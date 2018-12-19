Sasco Capital Cut Its Dominion Energy (D) Stake; Aviva Plc Lifted Its Honeywell Intl (HON) Stake

Aviva Plc increased Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) stake by 22.47% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Aviva Plc acquired 159,511 shares as Honeywell Intl Inc (HON)’s stock declined 11.81%. The Aviva Plc holds 869,298 shares with $144.65 million value, up from 709,787 last quarter. Honeywell Intl Inc now has $99.55 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $134.47. About 1.97 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has declined 6.00% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Serve in Interim Role as VP, Corporate Finance, Until Aug. 3; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell: Gili Appointment Effective June 1; 16/04/2018 – Bombardier’s Singapore Service Centre Completes its First Ka-band High-speed Internet Installation on In-service Global 6000 Aircraft; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – IN QTR, ORGANIC SALES GREW 5 PERCENT, DRIVEN BY STRONG DEMAND FOR ORIGINAL EQUIPMENT FOR COMMERCIAL AVIATION; 06/03/2018 Honeywell Partners With Global Logistics Provider Kuehne + Nagel To Bring New Innovations To Supply Chain Customers; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES MINOR EFFECT FROM TARIFFS; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Exits Macerich, Honeywell, Time Warner; Adds Wynn; 14/05/2018 – INDIA’S HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 583.7 MLN RUPEES VS 218.6 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.85-EPS $8.05; 07/03/2018 – TIANJIN TIANHAI SIGNS COOPERATION MEMO W/ HONEYWELL CHINA UNIT

Sasco Capital Inc decreased Dominion Energy Inc (D) stake by 29.11% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Sasco Capital Inc sold 510,507 shares as Dominion Energy Inc (D)’s stock rose 5.52%. The Sasco Capital Inc holds 1.24M shares with $87.36M value, down from 1.75 million last quarter. Dominion Energy Inc now has $48.63B valuation. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $74.08. About 3.31 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has declined 8.86% since December 19, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.14; 19/04/2018 – SCANA/DOMINION LIKELY TO BE RECUT IF BILL MOVES FORWARD: UBS; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PLANS TO REDUCE PARENT-LEVEL DEBT WITH PROCEEDS OF FINANCING OF COVE POINT FACILITY; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Corporation Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with Dominion Energy; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: STILL CONFIDENT ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE MOVES FORWARD; 15/03/2018 – U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.03 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY; 31/05/2018 – DOMINION RAISES SURRY 1 REACTOR TO 5% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION REPORTS UNPLANNED OUTAGE AT CARROLL STATION

Aviva Plc decreased Fidelity Natl Information (NYSE:FIS) stake by 5,774 shares to 159,420 valued at $17.39 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) stake by 2,980 shares and now owns 77,862 shares. Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Honeywell International (NYSE:HON), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Honeywell International had 13 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, December 17 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, October 30. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, August 30. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 23 by Citigroup. On Monday, July 23 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of HON in report on Friday, September 28 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, August 24 by Barclays Capital. Citigroup maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) rating on Monday, October 22. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $186 target. JP Morgan maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Monday, July 23 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, July 12 by Deutsche Bank.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.07, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 46 investors sold HON shares while 489 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 442 raised stakes. 484.04 million shares or 5.69% less from 513.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Glenview Comml Bank Dept invested 0.74% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Wexford Ltd Partnership holds 0.32% or 30,625 shares. Kings Point Cap Mngmt holds 2.48% or 79,821 shares in its portfolio. M Securities stated it has 19,045 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Provise Gru Lc, a Florida-based fund reported 5,417 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Incorporated Limited Co holds 0.44% or 12,624 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw And Com Inc holds 174,162 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain reported 0.01% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Triangle Secs Wealth, North Carolina-based fund reported 4,914 shares. Marco Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.58% or 24,353 shares. Laurel Grove Capital Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 27,000 shares or 2.27% of the stock. Aviva Public Limited Com reported 869,298 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.4% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Santa Barbara Asset Management Limited Liability accumulated 1.15 million shares or 2.76% of the stock. Highlander Capital Management Lc has 1,319 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio.

Since July 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $8.19 million activity. 3,963 shares were sold by DAVIS D SCOTT, worth $590,923. 28,281 shares valued at $4.06M were sold by Mikkilineni Krishna on Wednesday, November 21. Kapur Vimal sold $1.59 million worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Friday, July 27. Shares for $1.94M were sold by PARDO JAIME CHICO /FA on Wednesday, November 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 38 investors sold D shares while 323 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 292 raised stakes. 424.97 million shares or 1.45% less from 431.22 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Excalibur Mngmt Corp owns 4,450 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Citigroup accumulated 109,947 shares. Brown Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.2% or 17,818 shares in its portfolio. Canandaigua Commercial Bank Com reported 4,005 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag owns 5.30 million shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Triangle Secs Wealth stated it has 0.67% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Peoples Fincl has 27,870 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. State Teachers Retirement System invested 0.15% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 48,963 are held by Community Financial Bank Na. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Inc Va has 0.67% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 34,697 shares. Chevy Chase Hldg Inc has invested 0.16% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Pineno Levin Ford Asset Incorporated stated it has 53,742 shares or 1.52% of all its holdings. Griffin Asset Inc has 0.98% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Tctc Hldgs Lc accumulated 14,906 shares. Clinton Group Inc has invested 0.61% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 3.30% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.91 per share. D’s profit will be $617.09M for 19.70 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.26% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Dominion Energy (NYSE:D), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Dominion Energy had 11 analyst reports since July 23, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Argus Research maintained the shares of D in report on Wednesday, September 19 with “Buy” rating. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $77 target in Friday, November 2 report. The stock of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, September 17. The company was maintained on Friday, November 2 by Bank of America. The company was upgraded on Thursday, November 29 by UBS. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of D in report on Monday, November 19 with “Overweight” rating. Bank of America maintained Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) on Thursday, August 2 with “Neutral” rating. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, October 9 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, December 17 with “Market Perform”. JP Morgan maintained Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) rating on Monday, July 23. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $70 target.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $711,500 activity. On Tuesday, August 28 the insider HARRIS JOHN W bought $711,500.