Randolph Co Inc increased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 112.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Randolph Co Inc bought 70,848 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 133,868 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.97M, up from 63,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Randolph Co Inc who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $140.6. About 312,319 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 0.09% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.09% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 25/05/2018 – FOCUS-Aperitif, anyone? Spirits firms chase cocktail for growth; 16/05/2018 – Diageo PLC Launches $2 Bln Bonds; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS; 14/03/2018 – Diageo CEO Ivan Menezes on Leaders With Lacqua (Video); 04/04/2018 – DIAGEO PLC – DIAGEO ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF SUSAN KILSBY AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 27/03/2018 – China liquor maker Moutai posts fastest profit growth in six years; 08/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Diageo USVI Signs Statement of Support for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO LATAM PRESIDENT ALBERTO GAVAZZI SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints Claudia Schubert President U.S. Spirits & Canada, Diageo North America; 05/03/2018 Nicole Austin Named General Manager and Distiller of Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. – The Home of George Dickel Tennessee Whisky

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan decreased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) by 42.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan sold 12,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.08% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 16,700 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $789,000, down from 29,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Xcel Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $50.9. About 3.29 million shares traded. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 5.15% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.15% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 23/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Xcel Energy takes leadership role in the restoration of local habitat; 22/05/2018 – Xcel Energy Cuts Carbon Emissions 35 %; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy 1Q Net $291M; 21/05/2018 – MTS Receives Energy Efficiency Award From Xcel Energy; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xcel Energy May Face Pressure, Industry Falls in April; 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy First Quarter 2018 Earnings Report; 02/05/2018 – Xcel Energy to Webcast Annual Shareholders Meeting; 20/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Won’t Participate in Mountain West Transmission Group; 17/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Carter to Assume Many of the Responsibilities Currently Held by Marvin McDaniel

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 37 investors sold XEL shares while 185 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 368.74 million shares or 0.63% more from 366.43 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amarillo Bank reported 12,639 shares. Synovus Financial Corp has 12,591 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.13% or 134,975 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Moreover, Chevy Chase Holdg has 0.08% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Canandaigua Fincl Bank And Trust holds 0.13% or 14,943 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas owns 638,955 shares. Nelson Roberts Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 880 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tradewinds Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,711 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 58,885 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 0.13% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 46,340 shares. Two Sigma Secs Limited Company has 0% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Rare Infra holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 6,353 shares. Green Square Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 8,979 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Energ Income Prtnrs Limited Liability Company has 1.08 million shares for 0.93% of their portfolio.

Since September 5, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $300,636 activity. The insider Casey Lynn bought 1,000 shares worth $48,890.

Among 17 analysts covering Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 24% are positive. Xcel Energy Inc. had 70 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho upgraded Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) on Tuesday, March 27 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, March 7 by SunTrust. SunTrust maintained Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) rating on Monday, September 26. SunTrust has “Neutral” rating and $42 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, April 16 by SunTrust. The stock of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, February 13. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Wednesday, March 28 with “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley downgraded Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) rating on Friday, September 21. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $50 target. The stock of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, March 18. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, January 16 by SunTrust. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, October 6 by Jefferies.

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan, which manages about $106.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 200 shares to 500 shares, valued at $1.00M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 2.38% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.42 per share. XEL’s profit will be $210.75M for 31.04 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by Xcel Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.29% negative EPS growth.

Among 27 analysts covering Diageo (NYSE:DEO), 18 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Diageo had 46 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 31 the stock rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Sell”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, July 31. JP Morgan maintained Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) on Friday, July 31 with “Neutral” rating. As per Thursday, September 28, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. Investec upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 6 report. The rating was maintained by Shore Capital with “Hold” on Wednesday, September 23. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, October 31 by Jefferies. Citigroup downgraded Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) on Thursday, May 25 to “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Monday, April 24. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, July 31 report.

