined 28.05% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical APTS News: 10/05/2018 – PREFERRED APARTMENT COMMUNITIES INC – FINANCED ACQUISITION UTILIZING A NON-RECOURSE FIRST MORTGAGE BRIDGE LOAN FROM MACQUARIE GROUP; 16/04/2018 – Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Announces Sudden Passing of Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO, John A. Williams; 30/04/2018 – Preferred Apartment 1Q Rev $90.4M; 30/04/2018 – Preferred Apartment Sees FY Rev $400M-$440M; 07/03/2018 Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Recognized as one of Atlanta’s Best Places to Work in 2018; 12/04/2018 – Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Announces Investment in Alexandria, Virginia Multifamily Development; 16/04/2018 – Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Announces Sudden Passing of Co-Founder, Chmn and CEO, John a. Williams; 16/04/2018 – Preferred Apartment: Board Appoints Vice-Chmn Daniel DuPree to Succeed Williams as Chmn, CEO; 22/03/2018 – Research Report Identifies Preferred Apartment Communities, Ubiquiti Networks, Infinity Property and Casualty, Cara Therapeutic; 30/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Albany International, JBG SMITH Properties, Preferred Apartment Communities, National Western Life G

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.29, from 1.33 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 35 investors sold ADSK shares while 191 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 198.74 million shares or 3.16% less from 205.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Da Davidson & has 0.23% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 83,279 shares. Whittier Trust owns 410 shares. 43,079 were accumulated by Private Asset Mgmt. Element Cap Management Limited holds 1.05% or 334,683 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Co reported 307 shares. Hbk Investments Ltd Partnership holds 0.05% or 33,331 shares in its portfolio. 440 are owned by Cap Guardian Tru Com. Dnb Asset Management As has 27,770 shares. Ci Invs Inc holds 0% or 97 shares. 1,791 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc. First Republic Mngmt accumulated 159,375 shares. Daiwa Group reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Schwab Charles Inv Mngmt Inc invested in 815,471 shares. Brandywine Managers Llc holds 0.48% or 7,210 shares in its portfolio. Addison Cap reported 3,191 shares.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $4.28 million activity. Shares for $3.50 million were sold by Anagnost Andrew on Friday, October 5.

Private Advisor Group Llc, which manages about $5.58 billion and $4.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) by 19,358 shares to 41,337 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 581,549 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr.

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Sun Life Financial, Autodesk, Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Curis, and Accenture â€” Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results – Nasdaq” on November 30, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Autodesk To Acquire PlanGrid For Construction Management Solution – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 11/21/2018: ADSK,ABIL,ESL – Nasdaq” on November 21, 2018. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Implied Analyst 12-Month Target For NTSX – Nasdaq” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Autodesk (ADSK) to Acquire PlanGrid for $875 Million – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: November 20, 2018.

Among 29 analysts covering Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK), 18 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Autodesk Inc. had 141 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, August 26. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Monday, June 25. Robert W. Baird maintained Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) rating on Friday, August 26. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $75 target. The stock of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, August 24. Goldman Sachs downgraded the shares of ADSK in report on Wednesday, August 5 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 7. As per Tuesday, August 4, the company rating was initiated by William Blair. Cowen & Co maintained Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) rating on Friday, August 26. Cowen & Co has “Outperform” rating and $71 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 21 by Canaccord Genuity. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $128 target in Friday, August 25 report.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on March, 5. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 150.00% or $0.54 from last year’s $-0.36 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $39.42M for 185.08 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,700.00% EPS growth.

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99 billion and $97.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 138,725 shares to 180,625 shares, valued at $3.73M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO) by 1.79 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.24M shares, and has risen its stake in Cato Corp New (NYSE:CATO).

Among 10 analysts covering Preferred Apt. Communities (NYSE:APTS), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Preferred Apt. Communities had 26 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 5 by Compass Point. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Tuesday, May 30 with “Hold”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Compass Point on Wednesday, March 9. The stock of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, July 23. The stock has “Hold” rating by FBR Capital on Thursday, January 25. The stock of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 2 by Wunderlich. DA Davidson initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, September 18 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 9 by Wunderlich. On Wednesday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co with “Neutral”. Canaccord Genuity maintained Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) on Monday, July 31 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.13, from 1.32 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 14 investors sold APTS shares while 37 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 23.42 million shares or 12.68% more from 20.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sigma Planning Corp accumulated 0.01% or 14,413 shares. Dana Advsrs owns 161,735 shares. The United Kingdom-based Gsa Partners Llp has invested 0.01% in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS). Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America invested in 0.07% or 50,310 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 12,786 shares. First City Cap Inc holds 17,275 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Voya Mngmt Lc owns 15,407 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nomura Asset Management has 0% invested in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS). Hudock Capital Lc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 429 shares. 3,660 were accumulated by Synovus. Swiss Natl Bank holds 71,600 shares. Moreover, Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited has 0% invested in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) for 4,815 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated holds 322,228 shares. Bard Incorporated holds 1.16% or 143,495 shares.

Analysts await Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) to report earnings on February, 25. They expect $0.37 EPS, up 2.78% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.36 per share. APTS’s profit will be $15.49 million for 9.93 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.14% EPS growth.

More notable recent Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “APTS vs. EDR: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Zacks.com” on June 11, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “REIT Rankings: Apartment Sector – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2016, Seekingalpha.com published: “Are You A Buyer For This High-Yielding Outlier? – Seeking Alpha” on October 14, 2016. More interesting news about Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) were released by: Chron.com and their article: “North Houston apartment residents say they’ve gone four days without electricity – Chron” published on October 16, 2018 as well as Chron.com‘s news article titled: “Willowbrook-area fire destroys 16 apartment units – Houston Chronicle” with publication date: February 26, 2018.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $126,443 activity. GRESHAM WILLIAM J JR had sold 1,800 shares worth $26,838.