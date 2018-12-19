Ipswich Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 3.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co sold 1,502 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,613 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.75 million, down from 49,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $781.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $164.66. About 17.21M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/03/2018 – Japanese Apple supplier hastens merger to offset poor iPhone sales; 26/03/2018 – DailySource: Apple, IBM execs call for stiffer data rules. (USA TODAY) Video:; 19/03/2018 – Apple Could Command Higher Multiple If Services Business Grows, Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – IDC: Apple Finished 1Q in Fifth Position With Yr-on-Yr Decline in Shipments of 4.8%; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s deal for Shazam draws ‘in-depth investigation’ from Europe; 19/03/2018 – Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out of Doritos, Cheetos and other Frito-Lay products â€” and snack fans can blame PepsiCo Chief Executive Indra Nooyi for their less crunchy lunches; 05/03/2018 – Apple is also working to get consumers better access to their medical data; 10/04/2018 – Business Insider: Apple says all of its worldwide facilities are now 100 percent powered by clean energy; 11/05/2018 – Apple is vastly more profitable than Amazon; 11/04/2018 – Spotify leads the music streaming market with 71 million paying users as of December, compared to Apple Music’s 36 million subscribers

Ftb Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 56.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc sold 359 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 279 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $443,000, down from 638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $134.24. About 3.50 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 31.90% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 30/05/2018 – QUOINE Builds its Cryptocurrency Business on Salesforce; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: WILL NOT UPDATE FY 2019 GUIDANCE AT THIS TIME; 08/03/2018 – Cellcom Israel Implements Vlocity and Salesforce for B2B and B2C Digital Transformation; 26/04/2018 – Salesforce Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Salesforce President Explains Thought Behind MuleSoft Deal; 08/03/2018 – Cloud Lending Solutions Recognized as Top 10 Best Performing Salesforce Solution Provider; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS PROJECTED TO BE $2.25 TO $2.27; 28/03/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Pat Dwyer as North American Vice President of Sales for Communications, Media, and Consumer Services; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce for Mulesoft: A Pricey Deal? — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – MULESOFT, SALESFORCE DEAL CLEARS U.S. ANTITRUST REVIEW

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Raymond James Na stated it has 2.96% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Parkside National Bank & Trust & reported 29,163 shares. 5,483 are held by Harvest Management. Cadinha Limited Liability Com reported 1.75% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Swedbank reported 5.75% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Clean Yield Gp invested 4.68% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Zeke Capital Advsr Ltd Llc accumulated 98,609 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Limited Liability Co holds 4.13% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 135,762 shares. Blue Edge Capital Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 20,107 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares accumulated 2.00M shares. First Washington Corp holds 1.62% or 15,091 shares in its portfolio. De Burlo Inc holds 111,941 shares. Roundview Capital Limited Liability has 3.5% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 62,757 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 42,996 shares. Lockheed Martin Mngmt reported 1.59% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.62 million activity. KONDO CHRIS sold $647,520 worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Monday, November 19.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49 billion for 8.68 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88 billion and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Total Intl Bd Index Fd Etf (BNDX) by 6,413 shares to 314,881 shares, valued at $18.85M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Malvern Fds Short (VTIP) by 9,531 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,566 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Market Etf (VEA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.09, from 1.61 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 31 investors sold CRM shares while 288 reduced holdings. 140 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 607.34 million shares or 0.44% less from 610.03 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Chesley Taft Associate Limited Liability owns 64,928 shares. Hbk Investments Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Mathes Com Inc has invested 2.26% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Middleton & Incorporated Ma reported 108,806 shares. Natixis reported 122,157 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Natl Bank Of The West owns 59,293 shares for 1.1% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 973,906 shares stake. Aviance Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Co has 5,000 shares. Arcadia Investment Management Mi owns 108 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 169,871 shares. Cobblestone Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation New York has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Shell Asset Management holds 0.29% or 92,116 shares. Smithfield Co owns 3,418 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. 580,882 were reported by Polar Capital Limited Liability Partnership. First Financial In invested 0.34% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Among 58 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 52 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive.