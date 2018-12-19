Renaissance Group Llc increased Berry Global Group Inc. (BERY) stake by 12.08% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Renaissance Group Llc acquired 53,576 shares as Berry Global Group Inc. (BERY)’s stock declined 0.49%. The Renaissance Group Llc holds 496,963 shares with $24.05 million value, up from 443,387 last quarter. Berry Global Group Inc. now has $6.18 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $47.16. About 2.45 million shares traded or 67.59% up from the average. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 19.89% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.89% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Buys New 1.3% Position in Berry Global; 09/04/2018 – SIG Combibloc picks banks for Zurich flotation; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Adj EPS 84c; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packager SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner Pros to Know; 30/04/2018 – Berry Global Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Old National elects Chief Administrative Officer of Indiana University Health Ryan Kitchell and Berry Global Chairman & CEO Tho; 15/03/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL, NOVOLEX ARE SAID TO BID FOR COVERIS U.S. UNIT; 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL 2Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 87C

Homrich & Berg increased Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) stake by 50.6% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Homrich & Berg acquired 2,259 shares as Automatic Data Processing In (ADP)’s stock declined 4.96%. The Homrich & Berg holds 6,723 shares with $1.01 million value, up from 4,464 last quarter. Automatic Data Processing In now has $57.03B valuation. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $130.29. About 1.89 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 20.58% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 04/04/2018 – DOLLAR REMAINS LOWER VS YEN, EURO AFTER U.S. ADP PRIVATE PAYROLLS REPORT; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Tight U.S. Labor Market Continues to Tighten; 11/04/2018 – ADP ADP.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 10 PCT; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING REDUCED MDLZ, HHC, QSR, ADP IN 1Q: 13F; 04/05/2018 – MESSAGERIES ADP – MAJOR AGREEMENT WITH HACHETTE CANADA FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL ITS FRENCH-LANGUAGE TITLES IN CANADA; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 THE NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS DECREASED BY 19.9%; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 FRENCH OVERSEAS TERRITORIES (+11.9%), MIDDLE EAST (+4.0%), AFRICA (+1.5%) AND ASIA-PACIFIC (+1.2%) WERE UP; 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 69C FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: At This Pace of Job Growth, Employers Will Soon Become Hard-Pressed to Find Qualified Workers

Homrich & Berg decreased Ishares Tr (LQD) stake by 5,476 shares to 5,555 valued at $638,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) stake by 23,868 shares and now owns 98,057 shares. Ishares Tr (TLT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 50 investors sold ADP shares while 461 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 332.04 million shares or 0.51% less from 333.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moneta Gru Investment Advisors Lc has 0.03% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 1,743 shares. Usca Ria Limited stated it has 2,306 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 1832 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 93,381 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moreover, Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). The New York-based Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.33% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Moreover, Cleararc has 0.22% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Van Strum And Towne owns 6.4% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 65,854 shares. Amica Mutual Ins accumulated 0.28% or 18,030 shares. First Manhattan holds 44,532 shares. 85,594 are held by Dillon And Assoc. 3,863 were accumulated by Ironwood Investment Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Pershing Square Ltd Partnership stated it has 11.65% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 18,531 were accumulated by Jag Mngmt Lc. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.54% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 5.45M shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Commercial Bank invested in 32,769 shares or 0.73% of the stock.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 sales for $32.46 million activity. Rodriguez Carlos A had sold 62,228 shares worth $9.06M. 3,345 shares were sold by Albinson Brock, worth $482,851. Shares for $1.20 million were sold by Siegmund Jan on Friday, August 31. The insider O’Brien Dermot J sold 10,946 shares worth $1.58M. Eberhard Michael C also sold $1.37 million worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares. Perrotti Thomas J sold $137,507 worth of stock. 12,043 shares were sold by Ayala John, worth $1.74 million.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 13, 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “US private-sector job growth misses forecasts in Nov -ADP – Nasdaq” published on December 06, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Salad of Econ Data for Healthy Markets: ADP, Claims & More – Nasdaq” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Automatic Data Processing Becomes Oversold – Nasdaq” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ADP (ADP) Up 3.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Among 7 analysts covering Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Automatic Data Processing had 7 analyst reports since August 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, November 1. The company was maintained on Thursday, November 1 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Monday, August 13 by Argus Research.

More recent Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “6 Low-P/E Stocks in Gurus’ Portfolios – GuruFocus.com” on December 17, 2018. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “AT&T: 25% Upside In This Beaten-Down Dividend Aristocrat – Seeking Alpha” on November 21, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sealed Air -12%; Q3 miss prompts BAML downgrade, RBC sees peers hurt – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 18, 2018 was also an interesting one.