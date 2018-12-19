Santa Barbara Asset Management Has Lowered Apple (AAPL) Stake; Hamilton Bancorp (HBK) Sentiment Is 1.5

Hamilton Bancorp Inc (HBK) investors sentiment decreased to 1.5 in Q3 2018. It’s down -4.50, from 6 in 2018Q2. The ratio is negative, as 3 investment professionals started new and increased holdings, while 2 reduced and sold holdings in Hamilton Bancorp Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 601,272 shares, down from 1.30 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Hamilton Bancorp Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 0 Increased: 2 New Position: 1.

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 7.59% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc sold 127,073 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock declined 22.32%. The Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc holds 1.55 million shares with $349.11M value, down from 1.67 million last quarter. Apple Inc now has $760.83 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.46% or $5.74 during the last trading session, reaching $160.33. About 37.70M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/03/2018 – Apple will have a Mar. 27th event focused on education; 02/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: MORE: The initiative comes as part of a larger strategy to make all of Apple’s devices — including; 02/05/2018 – Five charts that show Apple is returning more cash than any company ever; 03/05/2018 – Apple faces these technical roadblocks in the comedown from earnings euphoria; 07/03/2018 – Apple’s Push to Clean Up Supply Chain Gained Momentum in 2017; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: NEW IPAD GOES ON SALE TODAY, IN STORES THIS WEEK; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s Deal for Shazam Is Delayed in Europe Over Data Concerns; 09/05/2018 – The Silicon Valley venture capitalist says Apple is a massive generator of cash, but it’s probably slipping on the innovation side; 12/03/2018 – Apple to Acquire Magazine-Subscription Service Texture; 19/04/2018 – Apple celebrates Earth Day by debuting Daisy, the recycling robot

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc increased Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) stake by 86,761 shares to 1.63M valued at $132.71M in 2018Q3. It also upped Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) stake by 5,992 shares and now owns 307,690 shares. Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) was raised too.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $3.62 million activity. The insider WILLIAMS JEFFREY E sold $2.98 million. $647,520 worth of stock was sold by KONDO CHRIS on Monday, November 19.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49B for 8.46 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hamilton Point Invest Advsrs stated it has 35,167 shares. Marathon Capital Mgmt, a Maryland-based fund reported 7,714 shares. First Manhattan invested 3.9% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Patten Patten Tn stated it has 320,271 shares. Macnealy Hoover Invest has invested 4.94% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Perkins Capital Management Inc holds 2,100 shares. Ent Financial Svcs reported 10,806 shares. Thomasville Savings Bank owns 105,914 shares for 3.84% of their portfolio. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 2,286 shares. Boys Arnold & holds 181,611 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Limited Liability Company, Wisconsin-based fund reported 107,160 shares. Altavista Wealth Mgmt holds 3.37% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 40,144 shares. Brookstone Cap Management holds 0.64% or 37,409 shares. Sta Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 7,954 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 4.44% or 39,618 shares in its portfolio.

Among 18 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Apple had 38 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 2 by Citigroup. Nomura maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, August 31 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $21000 target in Monday, June 25 report. On Thursday, September 13 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Friday, September 28. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 5 by DA Davidson. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, November 14 report. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, August 1 by BMO Capital Markets. Canaccord Genuity maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Tuesday, September 4. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $250 target. HSBC downgraded the shares of AAPL in report on Tuesday, December 4 to “Hold” rating.

It closed at $14.6 lastly. It is down 0.86% since December 19, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.86% the S&P500. Some Historical HBK News: 22/04/2018 DJ Hamilton Bancorp Inc (Maryland), Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBK)

Ejf Capital Llc holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Hamilton Bancorp, Inc. for 325,000 shares. Maltese Capital Management Llc owns 138,000 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Firefly Value Partners Lp has 0.11% invested in the company for 98,924 shares. The New York-based Salzhauer Michael has invested 0.05% in the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc., a Ohio-based fund reported 15,712 shares.

