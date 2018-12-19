Findlay Park Partners Llp increased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) by 10% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.10 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $94.38 million, up from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Nasdaq Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $83.01. About 1.02 million shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 11.97% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 05/03/2018 – Black & Veatch Center of Excellence in Houston drives tunneling, flood control options; 26/04/2018 – ClearOne Announces Compliance with NASDAQ; 15/03/2018 – Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Introduces Protected Smart Load Switch for USB Type-C Applications; 07/03/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT CONTINUES IMRNW.O REASON NOT AVAILABLE; 28/03/2018 – Big Trade Rattles Nasdaq Futures Before Open; 26/03/2018 – Syntel Joins Google Cloud Partner Program; 25/05/2018 – At around 4:45 a.m. ET, Dow futures rose 62 points, indicating an implied open of around 41 points higher. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures pointed to a flat-to-positive start to the session for both of their respective markets; 11/05/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT VTIQU.O REASON NOT AVAILABLE; 23/05/2018 – Payments processor EVO Payments soars in Nasdaq debut; 04/04/2018 – KSM Leveraged Nasdaq 100 PRx3 Monthly 6Da Goes Below 200-D-MA

Oppenheimer & Company Inc decreased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (RF) by 20.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc sold 19,018 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 72,446 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.33M, down from 91,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in Regions Finl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $12.84. About 21.41M shares traded or 88.96% up from the average. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.20% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.20% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL – TO SELL ITS REGIONS INSURANCE GROUP INC SUBSIDIARY TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 23/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP RF.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 26/03/2018 – Temkin Group Ranks Regions Bank Among Top Companies for Customer Experience; 25/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – HALL WILL SERVE AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN THROUGH END OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – EXPECTS REGIONS INSURANCE TRANSACTION WILL GENERATE COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Regions Bank Named 2018 Gallup Great Workplace Award Winner for the Fourth Consecutive Year; 27/04/2018 – REGIONS BANK – ANNOUNCED INTEGRATION OF ITS AFFORDABLE HOUSING BUSINESSES INTO ONE DIVISION; 25/04/2018 – Regions Financial Corp. Names John Turner CEO Effective July 2, 2018; Grayson Hall To Serve As Executive Chairman; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN INCREASED 21 BASIS POINTS; 25/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – TURNER WILL SUCCEED CHAIRMAN AND CEO GRAYSON HALL

Among 36 analysts covering Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF), 12 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Regions Financial Corp had 122 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, October 26 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral”. Raymond James maintained Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) on Tuesday, December 5 with “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Bruyette & Woods;KBW; KBW” on Tuesday, August 25 to “Underperform”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, August 12. The firm has “Hold” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods given on Sunday, April 22. Compass Point maintained Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) rating on Tuesday, January 19. Compass Point has “Buy” rating and $12.0 target. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, June 28. The company was maintained on Friday, January 19 by Susquehanna. Piper Jaffray initiated Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) on Tuesday, November 24 with “Neutral” rating. Wedbush downgraded Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) on Monday, May 1 to “Neutral” rating.

Oppenheimer & Company Inc, which manages about $8.66B and $3.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 40,984 shares to 127,289 shares, valued at $20.97M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Res & Comm Strat T (BCX) by 37,686 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,950 shares, and has risen its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP).

Analysts await Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) to report earnings on January, 18. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 40.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.27 per share. RF’s profit will be $392.87 million for 8.45 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Regions Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.75% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.23, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 35 investors sold RF shares while 204 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 772.92 million shares or 3.64% less from 802.09 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 85,457 were reported by Montgomery Investment Inc. James Inv Inc holds 0.5% or 659,564 shares. Utah Retirement Sys invested in 0.07% or 204,917 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.23% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). 12.48 million were accumulated by State Bank Of America Corp De. Tctc Hldg reported 10,000 shares. National Pension Ser has invested 0.09% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 0.45% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 139,600 shares. 23,683 were accumulated by Jaffetilchin Inv Prtn Lc. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc holds 0.09% or 128.09 million shares in its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards Company accumulated 0.02% or 9,786 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma invested in 0% or 112 shares. Rwc Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership reported 1.12M shares stake. First Hawaiian Bancorporation owns 45,539 shares. Royal London Asset Management Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.06, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 25 investors sold NDAQ shares while 156 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 117.06 million shares or 0.71% less from 117.90 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Dupont Cap Mngmt has 0% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). 1,423 are held by Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Tn. Kornitzer Cap Management Ks invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Advisory Svcs Net Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,732 shares stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 74,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cap Incorporated Ca holds 0.04% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) or 3,350 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn accumulated 311,681 shares. Netherlands-based Apg Asset Nv has invested 0.02% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 46,874 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.03% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) or 83,459 shares. Dana Invest invested in 21,413 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited owns 0.01% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 60,517 shares. Tealwood Asset Mngmt stated it has 40,932 shares. Peddock Cap Advsr Limited Liability Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,317 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Among 22 analysts covering NASDAQ OMX Group (NASDAQ:NDAQ), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. NASDAQ OMX Group had 84 analyst reports since August 9, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $57 target in Monday, March 14 report. The stock of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, March 23 by Raymond James. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, January 16 report. The stock of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, October 13. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, January 12. On Friday, April 1 the stock rating was maintained by Wood with “Market Perform”. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, July 17. Sandler O’Neill maintained Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) on Wednesday, January 10 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 11 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, August 9 by Barclays Capital.

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $11.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 112,500 shares to 3.09 million shares, valued at $515.77 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alleghany Corp Del (NYSE:Y) by 9,657 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 444,705 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).