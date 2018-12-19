Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU) by 36.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 70,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 266,102 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.15 million, up from 195,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jetblue Airways Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $16.45. About 1.93 million shares traded. JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has declined 17.92% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JBLU News: 24/04/2018 – JBLU: PILOT CONTRACT TALKS MADE PROGRESS IN APRIL SESSION; 23/04/2018 – Inaugural JetBlue `Gateway Select’ Pilot Trainees One Step Closer to Becoming Commercial Pilots; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP – CASM EX-FUEL EXPECTED TO GROW BETWEEN 2.0% AND 4.0% FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2018; 17/04/2018 – JetBlue: Both JetBlue and TWU Will Organize Negotiating Committees; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP – LOWER COMPLETION FACTOR RESULTED IN QTRLY CAPACITY GROWTH BELOW LOW-END OF GUIDANCE RANGE FROM JANUARY; 22/05/2018 – JETBLUE SEES PILOT CONTRACT VOTE OCCURRING MID TO LATE SUMMER; 04/04/2018 – JETBLUE REPORTS DAVID CHECKETTS TO LEAVE BOARD; 15/05/2018 – JetBlue to Webcast Presentation at the Wolfe Research Transports Conference; 02/04/2018 – JetBlue Names Andres Barry President of JetBlue Travel Products; 18/05/2018 – JetBlue Names New President as CEO Shifts to Long-Term Strategy

Advisors Preferred Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 315.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc bought 10,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,527 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $612,000, up from 3,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.07% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $31.7. About 83.64 million shares traded or 155.58% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 19.44% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 19/03/2018 – The bank’s top picks growth picks include Micron, Netflix and Amazon; 16/03/2018 – Micron: Buying Calls One Way to Play M&A, Says JP Morgan — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 17/05/2018 – Micron Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 22/05/2018 – Tech Today: Cheering Micron, Liking Smartsheet, Defending Pure — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.06; 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 21/05/2018 – Micron Hosts Analyst and Investor Event and Updates Guidance for Fiscal Third Quarter

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $330,100 activity. The insider Hayes Robin sold 2,000 shares worth $37,700. The insider St George Martin J sold $58,170.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 14,080 shares to 12,676 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 5,248 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,631 shares, and cut its stake in Davita Healthcare Partners Inc (NYSE:DVA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 39 investors sold JBLU shares while 107 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 261.41 million shares or 1.07% less from 264.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Exane Derivatives reported 0% stake. Disciplined Growth Invsts Mn, Minnesota-based fund reported 4.89M shares. Stifel Financial has 17,185 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 196,845 shares. State Street stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Buckingham has 181,800 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 135,219 shares. Tanaka Management holds 38,044 shares or 1.71% of its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 10,034 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Renaissance Lc reported 3.22 million shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.03% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Automobile Association invested 0% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Com invested 0.05% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.35, from 1.4 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 93 investors sold MU shares while 253 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 256 raised stakes. 767.36 million shares or 3.16% less from 792.40 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Eagle Asset Management holds 0% or 6,782 shares. Sei Investments Communication stated it has 463,273 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. California-based Cap World Invsts has invested 0.28% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 2.69 million shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Co Limited holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 679,595 shares. 12,600 are owned by Ellington Mngmt Group Inc Ltd Llc. Sterling Capital Mgmt Llc accumulated 125,824 shares. Gabalex Mngmt Ltd owns 100,000 shares for 1.24% of their portfolio. Lenox Wealth Mngmt Inc invested in 0% or 154 shares. Palisade Capital Management Limited Liability Nj holds 0.01% or 11,500 shares in its portfolio. Cullinan Associate holds 5,500 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pnc Finance Grp invested 0.02% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Maverick has invested 0.07% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Natl Asset Mgmt owns 28,673 shares. Foundry Prns Llc has invested 0.15% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90M and $223.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Enhanced Short Maturity Active (MINT) by 3,800 shares to 7,890 shares, valued at $801,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Bulletshares 2018 Corporate Bond Etf by 16,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,660 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN).

