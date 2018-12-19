LIPPO MALLS INDONESIA TR UNITS SINGAPOR (OTCMKTS:LPMDF) had a decrease of 51.87% in short interest. LPMDF’s SI was 2.29M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 51.87% from 4.75M shares previously. It closed at $0.1438 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 19, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 0.32% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Rothschild Asset Management Inc sold 4,132 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock declined 1.64%. The Rothschild Asset Management Inc holds 1.29M shares with $147.73M value, down from 1.30 million last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $815.97B valuation. The stock increased 2.22% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $106.28. About 21.24M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 26/04/2018 – Gamida Cell Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointments of Josh Hamermesh as Chief Business Officer and Paul Nee as Vice President of Marketing; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 12/04/2018 – PRODWARE SA ALPRO.PA – CHOSEN BY JERUSALEM FOR DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION OF ITS SERVICES ON MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365; 26/04/2018 – MSFT SEES 4Q PRODUCTIVITY,BUSINESS PROCESSES REV $9.55B-$9.75B; 05/04/2018 – Outreach Hires Microsoft’s Pavel Dmitriev To Head Machine Learning Team; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings press release available on Investor Relations website; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BELIEVES BERKSHIRE WILL COME OUT OKAY IN ITS $10.2 BLN RETROACTIVE REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH AIG AIG.N; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW

Rothschild Asset Management Inc increased Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 61,624 shares to 2.36 million valued at $114.64 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Wildhorse Resource Dev Corp (Prn) stake by 88,087 shares and now owns 402,943 shares. Bioscrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. California-based Ssi Mngmt Inc has invested 0.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Howard Mgmt owns 321,422 shares. Brandes Inv Ptnrs Ltd Partnership, California-based fund reported 360,050 shares. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Aus has invested 0.53% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Llc has invested 0.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ntv Asset Management Ltd accumulated 57,579 shares. 95,000 are owned by Ionic Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company. Kemper Master Retirement Tru reported 71,200 shares or 5.19% of all its holdings. Franklin Res Inc has 2.1% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 60,469 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl owns 332,043 shares. Hyman Charles D invested in 2.55% or 215,040 shares. Swedbank reported 12.01M shares stake. Duquesne Family Office Limited Liability stated it has 19.16% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 1.53M were reported by Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37B for 24.38 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 sales for $54.07 million activity. $1.12M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares were sold by Capossela Christopher C. 36,500 shares were sold by Hogan Kathleen T, worth $4.06 million. On Friday, October 26 Nadella Satya sold $21.70M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 203,418 shares. Shares for $214,363 were sold by BROD FRANK H. The insider Hood Amy sold $13.09M.

Among 16 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Microsoft had 20 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, October 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Raymond James maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Tuesday, July 17. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $124 target. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $120 target in Friday, July 20 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 25 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Tuesday, July 17. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Thursday, November 29 with “Buy”. As per Friday, July 20, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, September 7 with “Overweight” rating. Argus Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $128 target in Monday, July 23 report. Nomura maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, October 25. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $115 target.

