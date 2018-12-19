Profund Advisors Has Trimmed Halliburton Co (HAL) Holding By $3.01 Million; K12 (LRN) Shorts Increased By 1.6%

K12 Inc (NYSE:LRN) had an increase of 1.6% in short interest. LRN’s SI was 1.18 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 1.6% from 1.16M shares previously. With 263,500 avg volume, 5 days are for K12 Inc (NYSE:LRN)’s short sellers to cover LRN’s short positions. The SI to K12 Inc’s float is 3.38%. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $23.12. About 124,083 shares traded. K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) has risen 40.91% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.91% the S&P500. Some Historical LRN News: 06/03/2018 Florida Cyber Charter Academy Opens Enrollments for the 2018-2019 School Year; 25/04/2018 – K12 Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – K12 3Q EPS 32C, EST. 33C; 16/05/2018 – Alabama Virtual Academy to Hold Commencement Ceremony; 24/04/2018 – K12 Inc 3Q Rev $232.9M; 04/04/2018 – Hill House Passport Academy Charter School Accepting Enrollments for the 2018-2019 School Year; 17/04/2018 – K12 CEO, Nate Davis, Tops The Edvocate’s List of 2018 Education Technology lnfluencers; 29/05/2018 – Colorado Preparatory Academy to Celebrate Class of 2018 on June 1; 29/05/2018 – Michigan Great Lakes Virtual Academy to Hold Commencement Ceremony; 25/04/2018 – Fuel Education’s Stride and Summit Math Adaptive Solutions Win BESSIE Award

Profund Advisors Llc decreased Halliburton Co (HAL) stake by 57.12% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Profund Advisors Llc sold 75,232 shares as Halliburton Co (HAL)’s stock declined 20.20%. The Profund Advisors Llc holds 56,483 shares with $2.29 million value, down from 131,715 last quarter. Halliburton Co now has $24.78B valuation. The stock decreased 2.42% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $28.28. About 8.20 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 32.63% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q ADJ. OPER PROFIT $619M, EST. $614.3M; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET REMAINING TIGHT THRU REST OF ’18; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton Looks Forward to Active Engagement With Shareholders on Compensation and Other Issues; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger profit barely tops Street, says oil market balanced; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CEO JEFF MILLER EXPECTS WAGE INFLATION AMID TIGHT LABOR MARKET, SAYS HIGHER PRICING NECESSARY FOR COST RECOVERY; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton writes off investment in crisis-hit Venezuela; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 28/05/2018 – Halliburton and Saudi Aramco Reach Deal to Increase Gas Output; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES ITS CAPITAL SPENDING AT $2 BILLION FOR 2018; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: INTL ACTIVITY LOOKS TO BE UP ABOUT 5% IN 2018

Among 11 analysts covering Halliburton (NYSE:HAL), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Halliburton had 14 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 11 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Tuesday, July 24 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Cleveland given on Thursday, October 18. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 23 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Wednesday, October 3. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Tuesday, July 24. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, October 23 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Tuesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The stock of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, September 17 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, October 12 by Societe Generale.

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on January, 22 before the open. They expect $0.38 EPS, down 28.30% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.53 per share. HAL’s profit will be $332.90 million for 18.61 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 77 investors sold HAL shares while 278 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 658.95 million shares or 1.94% less from 671.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Switzerland-based Gam Ag has invested 0.43% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Advent Capital De holds 0.03% or 35,091 shares in its portfolio. 27,400 are owned by Fund Evaluation Gp Ltd Liability Corporation. Moreover, Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability has 0.08% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 140,117 shares. Westport Asset Incorporated stated it has 3,444 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 0.02% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Citizens And Northern Corp holds 0.68% or 24,686 shares in its portfolio. 488,168 were accumulated by Schroder Mgmt Grp. 87,951 are owned by Schafer Cullen Cap Management. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 179,134 shares. Tompkins Fincl Corp stated it has 0.06% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). 107,160 are held by Grisanti Cap Management Ltd Com. Capital Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Com owns 0.03% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 11,399 shares. Finemark Savings Bank & reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Jarislowsky Fraser holds 0% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 14,900 shares.

Profund Advisors Llc increased Regency Ctrs Corp (NYSE:REG) stake by 6,679 shares to 12,058 valued at $780,000 in 2018Q3. It also upped Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) stake by 2,935 shares and now owns 18,514 shares. Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) was raised too.

Since September 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $1.03 million activity. 7,200 Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) shares with value of $232,776 were sold by Beaty Anne L.. On Thursday, September 20 Brown James S sold $648,034 worth of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) or 15,989 shares. $93,680 worth of stock was sold by Pope Lawrence J on Tuesday, December 11.

Since July 10, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $1.76 million activity. Another trade for 60,000 shares valued at $1.24M was made by DAVIS NATHANIEL A on Wednesday, October 24. 2,091 shares were sold by Polsky Howard D., worth $36,593. 7,000 shares were sold by Chavous Kevin, worth $153,930 on Friday, October 26.

K12 Inc., a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $929.28 million. It manages virtual and blended public schools. It has a 34.15 P/E ratio. The firm also offers curriculum and technology solutions; full-time virtual and blended programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.47, from 1.58 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 14 investors sold K12 Inc. shares while 42 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 30.88 million shares or 0.47% less from 31.03 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Georgia-based Cornercap Invest Counsel has invested 0.1% in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN). Daiwa Securities Gru invested 0% in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN). Paloma Prtn Mgmt has 0.01% invested in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN). Piermont Cap Management, a Missouri-based fund reported 107,370 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Limited has 304,620 shares. 713,593 were accumulated by Geode Management. The New York-based Retail Bank Of Mellon has invested 0% in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN). State Street reported 1.06M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Asset Management One Limited reported 0% stake. Prudential has invested 0% in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN). Moreover, Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.09% invested in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) for 1.30M shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested in 0% or 13,299 shares. Wellington Ltd Liability Partnership owns 27,237 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Principal Group Inc holds 0.01% or 434,843 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 117,132 shares in its portfolio.

