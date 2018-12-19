Psagot Investment House Ltd decreased its stake in Lear Corp(Lea) (LEA) by 32.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd sold 8,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,300 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.65 million, down from 27,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Lear Corp(Lea) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $121. About 701,182 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 29.53% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.53% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 23/05/2018 – Indiewire: Norman Lear Developing Hip-Hop Animated Kids Series for Nickelodeon; 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe carmakers; 17/05/2018 – Lear Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 21/03/2018 – Lear Corporation Expands Seating Structures Plant in Valença, Portugal; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net $353.7M; 30/04/2018 – Lear to Host an Investor Day June 27, 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lear Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEA); 06/04/2018 – IAC GROUP RECEIVES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM GAMUT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT; 05/04/2018 – Andrew Smith Joins Lear Investment Management As Research Analyst; 02/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Lear Corp. factory strike halts car production at Fiat Chrysler’s Brampton assembly plant

Smith Moore & Company decreased its stake in Express Scripts Hldg Co (ESRX) by 49.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company sold 6,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.50% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 6,455 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $613,000, down from 12,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Express Scripts Hldg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $95.82. About 10.51M shares traded or 155.88% up from the average. Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) has risen 42.43% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ESRX News: 08/03/2018 – Cigna To Fund Cash Portion With Cash on Hand, Assumed Express Scripts Debt, New Debt; 03/05/2018 – Cigna CEO: There’s a lot of noise around regulatory concern of Express Scripts deal; 08/03/2018 – Cigna Agrees to Buy Express Scripts as Health Shakeout Speeds Up; 08/03/2018 – FITCH PLACES EXPRESS SCRIPTS’ ON NEGATIVE WATCH W/ CIGNA BID; 16/05/2018 – ESRX SAYS TIM WENTWORTH WILL BE PRESIDENT, EXPRESS SCRIPTS UNIT; 08/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS – CIGNA HAS OBTAINED FULLY COMMITTED DEBT FINANCING FROM MORGAN STANLEY SENIOR FUNDING, INC. AND BANK OF TOKYO-MITSUBISHI UFJ, LTD; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Puts Cigna On Watch Neg. On Express Scripts Acquisition; 23/04/2018 – DoJ asks Cigna, Express Scripts for additional information; 08/03/2018 – FierceHealth: #BREAKING: @Cigna will buy @ExpressScripts in a deal worth $67 billion; 12/04/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS LAUNCHES RETAIL PHARMACY PILOT PROGRAM

Since September 10, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $119,156 activity. 789 Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) shares with value of $106,618 were sold by Bott Richard Harold.

Analysts await Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $4.01 EPS, down 8.45% or $0.37 from last year’s $4.38 per share. LEA’s profit will be $257.34 million for 7.54 P/E if the $4.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.09 actual EPS reported by Lear Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.96% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $2.67 EPS, up 23.61% or $0.51 from last year’s $2.16 per share. ESRX’s profit will be $1.50B for 8.97 P/E if the $2.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.43 actual EPS reported by Express Scripts Holding Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.88% EPS growth.

