Riverpoint Capital Management Llc increased Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) stake by 2.54% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Riverpoint Capital Management Llc acquired 3,439 shares as Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX)'s stock declined 7.13%. The Riverpoint Capital Management Llc holds 138,667 shares with $36.19M value, up from 135,228 last quarter. Becton Dickinson & Co now has $60.16 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $223.27. About 886,427 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 8.55% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.55% the S&P500.

Lexinfintech Holdings LTD. – American Depositary S (NASDAQ:LX) had an increase of 7.62% in short interest. LX's SI was 1.35M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 7.62% from 1.26 million shares previously. With 518,300 avg volume, 3 days are for Lexinfintech Holdings LTD. – American Depositary S (NASDAQ:LX)'s short sellers to cover LX's short positions. The SI to Lexinfintech Holdings LTD. – American Depositary S's float is 2.43%. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.22. About 136,025 shares traded. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) has 0.00% since December 19, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Financial Sector Update for 12/12/2018: LX, HSBC, CS, JPM, BAC, C, WFC, USB – Nasdaq" on December 12, 2018

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in China. The company has market cap of $1.36 billion. The firm operates Fenqile, an online consumer finance platform that offers personal installment loans, installment purchase loans, and other loan products. It has a 8.86 P/E ratio. It also matches customer loans with diversified funding sources, including individual investors on its Juzi Licai online investment platform, institutional funding partners in its direct lending programs, and investors of its asset-backed securities.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Becton, Dickinson declares $0.77 dividend – Seeking Alpha" on November 19, 2018

Among 8 analysts covering Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Becton Dickinson had 9 analyst reports since June 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) on Thursday, October 4 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, June 21 by JP Morgan. The company was upgraded on Thursday, June 21 by J.P. Morgan. As per Wednesday, August 8, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, November 8. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, November 13.

Since November 7, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $18.75 million activity. Mas Ribo Alberto had sold 4,530 shares worth $1.07 million on Wednesday, November 14. Shares for $1.28M were sold by Polen Thomas E Jr on Monday, November 19. FORLENZA VINCENT A sold $3.18 million worth of stock or 13,498 shares. 42,000 shares valued at $9.96 million were sold by RING TIMOTHY M on Wednesday, November 7. 5,887 Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) shares with value of $1.49M were sold by Borzi James W. 2,080 shares valued at $511,328 were sold by Bodner Charles R on Friday, November 16. 5,189 shares were sold by Lim James C, worth $1.26M on Thursday, November 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BDX shares while 399 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 278 raised stakes. 217.26 million shares or 2.22% less from 222.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stevens Cap Mngmt LP owns 89,179 shares. Modera Wealth Lc has invested 0.06% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Hilltop Holdings Inc stated it has 0.16% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Karp Capital Mngmt Corporation stated it has 815 shares. Cypress Capital has 0.14% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 2,765 shares. Sky Investment Ltd Co reported 25,909 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt Inc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 82,723 shares. Bokf Na has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Wetherby Asset Mgmt has invested 0.28% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Charter reported 13,397 shares. Eqis Capital Management accumulated 1,701 shares. Northeast Inv Mngmt reported 1,472 shares stake. Pettyjohn Wood White owns 2,654 shares. 38,703 were accumulated by Employees Retirement System Of Texas. Sustainable Growth Advisers Limited Partnership holds 2.09% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 719,473 shares.

Riverpoint Capital Management Llc decreased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) stake by 12,847 shares to 16,156 valued at $2.66M in 2018Q3. It also reduced On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) stake by 23,765 shares and now owns 78,623 shares. Wisdomtree Tr (DFJ) was reduced too.