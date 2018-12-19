Wilen Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Nn Inc. (NNBR) by 45.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp bought 67,857 shares as the company’s stock declined 65.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 217,857 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.38 million, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Nn Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.99 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.08. About 366,058 shares traded. NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) has declined 74.90% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 74.90% the S&P500. Some Historical NNBR News: 16/04/2018 – MOVES-NN Investment Partners names portfolio manager for the Netherlands; 30/05/2018 – NN GROUP RAISED TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Nn, Cfr At B3 Stable Rating Outlook; 04/04/2018 – NN GROUP NV NN.AS – TO DESIGNATE DELFIN RUEDA AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) OF NN GROUP N.V; 17/05/2018 – REG-NN Group reports 1Q18 results; 03/04/2018 – NN, REPORTS PACT TO BUY PARAGON MEDICAL FOR $375M IN CASH; 17/05/2018 – Dutch insurer NN Group to quit tobacco holdings; 03/04/2018 – NN INC – DEAL FOR $375 MLN IN CASH; 11/04/2018 – GETBACK SAYS NN POLISH PENSION FUND CUTS STAKE TO BELOW 5%; 24/04/2018 – NN, Inc. Announces New Certification Within Life Sciences Group

Private Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 32.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Advisors Inc bought 62,861 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.72% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 258,804 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.96M, up from 195,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $35.16. About 17.95 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has declined 1.43% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 08/05/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Early headlines: Iran, Comcast’s fire power, earnings and M&A; 16/05/2018 – Comcast’s Internet Essentials Program Joins Forces with Conference of Western Attorneys General to Promote Internet Safety for Seniors, Parents and Children; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A £7 BLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN CREDIT FACILITY TO CO – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – On Monday, CNBC reported Comcast would make a bid for Fox if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner; 19/04/2018 – Independence Health Group and Comcast Form Partnership Aimed at Creating New, Patient Care Technology and Communications Platfo; 21/05/2018 – Consumers may love to hate their cable companies, but Comcast is betting its new retail stores with giant video screens and comfy couches will help strengthen its connection to customers; 23/05/2018 – Comcast says considering all-cash offer to buy Fox assets; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST TO HAVE SAFEGUARDS ON SKY NEWS’ EDITORIAL INDEPENDENCE; 25/04/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – SKY ALSO INTENDS TO GIVE SAME POST-OFFER UNDERTAKINGS CONDITIONAL UPON COMCAST OFFER BECOMING WHOLLY UNCONDITIONAL; 05/03/2018 – Comcast Extends Gigabit Internet Service in Homes and Businesses Throughout the Greater Houston Area

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How Big of a Threat Are Cable Companies to Wireless Carriers? – The Motley Fool” on December 16, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Comcast, Avnet, NIKE, Helios and Matheson Analytics, Quest Diagnostics, and Nevsun Resources â€” Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications – Nasdaq” published on December 07, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Netflix Could Lose 20% of Its Top Content as Soon as 2020 – Nasdaq” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dominating the home entertainment landscape – Seeking Alpha” published on December 08, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney picks Google over Comcast for digital ad handling – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Among 36 analysts covering Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 27 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Comcast Corporation had 98 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, July 7, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Wednesday, January 24. The company was maintained on Thursday, January 26 by Pivotal Research. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, May 30 by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research given on Monday, October 24. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) earned “Perform” rating by Oppenheimer on Monday, September 24. The company was maintained on Monday, June 27 by Nomura. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, February 22 with “Overweight”. Macquarie Research downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, February 28 report. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, July 27 by RBC Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 59 investors sold CMCSA shares while 451 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 483 raised stakes. 3.58 billion shares or 0.66% less from 3.60 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Highlander Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 14,336 shares. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Com, a Washington-based fund reported 1,382 shares. Wealthtrust has invested 0.01% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Bnp Paribas Asset Sa stated it has 0.55% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). First Citizens National Bank & Trust And Tru accumulated 123,474 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Beese Fulmer Invest Mngmt accumulated 311,904 shares. Hexavest, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 1.62M shares. Zwj Invest Counsel accumulated 17,365 shares. Private Advisor Grp Incorporated Limited Company stated it has 182,903 shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd has 81,791 shares. Texas-based United Automobile Association has invested 0.52% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 3G Cap Partners Lp stated it has 25.2% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Nichols & Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 19,600 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Claar Ltd Co stated it has 4.93% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Ims Capital Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 1,078 shares.

Private Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $293.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cl A by 1,011 shares to 10,377 shares, valued at $10.10M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackstone Group Lp/The (NYSE:BX) by 18,124 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 270,536 shares, and cut its stake in Mplx Lp Com Unit Repstg Ltd (NYSE:MPLX).

Since September 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $550,461 activity. BLOCK ARTHUR R sold 1,082 shares worth $38,887.

Among 8 analysts covering NN Inc (NASDAQ:NNBR), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. NN Inc had 15 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, August 18. The stock of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, October 26 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) has “Mkt Perform” rating given on Thursday, September 3 by William Blair. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, March 12. The firm earned “Market Outperform” rating on Friday, March 11 by Avondale. The stock has “Sell” rating by Zacks on Friday, August 28. SunTrust maintained NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) on Thursday, September 28 with “Buy” rating. The stock of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 24 by Stephens. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of NNBR in report on Thursday, October 11 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, August 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.53, from 1.32 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 13 investors sold NNBR shares while 21 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 34.29 million shares or 37.40% more from 24.96 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Smith Graham And Limited Partnership reported 615,276 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Ltd has 0% invested in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) for 6,520 shares. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al has invested 0% in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 28,137 shares. Group accumulated 0% or 18,361 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 2,171 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nelson Roberts Advsr reported 166 shares. Penn Management reported 133,183 shares. Susquehanna Gp Llp invested in 22,045 shares or 0% of the stock. Millennium Mngmt Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) for 94,224 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 2.33M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Us Commercial Bank De has invested 0% in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR). Moreover, Metropolitan Life Ins Ny has 0% invested in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR). Grp Incorporated One Trading L P, Illinois-based fund reported 1,038 shares. Poplar Forest Capital Limited Com accumulated 32,000 shares.

More notable recent NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NN, Inc. (NNBR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 30, 2018 – Nasdaq” on November 29, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Research Report Identifies Advanced Energy Industries, Altair Engineering, Rambus, Regulus Therapeutics, NN, and Halcon Resources with Renewed Outlook â€” Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement – Nasdaq” published on November 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Michael Boyd Positions For 2019: Slowing Growth – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NN Inc.: A Deeply Distressed Valuation Creates A Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on November 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NN slips 24% on Q3 results miss; lowers FY18 guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 08, 2018.