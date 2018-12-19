Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) by 1056.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought 3,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.07% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 4,105 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $519,000, up from 355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Federal Realty Investment Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $124.65. About 141,320 shares traded. Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) has risen 2.28% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.28% the S&P500. Some Historical FRT News: 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q Rev $225.4M; 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q Net $61.2M; 09/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INV. TRUST REGISTERS 848,390 SHRS FOR HOLDERS; 20/04/2018 DJ Federal Realty Investment Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRT); 07/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q EPS 81c; 02/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST MAINTAINS 2018 FFO GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR $1.52

Prudential Financial Inc increased its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN) by 120.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Financial Inc bought 237,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 434,634 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.78M, up from 196,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Financial Inc who had been investing in Urban Outfitters Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.68. About 694,546 shares traded. Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has risen 15.83% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.83% the S&P500. Some Historical URBN News: 23/05/2018 – Afterpay Launches in the U.S. with Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie and Free People; 16/05/2018 – Urban Outfitters: The Bar Is Getting High — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Urban Outfitters May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 06/03/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS 4Q GROSS MARGIN +31.3%, EST. +32.3%; 25/04/2018 – SiteSpect Launches Visual Editor 2.0 to Empower Marketers without Coding Expertise; 05/04/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS SAYS MCCREIGHT CEO ANTHROPOLOGIE TO LEAVE CO; 05/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: PSMT, URBN, FE & more; 07/03/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $37; 22/05/2018 – Urban Outfitters first-quarter sales beat estimates; 05/03/2018 Nordstrom And Anthropologie Announce Partnership

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.20, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 22 investors sold FRT shares while 108 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 65.42 million shares or 0.81% less from 65.95 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 21,916 shares. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Australia holds 0% or 100 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Bank Ag has 0.02% invested in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Gsa Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.03% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). 12,169 are owned by Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Company. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.12M shares. 2,211 are owned by Mackenzie. 28,640 are owned by Royal London Asset Management Limited. United Financial Advisers Limited Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Invesco Ltd owns 2.41M shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 37,026 shares. Aew Capital Lp reported 689,434 shares. Comerica Bank holds 0.03% or 35,281 shares in its portfolio. 1,091 were accumulated by Victory Management. 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp invested in 26,500 shares.

Since December 3, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.62 million activity.

Prudential Financial Inc, which manages about $67.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 21,620 shares to 5.57M shares, valued at $408.61M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) by 36,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 309,955 shares, and cut its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX).