Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 77.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc sold 37,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.15% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 10,686 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.79M, down from 47,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $176.21. About 1.29M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 15.44% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – PRELIMINARY QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES OF $3,863 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 16/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Resources, Salt River Project Unveil Integrated Solar and Battery Plant; 24/05/2018 – NextEra Energy board declares quarterly dividend; 07/05/2018 – NextEra Energy named one of America’s Best Employers for third consecutive year; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Florida; 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS RATINGS FOR NEXTERA, FPL; OUTLOOK STABLE

Crow Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Gp (PEG) by 12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.40% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 280,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.78M, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Public Service Enterprise Gp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $53.29. About 894,716 shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 6.56% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.56% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEG); 30/04/2018 – NRC OKS PSEG NUCLEAR’S REQUEST TO BOOST HOPE CREEK CAPACITY; 17/05/2018 – PSEG Long Island Selects Tendril to Implement Behavioral Energy Efficiency and Customer Engagement Programs; 12/04/2018 – NEW JERSEY SENATE PASSES BILL AIDING PSEG, EXELON NUKE PLANTS; 30/04/2018 – Public Service Enterprise Group Net Income Leaps; Backs 2018 Guidance; 03/04/2018 – KATHLEEN LALLY TO RETIRE AS VP OF INVESTOR RELATIONS, PSEG; 31/05/2018 – PSEG PLANS TO INVEST $14B TO $17B OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 01/05/2018 – PSEG: Bird’s eye view of the PSEG Jacksonville Solar Farm. One of 23 solar facilities PSEG Solar Source has developed in…; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR AFFIRMS PSEG POWER RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE CUTS SALEM 2 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100%: NRC

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $1.55 earnings per share, up 24.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.25 per share. NEE’s profit will be $740.82 million for 28.42 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.90% negative EPS growth.

Among 18 analysts covering Nextera Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.05, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 28 investors sold NEE shares while 390 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 344.15 million shares or 0.13% less from 344.59 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. British Columbia Corp has invested 0.22% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Da Davidson And Company accumulated 206,167 shares. 8.42M are held by Wells Fargo Mn. Contravisory Mngmt owns 110 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Citizens Savings Bank And Communication owns 4,624 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Harvest Cap Mgmt Incorporated reported 4,422 shares stake. Schulhoff Inc reported 1,807 shares. Opus Cap Group Limited Co has invested 0.26% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Alpine Woods Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.43% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 12,488 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Company has 61,380 shares for 1.6% of their portfolio. Elm Advsrs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Moreover, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Ltd Com has 0.05% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Fisher Asset Mgmt Lc, a Washington-based fund reported 1,419 shares. Marble Harbor Counsel Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.05% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Bluestein R H And invested in 6,402 shares.

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 sales for $24.94 million activity. Pimentel Armando Jr sold $6.39M worth of stock. Shares for $3.55 million were sold by Sieving Charles E on Monday, November 19. Silagy Eric E sold $2.92M worth of stock or 17,000 shares. On Wednesday, October 10 the insider CUTLER PAUL I sold $1.93 million. 8,035 shares were sold by Kelliher Joseph T, worth $1.39 million on Monday, September 17. 1,600 shares were sold by SCHUPP RUDY E, worth $267,206 on Monday, October 1.

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.03B and $1.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 4,252 shares to 19,026 shares, valued at $5.57M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IXUS) by 6,269 shares in the quarter, for a total of 201,683 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IXC).

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $13.69 million activity. Another trade for 2,300 shares valued at $121,935 was sold by DiRisio Derek M. $1.39M worth of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) was sold by LaRossa Ralph A on Friday, November 30.

Crow Point Partners Llc, which manages about $937.00 million and $581.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 29,650 shares to 11,100 shares, valued at $566,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) by 244,682 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,000 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Among 16 analysts covering Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive.