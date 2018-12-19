Sophiris Bio Inc (SPHS) investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.47, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. The ratio is positive, as 11 active investment managers opened new and increased stock positions, while 7 reduced and sold their holdings in Sophiris Bio Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 2.39 million shares, up from 2.26 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Sophiris Bio Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 5 Increased: 5 New Position: 6.

Private Management Group Inc decreased American Express Co (AXP) stake by 1.25% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Private Management Group Inc sold 3,747 shares as American Express Co (AXP)’s stock declined 1.40%. The Private Management Group Inc holds 295,844 shares with $31.50 million value, down from 299,591 last quarter. American Express Co now has $84.68 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.87% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $99.13. About 3.36 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 7.31% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-1; Presale Issued; 20/03/2018 – AXP: CYBER ATTACK INVOLVED AN ORBITZ PLATFORM; 18/04/2018 – AmEx profit tops estimates as record splurge on rewards woos customers; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Rev $9.72B; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY REVENUE $9.7 BLN; 10/05/2018 – Parallel North IP Expands Licensing Business with NEC and American Express Patent Portfolios Owned by Strategic Partner, Dominion Harbor; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Elevating Fraud Monitoring for Accounts That Might Have Been Impacted by Orbitz Attack; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $110; 28/05/2018 – American Express Co Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Jun. 4; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.2 PCT AT MARCH END VS 2.2 PCT AT FEB END

Analysts await Sophiris Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) to report earnings on March, 20. They expect $-0.13 EPS, down 18.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.11 actual EPS reported by Sophiris Bio, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.18% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Sophiris Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sophiris Bio down 38% on disappointing topsalysin data – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Down Over 350 Points; Sophiris Bio Shares Plummet – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “ASNS Turning Heads, SPHS To Report Data In Dec., Mark Your Calendar For COCP – Nasdaq” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about Sophiris Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Day ETF Update: ETFs, Stocks in the Red as Concerns Over FOMC, Recession Persist – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The company has market cap of $29.30 million. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia , as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It currently has negative earnings. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate.

The stock decreased 10.21% or $0.1092 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9608. About 812,529 shares traded or 181.19% up from the average. Sophiris Bio, Inc. (SPHS) has risen 5.24% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SPHS News: 21/03/2018 – SOPHIRIS – EXPECTS CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS TO MIDDLE OF 2019, ASSUMING NO NEW CLINICAL TRIALS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sophiris Bio Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPHS); 14/05/2018 – SOPHIRIS BIO INC – AT MARCH 31, 2018, CO HAD CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SECURITIES AVAILABLE-FOR-SALE OF $22.1 MLN AND WORKING CAPITAL OF $19.2 MLN; 21/03/2018 Sophiris Bio 4Q Loss/Shr 13c; 14/05/2018 – SOPHIRIS BIO – EXPECTS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPS TO MIDDLE OF 2019, ASSUMING NO NEW CLINICAL TRIALS ARE INITIATED; 14/05/2018 – Sophiris Bio 1Q Loss/Shr 11c

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $26,339 activity.

Hikari Power Ltd holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Sophiris Bio, Inc. for 170,000 shares. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management owns 33,728 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. has 0.02% invested in the company for 40,000 shares. The New York-based A.R.T. Advisors Llc has invested 0.01% in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P., a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 210 shares.

Since August 1, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $5.95 million activity. $2.80 million worth of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) shares were sold by GORDON MARC D. The insider CAMPBELL JEFFREY C sold 9,000 shares worth $960,959. 12,500 shares valued at $1.30M were sold by Squeri Stephen J on Thursday, November 1.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 13.29% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.58 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.53 billion for 13.84 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.88 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.79% negative EPS growth.

Private Management Group Inc increased Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY) stake by 81,538 shares to 626,293 valued at $16.57M in 2018Q3. It also upped Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) stake by 235,259 shares and now owns 912,049 shares. Royce Global Value Tr Inc (NYSE:RGT) was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering American Express (NYSE:AXP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. American Express had 12 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. DZ Bank upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, July 20 report. On Friday, June 29 the stock rating was upgraded by Buckingham Research to “Buy”. The stock of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, November 29 by Buckingham Research. Stephens upgraded the shares of AXP in report on Monday, September 17 to “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, October 19 by Morgan Stanley. BMO Capital Markets maintained American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) rating on Monday, October 22. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $110 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 19 by Nomura. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, October 1 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 19 by BMO Capital Markets. On Friday, October 19 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”.

Investors sentiment is 0.84 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is flat, as 42 investors sold AXP shares while 446 reduced holdings. only 109 funds opened positions while 301 raised stakes. 688.76 million shares or 1.08% less from 696.30 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hanson And Doremus Mngmt has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Earnest Prtn Limited Liability owns 354 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Janney Ltd Liability Com holds 137,688 shares. Ledyard Bank reported 6,600 shares. The Massachusetts-based Cambridge Tru has invested 0.17% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Gateway Invest Advisers holds 0.04% or 40,608 shares. Royal London Asset Limited reported 364,646 shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies has 0.18% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 31,506 shares. Creative Planning has 0.03% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Reilly Fin Advsrs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.03% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Kentucky Retirement Ins Fund accumulated 13,337 shares. Affinity Invest Ltd Co has 1.14% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 81,100 shares. Investment House Limited has 0.1% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Guardian Capital Ltd Partnership stated it has 13,761 shares. 82,362 are held by Whittier.