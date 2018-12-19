Hm Payson & Company decreased its stake in International Business Machines (IBM) by 15.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hm Payson & Company sold 43,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 248,207 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $37.53 million, down from 292,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hm Payson & Company who had been investing in International Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $116.72. About 5.97M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 29/03/2018 – IBM – IMPACT OF THE CHANGES ESSENTIALLY OFFSET EACH OTHER WITHIN CO’S 2018 EXPECTATIONS OF AT LEAST $13.80 OF OPERATING EPS; 08/03/2018 – IBM Gave Presentation at Investor Briefing; 22/05/2018 – Quad Nova’s CEO Says Workarounds on the IBM i (AS/400) May Compromise Enterprise Value; 17/04/2018 – IBM Ongoing GAAP and Operating Tax Rates Were About 14 % and 16 %, Respectively; 17/04/2018 – Carbon Black Expands Relationship with IBM Security; Predictive Security Cloud (PSC) Part of Newly Launched IBM X-Force Threat Management Services; 17/04/2018 – $IBM numbers. Down 5% after hours on the report; 29/03/2018 – IBM: One Change Is Adoption of New Revenue Recognition Guidance; 19/03/2018 – IBM Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Nvidia Corp: Big Blue Touts Partnership with NVIDIA at IBM Think Confab -; 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS SALE OF 1 BLN EUROS OF BAD LOANS WILL BE CARRIED OUT WITH GACS STATE-BACKED GUARANTEES

Qci Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Universal Display Corporation (OLED) by 71.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc bought 58,657 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 140,455 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.56M, up from 81,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Universal Display Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.40% or $3.27 during the last trading session, reaching $92.89. About 619,095 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has declined 43.05% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.05% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 14/05/2018 – DSAM Partners Adds Goldman Sachs, Exits Universal Display: 13F

Among 35 analysts covering International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 14 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. International Business Machines had 142 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of IBM in report on Tuesday, October 30 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, January 3 by RBC Capital Markets. On Wednesday, October 21 the stock rating was maintained by S&P Research with “Buy”. On Tuesday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Market Outperform”. On Tuesday, July 11 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of IBM in report on Tuesday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 21 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, August 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, January 4 by Guggenheim. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Tuesday, July 19 by BMO Capital Markets.

Since August 3, 2018, it had 5 buys, and 1 insider sale for $426,695 activity. OWENS JAMES W bought $114,673 worth of stock or 1,000 shares. $495,846 worth of stock was bought by TAUREL SIDNEY on Wednesday, October 31. $1.67M worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) was sold by Gherson Diane J. Rometty Virginia M bought 8,500 shares worth $998,835. The insider Swedish Joseph bought 2,000 shares worth $232,838.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $4.86 EPS, down 6.18% or $0.32 from last year’s $5.18 per share. IBM’s profit will be $4.42 billion for 6.00 P/E if the $4.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.42 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.11% EPS growth.

Among 12 analysts covering Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Universal Display had 39 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Thursday, September 7. Cowen & Co maintained Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) rating on Wednesday, November 1. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $150.0 target. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $195.0 target in Friday, November 10 report. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, November 4 with “Hold”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, December 9. As per Wednesday, February 15, the company rating was initiated by Susquehanna. As per Tuesday, March 20, the company rating was upgraded by Gabelli. The company was initiated on Monday, September 28 by Summit Research. The company was initiated on Monday, May 21 by Roth Capital. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $14000 target in Friday, August 4 report.

