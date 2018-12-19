Calamos Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) by 6.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold 5,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.93% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 74,836 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.23M, down from 80,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $228.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $91.75. About 9.00 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500.

Miles Capital Inc increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 78.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miles Capital Inc bought 8,174 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,560 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.26 million, up from 10,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miles Capital Inc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $61.26. About 2.03M shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 0.18% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO: EXPECT TO TRIM $550M OF DCT PORTFOLIO IN 2 YEARS; 30/04/2018 – PLD CFO:PROLOGIS MAY CAPTURE 50% OF DCT’S HISTORICAL VOLUME; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Prologis European Logistics Fund FCP-FIS; Otlk Stb; 30/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Prologis Rtgs Unafctd By DCT Industrial Aqstn; 23/04/2018 – DJ Prologis Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLD); 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Core FFO 80c/Share; 05/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – PROLOGIS WILL RETAIN ITS 15 PERCENT OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN NPR; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES FY2018 SHR $2.50 TO $2.60; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q FFO 4.58c/Shr; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES 2018 CORE FFO SHR $2.95 TO $3.01

Miles Capital Inc, which manages about $4.12B and $123.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Bbg Barc High Yield Bnd (JNK) by 567,906 shares to 43,701 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 2,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,902 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Among 26 analysts covering Prologis (NYSE:PLD), 19 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Prologis had 81 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Evercore on Tuesday, October 18. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, January 27 report. Jefferies maintained Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) rating on Monday, July 17. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $5900 target. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $58 target in Tuesday, July 19 report. The stock of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 10 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, July 1 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, January 24 with “Outperform”. The stock of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 11 by BMO Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets maintained Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) rating on Wednesday, April 25. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $7100 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Wednesday, July 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.4 in 2018 Q3. Its up 1.14, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 40 investors sold PLD shares while 100 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 569.42 million shares or 16.65% more from 488.14 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.12% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Quebec – Canada-based Presima has invested 12.1% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Swiss National Bank & Trust accumulated 2.01 million shares. 2,417 were reported by Guardian Tru. Intrust Comml Bank Na reported 25,427 shares stake. Westwood Grp Inc invested in 20,258 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors Llc reported 36,774 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Moreover, Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Bkd Wealth Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 6,806 shares. Bowen Hanes & Incorporated has 19,306 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.1% or 2.26M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc accumulated 7,400 shares. Putnam Ltd Llc holds 28,949 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Yhb Inv Advisors has 0.23% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 58 sales for $98.11 million activity. The insider Skoufalos Ioannis sold 4,711 shares worth $393,473. Shares for $1.71 million were sold by Magesvaran Suranjan on Monday, November 12. The insider Bishop Steven D sold 104,157 shares worth $9.54M. Another trade for 1,980 shares valued at $161,077 was made by Majoras Deborah P on Monday, August 13. Another trade for 21,029 shares valued at $1.76 million was sold by Taylor David S. Another trade for 1,463 shares valued at $131,509 was made by Keith R. Alexandra on Friday, November 2.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 1.68% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.01B for 18.96 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.04% EPS growth.

Among 25 analysts covering Proctor & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Proctor & Gamble had 105 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, January 27 by UBS. The company was maintained on Monday, October 26 by B. Riley & Co. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, December 21 by Stifel Nicolaus. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Sector Perform” rating and $76 target in Tuesday, October 27 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, September 8 by SunTrust. The company was maintained on Monday, March 21 by Barclays Capital. As per Tuesday, November 17, the company rating was initiated by Citigroup. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, August 16 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of PG in report on Friday, October 6 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 25 by Vetr.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87 million and $802.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Short (CSJ) by 14,308 shares to 19,097 shares, valued at $990,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 7,272 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,054 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell 3000 Etf (IWV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 37 investors sold PG shares while 756 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.41 billion shares or 1.36% less from 1.43 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Acropolis Mgmt Limited Com reported 4,805 shares. Intrust Bancshares Na invested 0.28% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). The Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.18% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Philadelphia Tru Company owns 2.68% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 393,044 shares. Columbia Asset Mngmt has 50,548 shares. Blackrock accumulated 0.59% or 163.64M shares. Franklin Resource has invested 0.58% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Sun Life Fincl holds 0.34% or 22,562 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Nelson Roberts Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.13% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Gibson Llc reported 153,611 shares or 4.35% of all its holdings. 12,548 were reported by First Heartland Consultants. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 0.74% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP accumulated 9 shares or 0% of the stock. Patten And Patten Tn reported 0.23% stake. Pinebridge Investments LP holds 206,492 shares.