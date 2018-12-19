Impala Asset Management Llc decreased Newfield Expl Co (NFX) stake by 17.46% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Impala Asset Management Llc sold 385,497 shares as Newfield Expl Co (NFX)’s stock declined 40.87%. The Impala Asset Management Llc holds 1.82M shares with $52.54 million value, down from 2.21M last quarter. Newfield Expl Co now has $2.93B valuation. The stock increased 5.33% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $14.81. About 3.83M shares traded. Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX) has declined 45.91% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NFX News: 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 26/03/2018 – NEWFIELD EXPLORATION SAYS ON MARCH 23 REFINANCED EXISTING REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BY ENTERING INTO REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – Unisys Appoints Mathew Newfield as Chief Information Security Officer; 16/04/2018 – Unisys Appoints Mathew Newfield as Chief Info Security Officer; 26/03/2018 – NEWFIELD EXPLORATION CO – CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDED MATURITY FROM JUNE 25, 2020 TO MAY 1, 2023; 16/04/2018 – UNISYS NAMES MATHEW NEWFIELD AS CHIEF INFORMATION SECURITY; 20/04/2018 – DJ Newfield Exploration Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NFX); 21/05/2018 – NEWFIELD EXPLORATION CO NFX.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $30; 01/05/2018 – NEWFIELD SEES FY CAPEX $1.3B; 26/03/2018 – NEWFIELD EXPLORATION – CREDIT AGREEMENT ADDED MECHANICS TO INCREASE COMMITMENTS SO LONG AS COMMITMENTS UNDER CREDIT FACILITY NOT EXCEED $2.75 BLN

Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased Ebay Inc (EBAY) stake by 53.13% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Rafferty Asset Management Llc acquired 23,279 shares as Ebay Inc (EBAY)’s stock declined 14.03%. The Rafferty Asset Management Llc holds 67,096 shares with $2.22M value, up from 43,817 last quarter. Ebay Inc now has $27.79B valuation. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $28.86. About 4.10M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 21.36% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.36% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 01/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes and eBay Renew Partnership to Help Millions of eBay Sellers Reach Buyers Internationally; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM BOOSTED BSX, EBAY, PXD, AEE, KSS IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – EBay Sees 2Q EPS 33c-EPS 37c; 03/05/2018 – Zurcher Kantonalbank Adds Aptiv, Cuts UBS, Buys More eBay: 13F; 24/04/2018 – FDA: EBay’s Removed JUUL Product Listings, Voluntarily Implemented Measures to Prevent New Listings; 20/04/2018 – Square, eBay, and the Future of Money — Barrons.com; 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: Congressman Tim Ryan Helps Kick Off of the eBay Retail Revival Program in Akron, Ohio; 09/03/2018 – EBay Signs Up R/GA Agency; 12/04/2018 – They’re listing on eBay for up to 10 times their normal retail price; 30/05/2018 – eBay Inc. (EBAY) CEO Devin Wenig Hosts Shareholder Meeting 2018 Conference (Transcript)

Impala Asset Management Llc increased Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) stake by 933,679 shares to 3.39M valued at $173.17 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) stake by 178,874 shares and now owns 199,591 shares. Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) was raised too.

Analysts await Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $0.85 EPS, up 19.72% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.71 per share. NFX’s profit will be $168.39 million for 4.36 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by Newfield Exploration Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.84% negative EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Newfield Exploration had 14 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX) on Monday, November 5 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Citigroup downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $24 target in Friday, November 2 report. On Sunday, November 25 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The stock of Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, December 10 by Seaport Global. RBC Capital Markets downgraded Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX) on Friday, November 2 to “Sector Perform” rating. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, November 20 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was downgraded by Susquehanna to “Neutral” on Friday, November 2. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, October 12 by Morgan Stanley. On Wednesday, September 26 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. PiperJaffray reinitiated the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, September 28 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.38, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 27 investors sold NFX shares while 122 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 188.73 million shares or 2.24% less from 193.06 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.12% stake. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX) for 388,031 shares. Brant Point Invest Mngmt Limited Liability owns 39,283 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 44,865 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.02% invested in Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX) for 73,100 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt accumulated 114,310 shares. Horizon Service Limited holds 0.2% in Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX) or 13,088 shares. Schroder Mgmt holds 0.13% or 2.57M shares. Westwood Holdings Group Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX) for 83,911 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp owns 45,869 shares. Capstone Invest Advsr has 0.01% invested in Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX). Macquarie Gp Ltd reported 489,563 shares. Aviva Public Limited holds 98,617 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bessemer Gru Inc holds 0.01% in Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX) or 78,819 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs, Arizona-based fund reported 2,000 shares.

Since September 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $472,766 activity. Boothby Lee K sold $472,766 worth of stock or 16,161 shares.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc decreased Square Inc stake by 7,620 shares to 67,370 valued at $6.67 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) stake by 13,625 shares and now owns 115,974 shares. Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC) was reduced too.

Since July 23, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $3.92 million activity. $919,176 worth of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) shares were sold by Lee Jae Hyun. Jones Wendy Elizabeth sold $354,179 worth of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) on Monday, July 23. $1.04 million worth of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) was sold by OMIDYAR PIERRE M on Tuesday, November 20. Doerger Brian J. had sold 3,526 shares worth $99,473 on Tuesday, November 20. $522,528 worth of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) was sold by Park Joo Man on Tuesday, November 27.

