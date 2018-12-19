Sun Valley Gold Llc increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 150.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Valley Gold Llc bought 175,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.68% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 290,984 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.95M, up from 115,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Valley Gold Llc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $39.34. About 1.44M shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has declined 7.00% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 14/05/2018 – Metalla Adds Royalty on Agnico Eagle’s Akasaba West Development Project; 29/05/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD AEM.TO : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – MONETIZING NON-CORE ASSETS, THAT INCLUDE WEST PEQUOP JV, SUMMIT AND PQX PROPERTIES IN NEVADA; 04/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – AEM HOLDINGS LTD AEM.Sl – REITERATE GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 OF AT LEAST S$255 MILLION SALES AND S$42 MILLION PROFIT BEFORE TAX; 30/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Announces Election of Directors; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – MONETIZING NON-CORE ASSETS, THAT INCLUDE COBALT MINING PROPERTIES IN COBALT SILVER DISTRICT IN ONTARIO; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING SUSTAINING CAPITAL) IN 2018 REMAIN FORECAST TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.08 BLN; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – CO IS ASSESSING OPPORTUNITIES TO MONETIZE NON-CORE ASSETS

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca decreased its stake in Visa Inc (Put) (V) by 74.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca sold 29,592 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.50M, down from 39,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Visa Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $294.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $133.74. About 4.78 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 23.77% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 04/04/2018 – New York Pushes JPMorgan, BofA, Visa to Reconsider Gun-Sale Risk; 19/04/2018 – Hainan Will Now Offer a 30-Day Visa-free Travel Entry for 59 Nations; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO CREATE VISA FROM STUDENTS FROM TOP UNIVERSITIES; 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO SAYS PAYPAL PARTNERSHIP GOING WELL, LOOKING TO EXPAND; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY PAYMENTS VOLUME FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, GREW 11% OVER THE PRIOR YEAR ON A CONSTANT-DOLLAR BASIS; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY SHR $1.11; 23/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V); 06/04/2018 – SERGEI SKRIPAL’S NIECE VIKTORIA DENIED VISA TO COME TO BRITAIN – BBC SAYS; 22/03/2018 – Visa Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Among 17 analysts covering Agnico-Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Agnico-Eagle Mines had 55 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) rating on Wednesday, April 19. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $46 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, September 25. BMO Capital Markets maintained Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) on Tuesday, November 14 with “Hold” rating. On Monday, July 30 the stock rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Outperform”. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $53.0 target in Monday, October 23 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, September 11 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Friday, February 12 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, March 1 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Monday, August 21. As per Monday, October 26, the company rating was downgraded by HSBC.

Sun Valley Gold Llc, which manages about $547.54 million and $988.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (Call) (GLD) by 12.54 million shares to 7.56 million shares, valued at $852.71M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 14.81% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.08 per share. V’s profit will be $2.73 billion for 26.96 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 33 investors sold V shares while 655 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 0.85% less from 1.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested 1.57% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Ipswich Invest Mngmt Incorporated invested in 44,745 shares or 2.27% of the stock. 1St Source Bancshares owns 18,364 shares. Lord Abbett & Co Limited Liability Co holds 0.24% or 577,062 shares in its portfolio. Whitnell & invested in 1,000 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moreover, Cipher Limited Partnership has 0.65% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 23,237 shares. Bkd Wealth Advisors Limited Liability owns 11,062 shares. Syntal Cap Prtnrs Lc holds 1.1% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 20,967 shares. Northstar Gp Inc invested in 0.15% or 2,176 shares. Nomura Asset has invested 0.5% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Vanguard Group holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 133.05M shares. Northeast Inv Mgmt holds 4.44% or 370,566 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 2.2% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Cookson Peirce & Co Inc has 0.03% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Incline Glob Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 315,862 shares.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76 million and $267.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 4,021 shares to 5,914 shares, valued at $516,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,381 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,608 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).