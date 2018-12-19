Cypress Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 6.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc sold 10,414 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 144,552 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.29M, down from 154,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $299.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $70.8. About 12.83 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 06/03/2018 – Exxon’s $8 Billion Wager on Algae Pools Signals Post-Oil World; 28/03/2018 – WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD WPL.AX – ACQUISITION OF EXXONMOBIL’S INTEREST IN SCARBOROUGH GAS FIELD HAS BEEN COMPLETED; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON BOARD DIVERSITY MATRIX PUBLICATION; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N , EXXON MOBIL XOM.N ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 28/03/2018 – ExxonMobil to Release 2017 Financial and Operating Review; 07/03/2018 – EXXON XOM.N SAYS ITS PAPUA NEW GUINEA OPERATIONS ARE ‘UNSCATHED’ AFTER EARTHQUAKE; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS WILL MAKE DECISION ON FOREIGN PARTNERS FOR EXPANSION OF NORTH FIELD LNG PROJECT BY YEAR END; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Punished for Departing From Big Oil’s Austerity Hymnal; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil reported earnings per share of$1.09, compared with expectations of $1.12 for the first quarter of 2018; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – INCREASE SUPPORTS A POTENTIAL SIGNIFICANT EXPANSION OF OPERATIONS IN COUNTRY

S&Co Inc increased its stake in Cameco Corp Com (CCJ) by 260.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc bought 376,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.10% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 520,955 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.94M, up from 144,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Cameco Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $11.14. About 1.13 million shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has risen 12.30% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.30% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14; 26/03/2018 – ISOENERGY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH CAMECO CORP., ORANO CANADA INC. AND JCU EXPLORATION COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 100% INTEREST IN 33 MINERAL CLAIMS; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MLN VS $393 MLN; 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED; 25/04/2018 – Cameco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Cameco Expects Cash Flow in 2018 to Be Similar to 2017; 16/05/2018 – Cameco Announces Election of Directors; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Cameco

Among 7 analysts covering Cameco (NYSE:CCJ), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Cameco had 18 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America upgraded Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) on Thursday, January 12 to “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by TD Securities on Thursday, July 26. The stock of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, July 21. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Friday, June 30 by Bank of America. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, August 6 report. On Thursday, June 29 the stock rating was initiated by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Tuesday, May 22 by RBC Capital Markets. Bank of America maintained the shares of CCJ in report on Wednesday, October 4 with “Underperform” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 19 by Credit Suisse. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) on Tuesday, February 14 to “Outperform” rating.

S&Co Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $893.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Gold Miners Etf by 20,935 shares to 113,367 shares, valued at $2.10M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ford Motor Company Com (NYSE:F) by 55,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,000 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Among 29 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 12 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 102 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Sector Outperform” rating by Howard Weil on Monday, June 5. As per Monday, February 5, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, January 11. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Tuesday, October 10. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, July 11 to “Overweight”. On Friday, July 28 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. On Thursday, August 24 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Wednesday, December 20. As per Friday, March 18, the company rating was initiated by Nomura. Tudor Pickering downgraded the shares of XOM in report on Tuesday, January 26 to “Sell” rating.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $5.43 million activity. On Friday, December 14 Hansen Neil A sold $214,914 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 2,798 shares. 15,850 shares were sold by Verity John R, worth $1.22M. Schleckser Robert N sold $619,861 worth of stock. Spellings James M Jr had sold 9,522 shares worth $746,620 on Wednesday, November 28. 15,000 shares were sold by Corson Bradley W, worth $1.26M on Wednesday, September 19. Wojnar Theodore J Jr sold $757,284 worth of stock.

