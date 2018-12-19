Raymond James Trust decreased General Electric (GE) stake by 13.08% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Raymond James Trust sold 52,313 shares as General Electric (GE)’s stock declined 44.60%. The Raymond James Trust holds 347,551 shares with $3.92 million value, down from 399,864 last quarter. General Electric now has $66.40 billion valuation. The stock increased 5.00% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $7.63. About 175.59 million shares traded or 33.16% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 60.87% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – The decline in Apple offset a 4 percent gain in General Electric. The industrial giant reported quarterly earnings and revenue that beat analyst expectations; 03/04/2018 – GE POWER SAYS INSTALLED ADVANCED GAS PATH GAS TURBINE UPGRADE SOLUTION AT IRAQI MINISTRY OF ELECTRICITY’S NAJIBIYA POWER PLANT; 20/03/2018 – GE Transportation’s Modernization Program Hits New Milestones; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Health Care Rev $4.7B; 23/05/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC SAYS PLANNING TO EXIT 2018 WITH $15 BLN PLUS OF INDUSTRIAL CASH; 16/04/2018 – GE POWER TO SERVICE EQUIPMENT IN 11 PLANTS OWNED BY PETROBRAS; 11/05/2018 – BAKER HUGHES A GE CO – DIVIDEND WILL BE FUNDED BY DISTRIBUTION OF $.18 PER UNIT FROM BAKER HUGHES A GE COMPANY LLC TO ALL OF ITS MEMBERS, INCLUDING GE; 12/03/2018 – GE Didn’t Pay Bonuses to CEO, Top Executives in 2017; 16/04/2018 – RAFAKO SA RFK.WA – SAYS POLIMEX-MOSTOSTAL HAS RESOLVED NOT TO APPEAL IN REGARDS TO OSTROLEKA POWER PLANT TENDER WON BY GE/ALSTOM; 07/05/2018 – GE and Altair Sign Agreement for Exclusive Distribution of GE’s Flow Simulator Software

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Common (NYSE:MCN) had a decrease of 54.07% in short interest. MCN’s SI was 158,400 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 54.07% from 344,900 shares previously. With 121,500 avg volume, 1 days are for Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Common (NYSE:MCN)’s short sellers to cover MCN’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.37. About 78,803 shares traded. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) has declined 10.80% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.80% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.26, from 1.44 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 3 investors sold Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund shares while 7 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 5.86 million shares or 8.63% less from 6.41 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd has 0% invested in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN). Pnc Fincl Service Group Inc owns 112,650 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup owns 9,290 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 78,321 shares. Ancora Lc has 0% invested in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) for 365 shares. M&T Savings Bank Corporation reported 0% stake. Invesco Limited holds 304,882 shares. 28,805 are owned by Dakota Wealth Management. 553,074 are held by Rivernorth Capital Limited Liability Company. Advisors Asset accumulated 141,668 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 23,944 were reported by Shaker Financial Limited Liability Corp. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada reported 11,043 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 63,334 were reported by National Bank Of America De. Us Bankshares De owns 0% invested in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) for 400 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 672,150 shares.

More notable recent Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Madison Strategic Sector Premium Fund (NYSE:MSP) and Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) Announce Results of Shareholder Vote at Meetings Relating to the Merger of MSP with and into MCN NYSE:MCN – GlobeNewswire” on September 28, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Commences Tender Offer – GlobeNewswire” published on October 10, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Madison Covered Call and Equity Strategy Fund (MCN) Declares Quarterly Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE:MCN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Announces Tender Offer Expiration – GlobeNewswire” published on November 08, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund Announces Final Results of Tender Offer – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 09, 2018.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc. The company has market cap of $177.85 million. It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. It has a 11 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

Raymond James Trust increased Vanguard (BIV) stake by 4,170 shares to 20,613 valued at $1.66M in 2018Q3. It also upped Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK) stake by 4,671 shares and now owns 334,468 shares. Dominion Resources Inc (NYSE:D) was raised too.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “How Dangerous Is General Electric’s Mountain Of Debt? – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GE: Just The Facts Ma’am – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why General Electric Stock Is in Rally Mode Today – Motley Fool” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why General Electric Stock Popped 7% Tuesday — Then Gave Most of It Back – The Motley Fool” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “General Electric’s Big Split – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.27 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.57 billion for 10.60 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Since July 24, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.27 million activity. DIMITRIEF ALEXANDER also bought $94,800 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. $2.19M worth of stock was bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR on Thursday, November 1. DSOUZA FRANCISCO bought $499,200 worth of stock or 60,000 shares.