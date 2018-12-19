Rk Capital Management Llc decreased Mercury Sys Inc (MRCY) stake by 22.33% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Rk Capital Management Llc sold 73,900 shares as Mercury Sys Inc (MRCY)’s stock declined 11.89%. The Rk Capital Management Llc holds 256,994 shares with $14.22 million value, down from 330,894 last quarter. Mercury Sys Inc now has $2.24B valuation. The stock decreased 4.34% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.27. About 218,723 shares traded. Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) has declined 4.34% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MRCY News: 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS INC – TOTAL BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $429.3 MLN, A $111.3 MLN INCREASE FROM A YEAR AGO; 06/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Recall in our report, we said pay very close attention to $MRCY gross margins. Yet, another miss, this time a bigger miss than last qtr (even adj for Themis lower margin contribution); 17/04/2018 – Mercury Systems May Benefit, Industry Posts 27th Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS INC MRCY.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 20 PCT; 24/04/2018 – We have consistently warned about companies with widening GAAP vs. Non-GAAP results and cannot ignore deal costs for serial acquisitive companies; 24/04/2018 – Mercury Systems 3Q EPS 8c; 28/03/2018 – Mercury Systems Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 4; 29/05/2018 – Mercury Systems Receives Four-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon; 27/04/2018 – Time to exercise our right to report accounting concerns to Mercury Systems $MRCY, thankfully they just put this program in place for interested parties

Safety, Income & Growth Inc. (SAFE) formed double top with $20.28 target or 4.00% above today’s $19.50 share price. Safety, Income & Growth Inc. (SAFE) has $355.49M valuation. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $19.5. About 44,043 shares traded or 50.94% up from the average. Safety, Income & Growth Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) has risen 7.13% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.13% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFE News: 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Safety, Income; 26/04/2018 – SAFETY INCOME & GROWTH INC – QTRLY AFFO $0.30 PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – iStar Unveils First-Ever Digital Annual Review for 2017; 10/05/2018 – SAFETY INCOME & GROWTH – ON MAY 7, 2018 CO ENTERED AGREEMENT TO BUY FEE INTEREST & GROUND LEASE AT 635 MADISON AVENUE FOR $151.0 MLN; 27/03/2018 – ISTAR INC STAR.N SAYS CFO GEOFF JERVIS RESIGNED; 27/03/2018 – iStar Announces New Senior Executive Hire and Change in Chief Financial Officer Position; 06/03/2018 Safety, Income & Growth to Participate in the Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 16/04/2018 – Safety, Income & Growth Sets First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Webcast; 30/05/2018 – Safety, Income & Growth Originates New Ground Lease in Atlanta; 26/04/2018 – Safety Income & Growth 1Q EPS 20c

Analysts await Safety, Income & Growth Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 457.14% or $0.32 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. SAFE’s profit will be $4.56 million for 19.50 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by Safety, Income & Growth Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 127.27% EPS growth.

More notable recent Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mercury Systems Receives $2.9M Follow-On Order for Advanced GPS SAASM Devices – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Mark Aslett Elected to Aerospace Industries Association Executive Committee – GlobeNewswire” published on December 04, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Mercury Systems Receives $2.1M Order for BuiltSECURE Memory Devices – GlobeNewswire” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mercury Systems Receives $6.7M Integrated Subsystems Order for Naval Electronic Warfare Application – Nasdaq” published on November 20, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mercury’s EW Efforts Continue, Wins Another Follow-On Order – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 23, 2018.

Analysts await Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 94.12% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.17 per share. MRCY’s profit will be $15.98 million for 35.05 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Mercury Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.45% EPS growth.

Since August 1, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 insider sales for $4.75 million activity. THIBAUD DIDIER M C also sold $192,710 worth of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) shares. Shares for $472,831 were sold by ASLETT MARK on Monday, November 19.