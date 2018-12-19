Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd increased its stake in Old Dominion Fght Lines Inc (ODFL) by 5010.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd bought 249,863 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 254,850 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $41.10M, up from 4,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Old Dominion Fght Lines Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $3.43 during the last trading session, reaching $121.94. About 269,231 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 0.09% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 16/03/2018 – REG-Approval of annual accounts 2017; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Names Greg C. Gantt CEO; 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE – FEB LTL TONS/DAY INCREASED DUE TO A 13.0% INCREASE IN LTL SHIPMENTS PER DAY AND A 4.4% INCREASE IN LTL WEIGHT PER SHIPMENT; 27/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC ODFL.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $119; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – DAVID S. CONGDON TO BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 09/05/2018 – ODFJELL SE ODF.OL – SAYS EXPECTS A GRADUAL PICK-UP FROM 2H 2018 WITH DEMAND OUTGROWING NEW ADDITIONS TO THE FLEET; 08/05/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Gains Tied to Unconfirmed Rumors; 08/05/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Annual General Meeting – Minutes; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – EARL E. CONGDON TO BECOME SENIOR EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT FEB. LTL TONS PER DAY INCREASED 17.9%

Rnc Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 1.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rnc Capital Management Llc bought 4,409 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 379,353 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $42.76M, up from 374,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rnc Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $84.8. About 2.25 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 9.22% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.22% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES WORK TO BEGIN RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66: PIPELINE TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N SAYS NEEDS NEW PIPELINE CAPACITY SERVING THE PERMIAN BASIN – CONF CALL; 03/04/2018 – Phllips 66 Alliance refinery restarting hydrotreaters this week; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 14 PCT TO $0.80/SHR; 19/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 10/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BOOSTING PRODUCTION ON RESTARTED REFORMER, HYDROTREATERS; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery restarting reformer

Since November 20, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.98 million activity.

Rnc Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.08 billion and $1.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5,148 shares to 13,213 shares, valued at $969,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eversource Energy by 5,854 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,687 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Phillips 66 Partners names female executive as new COO to lead MLP – Houston Business Journal” on November 28, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “This Oil Stock Continues to Focus on Capturing This $800 Billion Opportunity – The Motley Fool” published on December 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Phillips 66 – My Opinion After The Third Quarter 2018 – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Equifax, Celanese, McKesson, ManpowerGroup, NewMarket, and Phillips 66 â€” Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications – Nasdaq” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Phillips 66: The Sale Of The Century – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 21, 2018.

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd, which manages about $14.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 488,638 shares to 322,807 shares, valued at $109.28 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Warrior Met Coal Inc by 321,068 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,278 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

