Rothschild Investment Corp increased its stake in Hunt Jb Trans Svc Inc Com (JBHT) by 9.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Investment Corp bought 4,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,715 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.51 million, up from 49,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp who had been investing in Hunt Jb Trans Svc Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $94.26. About 271,186 shares traded. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has declined 10.47% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.47% the S&P500. Some Historical JBHT News: 16/04/2018 – J.B. Hunt Profit Jumps on Strong Freight Demand Pricing Gains; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Net $118.1M; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Intermodal Load Volumes Rose 6%; 08/03/2018 J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Dedicated Contract Svcs Rev $494.5M; 09/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/03/2018 – JB Hunt Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Named One of America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 07/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Reports Revenues and Earnings for the First Quarter 2018

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Oneok Inc (OKE) by 1.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold 5,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 455,421 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $30.87M, down from 461,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Oneok Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $57.71. About 1.06 million shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has risen 12.88% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q Net $264.5M; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c Vs. 77c; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NOTIFICATION TO CUSTOMERS MISINTERPRETED; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK Increases Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79.5C/SHR FROM 77C, EST. 79C; 01/05/2018 – Oneok Backs FY Net $955M-Net $1.15B; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: No Operational Interruptions on Oneok’s Pipelines; 23/03/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 16/03/2018 – Oneok Inc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK DOES NOT EXPECT BAKKEN FLARING RULE CHANGE TO IMPACT CO

Rothschild Investment Corp, which manages about $1.10 billion and $848.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 106,867 shares to 76,460 shares, valued at $5.51 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intercept Pharmaceutic Com (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 2,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,990 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corporation Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Among 25 analysts covering JB Hunt Trans (NASDAQ:JBHT), 14 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. JB Hunt Trans had 102 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, January 11 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, December 28 by Robert W. Baird. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, October 16. The stock of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, January 5. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, October 2 with “Equal-Weight”. Susquehanna maintained J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) on Monday, April 16 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 24 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, January 18 by Robert W. Baird. Stephens maintained J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) on Friday, January 19 with “Buy” rating. Susquehanna maintained it with “Buy” rating and $141.0 target in Monday, January 29 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.40, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 34 investors sold JBHT shares while 107 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 77.74 million shares or 0.61% less from 78.21 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 20,023 are owned by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability Company, New Jersey-based fund reported 2,194 shares. Us Bancorp De holds 24,866 shares. 24,362 are owned by Natixis. 20,666 were reported by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Brown Advisory Inc stated it has 0.17% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Eulav Asset accumulated 56,600 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Rothschild Invest Il holds 0.77% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) or 54,715 shares. Guggenheim Limited Co reported 0.03% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Board has 0.02% invested in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership stated it has 259,969 shares. Stephens Group Lc invested 0.38% of its portfolio in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Intrust Natl Bank Na accumulated 0.11% or 3,514 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Limited Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Cibc Asset Inc accumulated 0.01% or 17,493 shares.

Since July 18, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $3.94 million activity. THOMPSON JAMES K sold $1.98M worth of stock. On Friday, July 20 the insider ROBERTS JOHN N sold $999,380. Shares for $744,129 were sold by MEE DAVID G.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.33 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 36 investors sold OKE shares while 217 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 289.04 million shares or 1.67% less from 293.95 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bridgecreek Mgmt Limited Liability reported 151,506 shares stake. 50,051 are held by Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability. Putnam Fl Invest Mngmt Communication owns 50,004 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Fil Limited owns 29,692 shares. Voya reported 0.04% stake. Oppenheimer And reported 0.15% stake. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP invested in 147,000 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Ronna Sue Cohen has invested 1.67% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Vident Advisory Ltd Liability reported 7,940 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp reported 0.01% stake. San Francisco Sentry (Ca) reported 0.01% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Sun Life Financial Inc holds 0.25% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) or 20,251 shares. Gsa Ptnrs Llp invested in 0.02% or 4,444 shares. Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership holds 11,680 shares. Wesbanco Retail Bank accumulated 13,109 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24B and $6.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Plains All Amern Pip (NYSE:PAA) by 218,100 shares to 2.24M shares, valued at $55.99M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shell Midstream Pa by 101,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 534,625 shares, and has risen its stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE).

Among 22 analysts covering ONEOK (NYSE:OKE), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. ONEOK had 91 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Monday, February 12. Robert W. Baird downgraded ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) on Monday, February 8 to “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, January 17 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Equal Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, December 16. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, September 13 by Wells Fargo. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital on Monday, May 9 to “Overweight”. The stock of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, July 27. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 4 by U.S. Capital Advisors. The stock of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, April 19. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Sunday, August 27.

Analysts await ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to report earnings on February, 25. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 44.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.52 per share. OKE’s profit will be $308.53 million for 19.24 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by ONEOK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.