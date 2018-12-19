Auburn National Bancorporation Inc (AUBN) investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -5.62, from 7 in 2018Q2. The ratio dived, as 18 investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 13 decreased and sold holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 424,723 shares, down from 866,452 shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Auburn National Bancorporation Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 8 Increased: 13 New Position: 5.

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 31.69% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Provident Investment Management Inc sold 3,200 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock rose 5.87%. The Provident Investment Management Inc holds 6,897 shares with $953,000 value, down from 10,097 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $344.71B valuation. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $128.53. About 16.22M shares traded or 82.47% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson quarterly sales rise 12.6 pct; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is betting on vision care and expanding beyond contacts; 23/05/2018 – JURY ALSO SAID J&J RESPONSIBLE FOR 67% OF PLAINTIFF’S AWARD; 14/05/2018 – DEPUY SYNTHES PRODUCTS – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ASSETS OF MEDICAL ENTERPRISES DISTRIBUTION; FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Acceptance Period for Offer Ends on June 15; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE VELCADE SALES $313 MLN VS $280 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON ANNOUNCES BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO ACQUIRE LIFESCAN, INC; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS ACTIONS TO GENERATE APPROXIMATELY $0.6 TO $0.8 BLN IN ANNUAL PRE-TAX COST SAVINGS THAT WILL BE SUBSTANTIALLY DELIVERED BY 2022; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% TO 90C/SHR, EST. 88C; 09/05/2018 – @JayJints So incredibly kind JJ. Thanks very much

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc

The stock decreased 3.01% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $34.5. About 2,294 shares traded. Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (AUBN) has risen 5.43% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.43% the S&P500. Some Historical AUBN News: 14/03/2018 – Waypoint Campus Housing Acquires Student Housing Properties Serving Auburn University and University of Kansas, Lawrence; 28/03/2018 – NEDERMAN ACQUIRES AUBURN FILTERSENSE LLC, A LEADING PROVIDER OF PARTICULATE MONITORS AND FILTER CONTROL SOLUTIONS; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Judge sets deadline for Cohen document review; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 To Auburn, Al’s $30m Go Warrants, Series 2018; 28/03/2018 – NEDERMAN BUYS AUBURN FILTERSENSE LLC, A LEADING PROVIDER OF; 10/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – City of Auburn – Sewer Dept – 03/10/2018 10:15 AM; 19/03/2018 – ASTM International Selects EWI and Auburn University-NASA for New Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence; 28/03/2018 – NEDERMAN NMAN.ST – AUBURN FILTERSENSE LLC IS BASED IN BEVERLY, MASSACHUSETTS, USA; 21/03/2018 – Mobile Press-Reg: Exclusive AMA with former Auburn RB Kerryon Johnson; 05/04/2018 – NEDERMAN COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF AUBURN FILTERSENSE LLC

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. for 16,603 shares. Banc Funds Co Llc owns 53,878 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.07% invested in the company for 11,000 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Lincoln National Corp has invested 0.02% in the stock. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors, a California-based fund reported 1,000 shares.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 8 insider sales for $79.44 million activity. Another trade for 8,441 shares valued at $1.23 million was made by Kapusta Ronald A on Thursday, November 8. $24.41 million worth of stock was sold by Fasolo Peter on Monday, December 3. PRINCE CHARLES bought $268,731 worth of stock or 2,000 shares. $3.91M worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares were sold by Sneed Michael E. Gorsky Alex sold $38.60 million worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Friday, November 16. 748 shares were bought by MULCAHY ANNE M, worth $100,050 on Friday, December 14. PEREZ WILLIAM D bought $133,910 worth of stock or 1,000 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 6 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, October 22 report. As per Wednesday, October 17, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Thursday, October 11 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Raymond James maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Wednesday, October 17 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Thursday, July 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Citizens Northern reported 0.71% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Davis stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 326,745 were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt. Deltec Asset Lc invested in 3,425 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Driehaus Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 3,407 shares. Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset has 0.89% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 120,608 shares. Fin Advisory Serv has 0.46% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Stratos Wealth Prns Limited reported 0.89% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Riggs Asset Managment Inc invested in 3,801 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Hendershot Invs holds 66,692 shares or 3.26% of its portfolio. Haverford Company stated it has 2.66% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Aviance Capital Prtn Ltd Liability holds 0.78% or 23,361 shares. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 1.24% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1.82M shares. The Kentucky-based Barr E S And has invested 3.72% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Usca Ria Limited Liability Company invested in 64,850 shares or 0.91% of the stock.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.95 earnings per share, up 12.07% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.74 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.23B for 16.48 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.88% negative EPS growth.