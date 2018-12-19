Hillcrest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ramco (RPT) by 25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc bought 124,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 624,132 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.49M, up from 499,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ramco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $12.72. About 286,833 shares traded. RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) has declined 1.40% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical RPT News: 28/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Ramco Systems for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 24/05/2018 – RAMCO INDUSTRIES LTD RAMC.NS – MARCH QTR INCOME FROM OPS 2.17 BLN RUPEES VS 2.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 12/04/2018 – RAMCO-GERSHENSON PROPERTIES TRUST -; 12/04/2018 – Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust Selects Brian Harper as Its Next Pres and CEO; 23/05/2018 – INDIA’S RAMCO CEMENTS LTD TRCE.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.09 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 1.34 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 03/05/2018 – RAMCO-GERSHENSON PROPERTIES TRUST – IS NOT AFFIRMING OR UPDATING ITS ANNUAL GUIDANCE ASSUMPTIONS AT THIS TIME; 24/05/2018 – RAMCO INDUSTRIES 4Q NET 225.6M RUPEES VS 141.5M; 28/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Ramco Systems for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 12/04/2018 – RAMCO-GERSHENSON PROPERTIES TRUST – BOARD OF TRUSTEES SELECTED BRIAN HARPER AS CO’S NEXT PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RPT)

Pathstone Family Office Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 41.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc bought 3,403 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,693 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.05 million, up from 8,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $226.7. About 633,873 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 8.55% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.55% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – EXPECTS TO RECORD A GAIN ON TRANSACTION AT TIME OF CLOSING; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BDX RECALLS VACUTAINER EDTA BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Prior FY18 Rev Growth View Was 30%-31%; 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Alberto Mas President of Medical Segment; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Adj EPS $2.65; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA – AT FDA’S REQUEST, BD IS CONDUCTING TESTING TO DETERMINE IF LAB TESTS OTHER THAN MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS ARE AFFECTED BY THIURAM INTERFERENCE; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Loss/Shr 19c; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Rev $4.22B

Since November 7, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $18.75 million activity. $3.18M worth of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) was sold by FORLENZA VINCENT A on Wednesday, November 14. Borzi James W had sold 5,887 shares worth $1.49M. Shares for $511,328 were sold by Bodner Charles R. Mas Ribo Alberto had sold 4,530 shares worth $1.07M on Wednesday, November 14. On Monday, November 19 the insider Polen Thomas E Jr sold $1.28 million. 5,189 shares were sold by Lim James C, worth $1.26 million.

Among 21 analysts covering Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton Dickinson had 62 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, November 2 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The stock of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, August 14. As per Thursday, October 4, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Raymond James upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) on Friday, June 30 to “Strong Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, April 10, the company rating was upgraded by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Tuesday, July 18 with “Buy”. The stock of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Thursday, February 4 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Friday, December 29 by Deutsche Bank. As per Friday, November 3, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Jefferies maintained Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) on Tuesday, August 22 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Becton, Dickinson Q3 revenues up 39%; non-GAAP EPS up 22% – Seeking Alpha” on November 06, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dividend Aristocrat BD Beats Again – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) Positioned For Top-, Bottom-Line Outperformance, JPMorgan Says In Upgrade – Benzinga” on June 21, 2018. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Becton, Dickinson declares $0.77 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on November 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Selling Philip Morris And Buying Becton Dickinson – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 05, 2018.

Pathstone Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.81B and $319.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3,299 shares to 2 shares, valued at $1,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 31 investors sold BDX shares while 399 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 278 raised stakes. 217.26 million shares or 2.22% less from 222.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Personal Ser stated it has 317 shares. Reilly Ltd Liability has 689 shares. Choate Invest invested in 1,172 shares. Pettee Invsts invested 0.64% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). The Texas-based Usca Ria Ltd Liability has invested 0.08% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Horan accumulated 0.08% or 1,668 shares. Keybank National Association Oh owns 63,773 shares. British Columbia Invest Management has invested 0.25% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 1.18 million are owned by Amer Century Cos. Maple Mgmt Inc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Dana holds 0.41% or 38,370 shares. Sandy Spring Comml Bank has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Argent holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,483 shares. First Commonwealth Fincl Corporation Pa holds 4,130 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

More notable recent RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “RAMCO Properties Announces Name Change to RPT Realty – GlobeNewswire” on October 31, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “RAMCO Reports Financial and Operating Results for the Second Quarter 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “RAMCO Properties Announces Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information – GlobeNewswire” on July 11, 2018. More interesting news about RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ramco Gershenson Properties Trust (RPT) CEO Brian Harper on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on November 03, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust Announces First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 17, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.26, from 1.38 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 20 investors sold RPT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 85.61 million shares or 4.41% more from 82.00 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Raymond James & Assocs reported 255,594 shares. Bank Of Mellon Corp owns 1.38M shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 138,782 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs Incorporated has 0.01% invested in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT). Nwq Inv Mgmt has 2.88 million shares. Mutual Of America Management Limited Com owns 1,527 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 2,261 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio holds 0.01% or 130,132 shares. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs has invested 0% in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT). Proshare Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) for 11,733 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT). Cibc World Markets Inc accumulated 245,537 shares. Clearbridge Invests Lc reported 0.01% in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT). Massachusetts Fincl Ser Ma reported 3.29M shares stake. Swiss Retail Bank has 0% invested in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT).

Among 12 analysts covering Ramco-Gershenson (NYSE:RPT), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Ramco-Gershenson had 29 analyst reports since November 2, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Wednesday, December 13. The stock of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Monday, October 16. Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, January 5 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, July 19 by Robert W. Baird. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, June 12 by Raymond James. The stock of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 1 by DA Davidson. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 20 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, November 2 by DA Davidson. Jefferies maintained RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) on Monday, July 24 with “Buy” rating. B. Riley & Co maintained the shares of RPT in report on Thursday, February 22 with “Buy” rating.