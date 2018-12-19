Putnam Fl Investment Management Co decreased Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK) stake by 91.16% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co sold 16,498 shares as Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK)’s stock declined 36.78%. The Putnam Fl Investment Management Co holds 1,599 shares with $280,000 value, down from 18,097 last quarter. Mohawk Industries Inc. now has $8.87B valuation. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $119.6. About 743,379 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 57.20% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.20% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 15/05/2018 – Maverick Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Mohawk Industries; 26/04/2018 – Correct: Mohawk Sees 2Q Adj EPS $3.89-Adj EPS $3.98, Not EPS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Mohawk Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHK); 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Tenney: Congresswoman Tenney Secures Contract Bringing High-Tech Jobs to Mohawk Valley; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Mohawk Industries; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q Adj EPS $3.01; 24/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries: Frans De Cock Retires From Board; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 09/04/2018 – Virginia Gov: Governor Northam Announces Mohawk Industries to Expand in Carroll County

SCYNEXIS INC (SCYX) investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.49, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. The ratio increased, as 17 investment professionals increased or started new positions, while 12 cut down and sold their equity positions in SCYNEXIS INC. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 19.42 million shares, up from 18.42 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding SCYNEXIS INC in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 7 Increased: 6 New Position: 11.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $41,140 activity.

SCYNEXIS, Inc., a drug development company, develops and commercializes anti-infectives to address unmet therapeutic needs. The company has market cap of $20.68 million. It is developing its lead product candidate, SCY-078, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops SCY-078, which is in various Phase I studies for the oral and intravenous formulations, as well as has completed Phase II study as a step-down therapy in patients with invasive candidiasis and vulvovaginal candidiasis.

Analysts await SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) to report earnings on March, 12. They expect $-0.20 EPS, up 25.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.14 actual EPS reported by SCYNEXIS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% negative EPS growth.

Caxton Corp holds 4.8% of its portfolio in SCYNEXIS, Inc. for 4.33 million shares. Dafna Capital Management Llc owns 1.27 million shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Broadfin Capital Llc has 0.33% invested in the company for 1.89 million shares. The New York-based Opus Point Partners Management Llc has invested 0.09% in the stock. National Asset Management Inc., a New York-based fund reported 349,840 shares.

Analysts await Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, down 26.32% or $0.90 from last year’s $3.42 per share. MHK’s profit will be $186.98M for 11.87 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.29 actual earnings per share reported by Mohawk Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.40% negative EPS growth.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 12 buys, and 4 insider sales for $64.23 million activity. The insider Thiers Bernard sold $950,000. 10,000 shares valued at $1.81M were bought by BALCAEN FILIP on Monday, August 13. LORBERBAUM JEFFREY S sold $2.50 million worth of stock. BRUCKMANN BRUCE had bought 500 shares worth $59,500. HELEN SUZANNE L sold 10,642 shares worth $1.37M. On Monday, October 29 Carson Brian bought $313,877 worth of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) or 2,698 shares. Patton Rodney David sold $95,583 worth of stock or 763 shares.

