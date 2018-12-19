Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1.26% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp sold 3,217 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 252,928 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $28.54M, down from 256,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $332.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $99.89. About 8.38M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $75; 23/05/2018 – APTINYX INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, COWEN, LEERINK PARTNERS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 29/05/2018 – Dress for Success and JPMorgan Chase Launch Worldwide Employee Engagement Initiative; 13/04/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 64 Points as JPMorgan Delivers — Barron’s Blog; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN WEALTH MGMT CEO MARY ERDOES COMMENTS IN ANNUAL LETTER; 08/05/2018 – Cinemark Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CEO CONCLUDES REMARKS AT J.P. MORGAN EVENT; 08/05/2018 – Hovnanian Enterprises’ Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 25/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 19/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Ward Says Tariff Discussion Could be ‘Heated’ (Video)

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 9.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel sold 106 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,006 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $112.99M, down from 1,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.15B market cap company. The stock increased 2.76% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $87.07. About 1.19 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 9.22% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.22% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – EARNINGS REFLECT BENEFIT OF DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO, AND ARE ALSO SEEING POSITIVE, ONGOING IMPACTS FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger, Texas refinery gasoline units; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q EPS $1.07; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Transportation Adjusted Net Income $136 Million; 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – CPCHEM HAS FULLY RECOVERED FROM HURRICANE HARVEY AND CONTRIBUTED STRONG RESULTS IN QUARTER; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 26/04/2018 – Skinny and sweet: U.S. refiner earnings depend on the oil diet

Among 34 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM), 19 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. JPMorgan Chase & Co had 125 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, January 4 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, April 14 by BMO Capital Markets. On Wednesday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold” on Friday, April 13. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Bernstein on Tuesday, August 16. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Hold” on Friday, July 14. Deutsche Bank maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Wednesday, August 12 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, October 13. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 15 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, April 12.

Heritage Investors Management Corp, which manages about $1.74B and $1.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,012 shares to 64,316 shares, valued at $15.49M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3,038 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,928 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

Since July 23, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $3.38 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L bought $125,281 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Friday, October 19.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q2.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on January, 11. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 27.27% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.76 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.45B for 11.15 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.34 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.27% negative EPS growth.

Among 22 analysts covering Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Phillips 66 had 94 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse reinitiated Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) on Wednesday, March 7 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 17. The rating was upgraded by Howard Weil on Thursday, September 28 to “Sector Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Tuesday, August 8. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Monday, April 30. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, May 25 by PiperJaffray. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, December 4 by Oppenheimer. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, April 9 report. Howard Weil downgraded the stock to “Sector Perform” rating in Monday, July 11 report. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 14.

Since November 20, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.98 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q2.