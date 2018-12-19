A-R-T- Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Timken Co (TKR) by 66.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc sold 10,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 5,387 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $268,000, down from 16,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Timken Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $38.01. About 185,980 shares traded. The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) has declined 24.42% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.42% the S&P500. Some Historical TKR News: 24/04/2018 – Timken Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Timken Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Timken Raises Quarter Dividend to 28c Vs. 27c; 08/05/2018 – TIMKEN CO TKR.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.28/SHR; 21/05/2018 – TIMKEN INDIA LTD TIMK.NS – MARCH QTR NET SALES FROM OPS 3.45 BLN RUPEES VS 2.76 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 15/05/2018 – Anchor Bolt Adds Eaton Corp, Exits Timken: 13F; 19/03/2018 – TIMKEN CO TKR.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $3.35 TO $3.45; 01/05/2018 – Timken Had Seen FY18 Adj EPS of $3.20-$3.3; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Timken May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 19/03/2018 – Timken Increases Outlook for 2018

Raymond James Trust decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 10.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Trust sold 5,491 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,157 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.00 million, down from 52,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Trust who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $70.77. About 2.74M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 19.65% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – Nike Conducting Review of HR Practices — Memo; 22/03/2018 – Nike revenue rises 6.5 pct on higher demand in international markets; 22/03/2018 – Nike Recorded Additional Income Tax Expense of $2 Billion Primarily Related to Transition Tax on Accumulated Foreign Earnings; 23/04/2018 – Cut out the middleman: Coach, Nike, Fenty and others bypass retailers and sell straight to customers; 02/04/2018 – Nike’s earnings beat came with another highly anticipated announcement Thursday evening, that Nike will begin selling on Amazon.com; 24/04/2018 – Businessweek: Nike’s Converse brand loses its chief marketing officer to Supreme; 22/03/2018 – BNN: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100M in profit; 24/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Fashion and sport brands clash in luxury sneakers race; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q ADJ. EPS DUE TO TAX EFFECT 68C, EST. 53C; 16/05/2018 – Nike Hits Record High as Investors Shrug Off Executive Upheaval

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 21 investors sold TKR shares while 97 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 58.45 million shares or 0.12% less from 58.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Since August 21, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $154,299 activity. Chadwick Shelly Marie sold $50,951 worth of stock or 1,043 shares.

Analysts await The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.68 per share. TKR’s profit will be $78.39M for 9.32 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Timken Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

A-R-T- Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.41 billion and $2.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 5,900 shares to 15,400 shares, valued at $2.67 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cantel Medical Corp (NYSE:CMN) by 25,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,700 shares, and has risen its stake in G (NASDAQ:GIII).

Among 11 analysts covering The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. The Timken Company had 34 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $60 target in Wednesday, August 1 report. Vertical Research upgraded the shares of TKR in report on Friday, May 4 to “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold” on Wednesday, January 20. Bank of America downgraded the shares of TKR in report on Thursday, November 17 to “Neutral” rating. As per Wednesday, August 8, the company rating was upgraded by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Thursday, January 18. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, April 28 with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, July 13 by Jefferies. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Monday, September 18. The stock of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) earned “Market Perform” rating by Avondale on Monday, March 21.

Raymond James Trust, which manages about $1.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,366 shares to 27,437 shares, valued at $9.49M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard (VO) by 2,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,194 shares, and has risen its stake in Healthcare Services Group Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 48 investors sold NKE shares while 496 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 969.47 million shares or 1.35% less from 982.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 insider sales for $28.37 million activity. Matheson Monique S. sold $1.41M worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Tuesday, September 11. Shares for $1.36 million were sold by RODGERS JOHNATHAN A on Wednesday, September 19. On Friday, June 29 Campion Andrew sold $8.24M worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 103,000 shares. Krane Hilary K sold $3.06M worth of stock or 40,000 shares. Shares for $11.86M were sold by SPRUNK ERIC D.