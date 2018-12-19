First Pacific Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Rowan Companies Plc (RDC) by 45.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Pacific Advisors Llc sold 1.01 million shares as the company’s stock declined 26.32% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.20M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $22.63 million, down from 2.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Pacific Advisors Llc who had been investing in Rowan Companies Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $8.57. About 3.03M shares traded. Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) has declined 20.62% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.62% the S&P500. Some Historical RDC News: 24/04/2018 – David Rowan, Founding Editor-in-Chief of WIRED UK Magazine, to Deliver Opening Keynote on the Future of Digital Health at FutureLink Munich; 01/05/2018 – Rowan Cos 1Q Rev $211.2M; 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company; 02/04/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES – CONTRACT EXPECTED TO COMMENCE IN JUNE 2018, CONTINUE FOR ABOUT 100 DAYS; 27/04/2018 – Chrysaor, Baker Hughes embark on North Sea drilling campaign; 27/04/2018 – Rowan Announces Contract with Chrysaor for the Rowan Gorilla Vll; 24/05/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES – PURPOSE OF ADJOURNMENT IS TO PROVIDE MORE TIME FOR SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON EACH OF PROPOSALS SET FORTH IN CO’S PROXY STATEMENT; 22/05/2018 – ROWAN: IN NEW UNSECURED FIVE-YEAR CREDIT LINE; 01/05/2018 – Rowan Cos 1Q Loss/Shr 89c; 24/05/2018 – Rowan Cos: No Changes to Proposals to Be Voted Upon

Sib Llc increased its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN) by 30.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sib Llc bought 62,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 263,038 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.76M, up from 201,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sib Llc who had been investing in Urban Outfitters Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $33.06. About 1.76M shares traded. Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has risen 15.83% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.83% the S&P500. Some Historical URBN News: 06/03/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS 4Q ADJ EPS 69C, EST. 64C; 05/04/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC – DAVID MCCREIGHT, CEO OF ANTHROPOLOGIE GROUP AND PRESIDENT OF CO, WILL LEAVE CO ON APRIL 27; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 06/04/2018 – House of the Week: Former Urban Outfitters CEO’s Greenwich Village Abode; 05/04/2018 – URBN REPORTS DEPARTURE OF DAVID MCCREIGHT; 02/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters’ CEO Pay Comparsion; 22/05/2018 – Urban Outfitters first-quarter sales beat estimates; 05/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: PSMT, URBN, FE & more; 05/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters: David McCreight to Leave Company; 10/04/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.46, from 1.62 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 30 investors sold URBN shares while 96 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 80.81 million shares or 0.85% less from 81.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Since July 3, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $1.71 million activity. On Tuesday, July 3 the insider Hayne Azeez sold $359,917. Shares for $891,205 were sold by Donnelly Trish.

Among 39 analysts covering Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN), 13 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 24 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.11, from 1 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 24 investors sold RDC shares while 60 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 121.39 million shares or 3.10% more from 117.74 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Analysts await Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $-1.06 EPS, down 241.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-1.13 actual EPS reported by Rowan Companies plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.19% EPS growth.