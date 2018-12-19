Rutabaga Capital Management Llc decreased Quinstreet Inc. (QNST) stake by 8.32% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc sold 24,750 shares as Quinstreet Inc. (QNST)’s stock rose 6.53%. The Rutabaga Capital Management Llc holds 272,890 shares with $3.70M value, down from 297,640 last quarter. Quinstreet Inc. now has $800.71 million valuation. The stock increased 3.80% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $16.25. About 368,416 shares traded. QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) has risen 69.58% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.58% the S&P500. Some Historical QNST News: 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors Buys New 1.4% Position in QuinStreet; 11/04/2018 – QUINSTREET INC – “QUINSTREET MANAGEMENT HAS NEVER BEEN CONTACTED” BY KERRISDALE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against QuinStreet, Inc. (QNST) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 07/05/2018 – QuinStreet Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – OnlineColleges.com Releases 2018-19 Best Colleges that Offer Online Programs; 09/05/2018 – QuinStreet at East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – QuinStreet Raises Full Fiscal 2018 Rev Growth Outlook to at Least 30%; 11/04/2018 – We’re short $QNST. Report available at; 14/05/2018 – RK Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in QuinStreet; 11/04/2018 – Based on comps from private competitors with superior business models, $QNST should be trading at $5-7, not $12. But if, as we believe, a significant amount of its business is based on fake traffic, there’s no floor

LAMPERD LESS LETHAL INC (OTCMKTS:LLLI) had an increase of 360% in short interest. LLLI’s SI was 23,000 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 360% from 5,000 shares previously. With 302,500 avg volume, 0 days are for LAMPERD LESS LETHAL INC (OTCMKTS:LLLI)’s short sellers to cover LLLI’s short positions. It closed at $0.0188 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 19, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Lamperd Less Lethal, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LLLI) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Lamperd Less Lethal signs agreement with Gokser Makine Sanayi – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2018.

Lamperd Less Lethal, Inc. designs, develops, makes, and sells civil and military defense equipment worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.13 million. The firm offers 37/40 mm launchers, hand held revolvers, body warm cameras, crowd control tanks, soft products, and pepper sprays; ammunition products, such as bullets and projectiles; mobile defenders; interlocking shields; and training programs, suites, and mats, as well as firearm training systems. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides Flash Grenade, a lightweight, roll-resistant, and re-usable system, which throws a 10 millisecond blinding light; 50 calibur upper shortie; and launching systems.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.72 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.39, from 2.11 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 17 investors sold QNST shares while 40 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 37.90 million shares or 5.72% more from 35.85 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Among 3 analysts covering QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. QuinStreet had 3 analyst reports since June 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel.

Analysts await QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.08 EPS, up 100.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.04 per share. QNST’s profit will be $3.94M for 50.78 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by QuinStreet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 20 sales for $31.16 million activity. 2,605 shares valued at $39,103 were sold by Simons James R. on Wednesday, October 17. 38,320 shares valued at $549,642 were sold by Valenti Douglas on Wednesday, September 12. $984,151 worth of stock was sold by SANDS GREGORY P on Tuesday, December 11. Shares for $314,983 were sold by Wong Gregory. SHEEHAN ANDREW T had sold 99,607 shares worth $1.43 million.

