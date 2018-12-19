Roosevelt Investment Group Inc increased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 8.54% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc acquired 46,149 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock rose 5.56%. The Roosevelt Investment Group Inc holds 586,257 shares with $25.84M value, up from 540,108 last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $246.74B valuation. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $42.69. About 12.62M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 25.07% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 17/05/2018 – PFIZER – POSITIVE TOP-LINE RESULTS OF PHASE 3 STUDY EXAMINING USE OF LYRICA ORAL SOLUTION CV AS ADJUNCTIVE THERAPY; 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Acquire from Pfizer First-in-Class Phase 2b Ready Asset for Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia; 29/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Positive Topline Results From Phase 3 ATTR-ACT Study Of Tafamidis In Patients With Transthyretin Cardiomyopathy; 17/05/2018 – Roche Announces Positive Results From Phase III Trial on Tecentriq, Avastin and Two Drugs; 22/03/2018 – GSK in pole position to clinch Pfizer assets; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Provides Update on Phase 3 Trial of Axitinib as Adjuvant Treatment for Patients at High Risk of Renal Cell Carcinoma; 23/03/2018 – OPKO Health Enrolls First Patient in Phase 2b Study of OPK88003 to Treat Type 2 Diabetes; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – STUDY MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER CEO SAID BMY `NOT WORTH PAYING THE MONEY FOR’: CITI; 29/05/2018 – PFIZER’S XALKORI® (CRIZOTINIB) GETS BREAKTHROUGH DESIGNATION IN

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased Canadian Imperial Bank Of (CM) stake by 4.04% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department sold 14,618 shares as Canadian Imperial Bank Of (CM)’s stock declined 14.84%. The State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 347,572 shares with $32.54M value, down from 362,190 last quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank Of now has $35.02 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $78.54. About 227,231 shares traded. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 14.33% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS $2.95; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – ALL FIGURES IN C$; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Commercial Banking, Wealth Management Net C$310M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Net C$1.32B; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank Announces New Normal Course Issuer Bid; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Return on Common Shareholder Equity 17%; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q EPS C$2.89; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Personal, Small Business Banking Net C$584M; 27/03/2018 CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – DOMESTIC PUBLIC OFFERING OF $1.50 BLN OF 3.45% DEBENTURES DUE APRIL 4, 2028; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE CM.TO – QTRLY SHR $2.89

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department increased Ishares Inc (EWY) stake by 399,973 shares to 7.64 million valued at $521.79 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Eaton Corp Plc Com (NYSE:ETN) stake by 281,642 shares and now owns 387,343 shares. Ishares Inc (EWZ) was raised too.

Analysts await Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $2.38 earnings per share, down 4.80% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.5 per share. CM’s profit will be $1.06B for 8.25 P/E if the $2.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.30 actual earnings per share reported by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.48% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Pfizer had 9 analyst reports since August 1, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, December 11 by JP Morgan. Credit Suisse maintained Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) rating on Wednesday, October 31. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $42 target. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, August 1 by Credit Suisse. BMO Capital Markets maintained Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) on Wednesday, August 1 with “Outperform” rating. As per Tuesday, November 6, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $45 target in Thursday, August 23 report. On Thursday, August 23 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, August 1 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, November 1 by BMO Capital Markets.

Since July 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.92 million activity. OLSON LAURIE J also sold $418,774 worth of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) on Monday, August 13. Another trade for 40,381 shares valued at $1.50M was sold by SUSMAN SALLY.