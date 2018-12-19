Legg Mason Asset Management Japan increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 66.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan bought 200 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.00 million, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $731.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.56% or $55.23 during the last trading session, reaching $1496.25. About 5.87 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/05/2018 – MORRISONS MRW.L CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO PROVIDE COMMENT TO UK’S CMA ON SAINSBURY’S-ASDA DEAL; 29/03/2018 – Here’s the controversial tax practice by Amazon that’s got Trump so upset; 10/04/2018 – Amazon Expands Grocery Delivery from Whole Foods Market to Los Angeles; 28/03/2018 – No U.S. policy changes on Amazon at the moment -White House official; 26/04/2018 – Amazon raises US Prime price by 20%; 23/04/2018 – IRobot to Amazon: Bring It On — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Anexinet Achieves Advanced Partner Status In the Amazon Web Services Network For Designing, Managing, and Migrating Customers to AWS; 08/05/2018 – It was a potential setback for the retailer’s ambitions to challenge Amazon.com head-on with speedy delivery of groceries to people’s homes; 31/05/2018 – Amazon HQ2 Finalists Ranked By Housing Market Health; 10/04/2018 – GOP Senator moves to close cheap shipping loophole that helped Chinese businesses on Amazon

Roffman Miller Associates Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 44.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc sold 30,791 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.93% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 38,986 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.25M, down from 69,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $228.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $91.57. About 6.40M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing […]; 18/04/2018 – PACIFIC GREEN TECH. PGTK PG MARINE AGREES TO 7 UNITS W/ UNION; 25/05/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 1.17 BLN RUPEES VS 1.34 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 13/03/2018 – P&G – RESOLVED ITS PATENT INFRINGEMENT DISPUTE WITH RANIR, LLC REGARDING RANIR’S TOOTH WHITENING STRIP PRODUCTS IN UNITED STATES AND CANADA; 09/04/2018 – Adweek: Breaking: P&G’s new dedicated agency will bring together talent from agencies at competing holding companies:…; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO SIGNIFICANT (MATERIAL) NET FINANCIAL TRANSFER BETWEEN TEVA AND P&G WILL RESULT FROM DISSOLUTION; 21/05/2018 – P&G Brands Provide Clear, Accessible and Reliable Product Information in SmartLabel™; 30/04/2018 – Designing Digitally, Inc. Earns Gold Horizon Interactive Award for P&G Training Simulation; 23/03/2018 – P&G to Webcast Discussion of Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results on April 20; 09/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub

Among 56 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 53 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Amazon.com had 330 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, October 27. Deutsche Bank maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Friday, April 27. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $180000 target. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by Evercore on Wednesday, August 26. The company was maintained on Friday, April 27 by Susquehanna. On Monday, December 4 the stock rating was maintained by William Blair with “Buy”. As per Friday, April 29, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, January 11 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Hold” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, August 28. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Friday, April 27 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, October 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Prudential Public Limited Co reported 1.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt accumulated 54,608 shares. Ipswich Inv owns 2.26% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,332 shares. 323 were accumulated by Academy Capital Management Inc Tx. Culbertson A N Incorporated accumulated 0.22% or 405 shares. Soros Fund Mngmt Ltd reported 22,100 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt has invested 2.18% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). House Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 3.43% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Whetstone Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 7,551 shares. Camelot Portfolios Limited Co stated it has 685 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. 130 were reported by Bennicas & Assoc. Burns J W & Inc New York, a New York-based fund reported 4,270 shares. 130 were reported by Ramsay Stattman Vela Price. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The reported 853,768 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers invested in 1.22% or 911 shares.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 22 sales for $92.11 million activity. $3.66M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares were sold by Zapolsky David. Jassy Andrew R sold 1,726 shares worth $3.28M. Another trade for 2,030 shares valued at $3.21M was sold by Olsavsky Brian T. BEZOS JEFFREY P sold $5.31 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Monday, October 29. $3.22M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares were sold by Blackburn Jeffrey M. Shares for $2.31M were sold by STONESIFER PATRICIA Q.

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan, which manages about $106.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 5,100 shares to 11,300 shares, valued at $905,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 8,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,000 shares, and cut its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “6 Most Important Things in Business Today – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 03, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Alibabaâ€™s Revenue Growth, Almost Too Good to Be True, Hits a Slight Rough Patch – Nasdaq” published on December 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why We Doubled Our Position In Amazon – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Berkshire Stock Is Mostly a Bet on Insurance – Nasdaq” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Apple’s Original Content Ambitions Are Growing – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 15, 2018.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Former P&G manager hired as CFO of Airbnb – Cincinnati Business Courier” on November 27, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “P&G stock hits record high; is it time to buy or sell? – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on November 19, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “Proctor & Gamble Stock Is Out Over Its Skis As Investors Got Defensive – Investorplace.com” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “P&G completes $4B acquisition – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Former P&G executive hired as CFO of Newell Brands – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 58 sales for $98.11 million activity. Another trade for 63,113 shares valued at $5.79M was sold by Taylor David S. Schomburger Jeffrey K sold 4,138 shares worth $347,237. The insider Moeller Jon R sold $904,795. Skoufalos Ioannis also sold $393,473 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, August 22. The insider Fish Kathleen B sold $996,196. The insider Jejurikar Shailesh sold $927,424.

Among 25 analysts covering Proctor & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Proctor & Gamble had 105 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, January 6 by Atlantic Securities. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, October 22 by UBS. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, January 26 to “Overweight”. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies on Monday, July 9 to “Hold”. Deutsche Bank maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Friday, July 31. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $90 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Thursday, August 17. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, December 13 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 27 by Jefferies. RBC Capital Markets maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Tuesday, August 1. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $8000 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, October 5 by SunTrust.

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24M and $900.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Total Sa Adr (NYSE:TOT) by 10,913 shares to 110,988 shares, valued at $7.15M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1,922 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,238 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc New (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 37 investors sold PG shares while 756 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.41 billion shares or 1.36% less from 1.43 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Beese Fulmer Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 1.3% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Birinyi Assocs reported 5,209 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Holdings holds 0.73% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 2.12M shares. Alphamark Advsr Ltd Liability holds 56,204 shares or 1.88% of its portfolio. 1.91M are held by M&T National Bank Corp. Valley Natl Advisers accumulated 43,722 shares. Norinchukin Bancshares The holds 0.66% or 582,204 shares. S R Schill Assoc accumulated 3,670 shares. Duncker Streett accumulated 53,978 shares. Moreover, American Asset Mngmt has 0.36% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). New England Professional Planning Gru Inc invested in 0.27% or 2,878 shares. Natixis holds 1.27 million shares. Sns Financial Grp Limited Liability Company reported 0.96% stake. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc reported 0.23% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hartline Inv holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 4,701 shares.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 1.68% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.01B for 18.92 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.04% EPS growth.