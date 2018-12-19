Robin8 Profile Utility Token (PUT*) raised 87.80% in less than 24 hours

It was good day for Robin8 Profile Utility Token (PUT*), as it jumped by $0.0055544342 or 87.80%, touching $0.011880638. International Cryptocoin Analysts believe that Robin8 Profile Utility Token (PUT*) is looking for the $0.0130687018 goal. According to 6 analysts could reach $0.0186457614762776. The highest price was $0.01667274 and lowest of $0.0063262038 for December 18-19. The open was $0.0063262038. It last traded at LBank exchange.

For a month, Robin8 Profile Utility Token (PUT*) tokens went down -17.15% from $0.01434 for coin. For 100 days PUT* is up 0.00% from $0.00 (non existent). It traded at $0.1653 200 days ago. Robin8 Profile Utility Token (PUT*) has 100.00 million coins mined with the market cap $1.19 million. It has 100.00 million coins in circulation. It was founded on 22/12/2017. The Crypto PUT* has proof type and operates under algorithm.

Robin8 Profile Utility Token is an QTUM-based consumer profiling and social marketing platform. PUT is an utility token serving as a currency on Robin8’s ecosystem.